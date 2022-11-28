WEEK AHEAD: Abington Celebrates Christmas; new officers; school board discusses a book; junior class auction; meeting schedule

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
Opinion: Boston’s Off-Season is Off to a Shaky StartIBWAABoston, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston cracks down on 9 ‘illegal businesses’ operating at 27 Mill St.
Future Case Corp. has been there long enough for rust to form and leak from the bracket and onto the business’s white sign hanging in front. The mill building’s been there for about a century. At least one of the businesses inside has been open 20 years or more — eight more occupy various corners of the factory building at 27 Mill St.
Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes
The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
The Beloved Railway Cafe Location Has Been Sold to a Popular BBQ Eatery Out of Dartmouth
There's some exciting news sprouting from the recent closing of a Somerset staple that might excite BBQ lovers. A heartbreaking announcement spread across the town of Somerset just before Thanksgiving stating that the beloved Railway Cafe will be shutting its doors due to circumstances that were "out of the owner's hands".
universalhub.com
Walpole Mall goes the way of the Dedham Mall, only slower, but the arcade remains
Like its counterpart down Rte. 1 in Dedham, the Walpole Mall used to be a bustling indoor mall. But unlike the Dedham Mall, whose owners just shut what was left of the inside mall quickly and turned it into a collection of big-box stores, the Walpole Mall has been slowly suffocating for years.
GoLocalProv
EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School
GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
Worcester police: 2 people dead in Grafton Street crash that followed roadside run-in
WORCESTER — Two people are dead and several others injured Saturday after a motor vehicle crash on Grafton Street that followed a confrontation in the Canal District, police said. The two people that died were among seven people in an SUV that overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine...
WCVB
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
‘It’s Disgusting': The Employees of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham Speak Out
In the wake of Lindsey's Family Restaurant's sudden closure this week in Wareham, stunned former employees are speaking out about what they are calling a "disgusting decision." However, the owner is sticking by her guns, saying she had no other options. Former employees gathered at another Wareham restaurant shortly after...
Recent College Graduate, 22, Killed In Thanksgiving Day Crash In Westport
A recent college graduate who was gearing up to take on the world had his life tragically cut short this past week. Holdjer Decarvalho, age 22, of Fall River, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office reports.
GoLocalProv
Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12
One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department battles early morning blaze near Gomes School; power outages
At approximately 4:30am, Saturday morning, New Bedford EMS, Fire, and Police Departments responded to multiple reports of a fire on South Second Street across from the Gomes Elementary School. Upon arrival, responders encountered a triple-decker tenement completely engulfed in flames. Crews began to battle the blaze to prevent the fire...
Woburn bank teller Gina Rogers sentenced to 3 years of probation for stealing $64K
A Tewksbury woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for stealing more than $64,000 in deposits from a bank in Woburn where she worked as a teller, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s Office said. Gina Rogers, 46, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Breaking and Entering in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering in the area of 125 Warren Street. At about 7:47 AM on Monday November 28, 2022, the two suspects were observed utilizing burglarious tools to enter the building. Once inside, they attempted to gain access to the mailroom and several mailboxes before fleeing the area.
Lindsey’s Owner Explains ‘Harsh Reality’ Behind Closure of Beloved Wareham Restaurant
After one of the most trying days of her life, Cheri Lindsey joined Michael and Maddie Tuesday morning to talk more in-depth about why her iconic Wareham restaurant closed so abruptly Monday. She told us the biggest problem at Lindsey's Family Restaurant, by far, was staffing. She simply didn't have...
Convicted child rapist accused of violating probation
Convicted child rapist Richard Gardner faced a judge Friday over allegations that he violated the terms of his probation, according to prosecutors.
Flashbak
Photos of The Biggest Family in 1920s Boston – 13 Children And Counting
In 1920s Boston, the average American family was a mother, father and 2.3 children. When news broke of a family of 13 children, Boston Herald-Traveler (a newspaper born in 1846) photographer Leslie Jones (1886-1967) went to see them. Big deal, say the sprits of Mr and Mrs Feodor Vassilyev from...
Christopher Keeley lived with Mattson couple in Marshfield double homicide, report says
The 27-year-old suspect in the double homicide investigation of a couple in their 70s in Marshfield allegedly lived with the victims, according to court documents obtained by CBS News. Authorities continue to search on Thursday for Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, who is the suspect in the alleged double homicide of...
Major water main break floods Lowell streets
A water main break in Lowell left several streets coated in water Monday afternoon. Video sent to Boston 25 News shows the erupting water blanketing the area of Moody Street. The murky water could be seen up to the grills on a few parked cars. According to Lowell Police, Moody...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown man accused of leaving scene of Warwick crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Warwick. The crash happened just before noon on Post Road. Chief Connor Bradford said that Jarrod Rossi rear-ended a car, causing his vehicle to rollover. He then fled on foot. The...
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
