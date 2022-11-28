Read full article on original website
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
BBC
Ukraine war: Animal eye packages sent to eight embassies across Europe
Parcels containing animal eyes have been sent to eight Ukrainian embassies in Europe, its foreign ministry says. "Blood-soaked" packages were found in Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Austria and Spain, it said. Czech police said packages were also found there. It is not clear who sent the packages to the...
Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0
Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time.The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.Argentina finished in first place in Group C to set up a match against Australia, a surprise qualifier for the knockout stage. It was ultimately a happy night for Poland, too, which went through as the group's second-place team on goal difference ahead of Mexico and will next play defending champion France.It’s a...
Man runs onto field during Tunisia-France match at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A man ran onto the field with what appeared to be a Palestinian flag midway through the second half of the World Cup match between Tunisia and France on Wednesday. The man ran across the field at Education City. He did some acrobatic jumps...
Iranian protesters celebrate World Cup defeat, as fears surround players' return
Iran's World Cup defeat to the United States was met by cheers and celebrations in Tehran and other Iranian cities on Tuesday evening, as protesters hailed the country's exit from the tournament as a blow to the ruling regime.
Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
Saudi Arabia exits World Cup with newfound confidence
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — From a generational-defining win over Lionel Messi and Argentina to the recent reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be on his way to play soccer in the kingdom, Saudi Arabia has caused a sensation at the World Cup. The Green Falcons have nothing to be...
Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup, both teams eliminated
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Luis Suarez couldn’t watch as his Uruguay team slid toward a painful World Cup exit. He put his hands in front of his eyes, then pulled his shirt over his head. When his face emerged again, there were tears. The Uruguay captain sat in the dugout after being substituted as his team beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday but was still eliminated from the tournament by a stoppage-time goal in another game. A late goal by Hwang Hee-chan secured South Korea a last-gasp 2-1 win over Portugal and a place in the last 16 from Group H at Uruguay’s expense because it scored more goals. After the most dramatic end to the group, Portugal advanced as group winner and South Korea clinched second. Ghana, which came into the last set of games in second place, was also eliminated.
SB Nation
Liverpool Eye Ghanaian Impressing In World Cup
It’s a new and novel experience watching Liverpool get linked to impressive World Cup players mid-season. However, this winter tournament has been nothing but new experiences. Mohammed Kudus scored a brace in Ghana’s huge victory over South Korea over the weekend, garnering him plenty of praise and brand new...
SB Nation
Anfield Set To Expand Rail Seating Seating In The Kop This Winter
It goes without saying that safe standing and rail seating are a bit controversial, especially for our club. Liverpool FC announced on Wednesday that they would be expanding the rail seating section in the Kop, using this current time off in December to install an additional 2,500 seats. Following a...
CF Montreal sign homegrown M Nathan Saliba to 2-year deal
CF Montreal re-signed homegrown midfielder Nathan Saliba to a two-year contract through 2024 on Friday with club options in both
CBS Sports
World Cup scores: Ghana vs. Uruguay, South Korea vs. Portugal score, FIFA World Cup 2022 results, table
Day 13 sees Group G and Group H lead us into the knockout phase. The final day of FIFA 2022 World Cup group stage action has arrived this Friday as Group H plays out from 10:00 a.m. ET and then Group G comes to a close from 2:00 p.m. ET. Portugal and Brazil, the two main names of the day, are already through regardless of their results which leaves Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay to battle it out for the two remaining spots. These final group games are proving highly dramatic as Thursday's slate proved with big guns Belgium and Germany being dismissed from their respective groups. The Serbians vs. the Swiss should be an electric affair while the Ghanaians and Uruguayans meet again 12 years on from Luis Suarez's infamous handball at the 2010 World Cup. It promises to be another dramatic day and we will be here to lead you through it all.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Uruguay eliminated despite 2-0 win over Ghana
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, Uruguay (1-1-1) defeated Ghana (1-0-2) 2-0 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar but failed to advance to the Knockout Round.
SB Nation
View From The Dolan: Junior Hoilett World Cup Special (Morocco)
If someone, anyone, had sat me down a few weeks back as I was buying anything and everything that had “Qatar 2022” printed on it and said “look Ben, the World Cup can be a painful place and you probably won’t like it”, it would have saved me money, optimism and a few grey hairs.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 12
Pour one out for Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, and the Belgium “golden generation.” The FIFA #2 ranked team flamed out of the World Cup today in the group stages, concluding what should be considered one of the biggest wastes of a golden generation in decades. Kind of tough to explain how a Belgium team with that much talent never managed to actually win anything over that stretch of time. Good news though (I guess) for Ivan Perisic, who advances to the next round of the tournament and gets to stay in Qatar for another week.
Socceroos play waiting game on Ajdin Hrustic ahead of crucial Denmark clash
Graham Arnold has delayed naming his starting XI for the final Group D match to see how his players pull up after a physical encounter with Tunisia
BBC
World Cup 2022: Canada 1-2 Morocco: Boss Walid Regragui says 'why not?' on winning
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Morocco ended 36 years of World Cup hurt by progressing...
‘Little Pep’ Gvardiol coming up big for Croatia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For 90 minutes, the hulking, masked mass that is Joško Gvardiol kept Belgium’s big-name strikers at bay with timely tackles — none bigger than his stop on Romelu Lukaku two minutes into stoppage time. Then the 20-year-old Croat who is fast becoming...
SB Nation
World Cup Open Thread Day Thirteen
The lucky 13th and final day of the group stage has the unenviable task of trying to live up to the chaos we’ve had in the last few days. While the groups aren’t as tightly packed today as the last couple of days, there are still two spots to claim out of four. Brazil and Portugal have already locked up berths in the knockouts and it’s just a matter of whether they win their groups or not. Before jumping into today’s matches, here’s where we stand:
