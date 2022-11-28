ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination

Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
BBC

Ukraine war: Animal eye packages sent to eight embassies across Europe

Parcels containing animal eyes have been sent to eight Ukrainian embassies in Europe, its foreign ministry says. "Blood-soaked" packages were found in Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Austria and Spain, it said. Czech police said packages were also found there. It is not clear who sent the packages to the...
The Independent

Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time.The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.Argentina finished in first place in Group C to set up a match against Australia, a surprise qualifier for the knockout stage. It was ultimately a happy night for Poland, too, which went through as the group's second-place team on goal difference ahead of Mexico and will next play defending champion France.It’s a...
Reuters

Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime

DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
The Associated Press

Saudi Arabia exits World Cup with newfound confidence

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — From a generational-defining win over Lionel Messi and Argentina to the recent reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be on his way to play soccer in the kingdom, Saudi Arabia has caused a sensation at the World Cup. The Green Falcons have nothing to be...
The Associated Press

Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup, both teams eliminated

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Luis Suarez couldn’t watch as his Uruguay team slid toward a painful World Cup exit. He put his hands in front of his eyes, then pulled his shirt over his head. When his face emerged again, there were tears. The Uruguay captain sat in the dugout after being substituted as his team beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday but was still eliminated from the tournament by a stoppage-time goal in another game. A late goal by Hwang Hee-chan secured South Korea a last-gasp 2-1 win over Portugal and a place in the last 16 from Group H at Uruguay’s expense because it scored more goals. After the most dramatic end to the group, Portugal advanced as group winner and South Korea clinched second. Ghana, which came into the last set of games in second place, was also eliminated.
SB Nation

Liverpool Eye Ghanaian Impressing In World Cup

It’s a new and novel experience watching Liverpool get linked to impressive World Cup players mid-season. However, this winter tournament has been nothing but new experiences. Mohammed Kudus scored a brace in Ghana’s huge victory over South Korea over the weekend, garnering him plenty of praise and brand new...
SB Nation

Anfield Set To Expand Rail Seating Seating In The Kop This Winter

It goes without saying that safe standing and rail seating are a bit controversial, especially for our club. Liverpool FC announced on Wednesday that they would be expanding the rail seating section in the Kop, using this current time off in December to install an additional 2,500 seats. Following a...
CBS Sports

World Cup scores: Ghana vs. Uruguay, South Korea vs. Portugal score, FIFA World Cup 2022 results, table

Day 13 sees Group G and Group H lead us into the knockout phase. The final day of FIFA 2022 World Cup group stage action has arrived this Friday as Group H plays out from 10:00 a.m. ET and then Group G comes to a close from 2:00 p.m. ET. Portugal and Brazil, the two main names of the day, are already through regardless of their results which leaves Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay to battle it out for the two remaining spots. These final group games are proving highly dramatic as Thursday's slate proved with big guns Belgium and Germany being dismissed from their respective groups. The Serbians vs. the Swiss should be an electric affair while the Ghanaians and Uruguayans meet again 12 years on from Luis Suarez's infamous handball at the 2010 World Cup. It promises to be another dramatic day and we will be here to lead you through it all.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Uruguay eliminated despite 2-0 win over Ghana

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes to a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, Uruguay (1-1-1) defeated Ghana (1-0-2) 2-0 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar but failed to advance to the Knockout Round.
SB Nation

View From The Dolan: Junior Hoilett World Cup Special (Morocco)

If someone, anyone, had sat me down a few weeks back as I was buying anything and everything that had “Qatar 2022” printed on it and said “look Ben, the World Cup can be a painful place and you probably won’t like it”, it would have saved me money, optimism and a few grey hairs.
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 12

Pour one out for Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, and the Belgium “golden generation.” The FIFA #2 ranked team flamed out of the World Cup today in the group stages, concluding what should be considered one of the biggest wastes of a golden generation in decades. Kind of tough to explain how a Belgium team with that much talent never managed to actually win anything over that stretch of time. Good news though (I guess) for Ivan Perisic, who advances to the next round of the tournament and gets to stay in Qatar for another week.
SB Nation

World Cup Open Thread Day Thirteen

The lucky 13th and final day of the group stage has the unenviable task of trying to live up to the chaos we’ve had in the last few days. While the groups aren’t as tightly packed today as the last couple of days, there are still two spots to claim out of four. Brazil and Portugal have already locked up berths in the knockouts and it’s just a matter of whether they win their groups or not. Before jumping into today’s matches, here’s where we stand:

Comments / 0

Community Policy