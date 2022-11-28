Read full article on original website
interlochenpublicradio.org
Final push underway to adopt MI tax credit in 2022
A year-end push is underway to expand Michigan’s tax credit for low-income families before this legislative session wraps up. Expanding the credit is widely popular in concept but a deal to extend more help to the working poor has long been an elusive goal. Chances are dwindling to bring...
Whitmer in DC to argue for more semiconductor funds
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is on a two-day business jaunt to Washington, D.C., where she has meetings set up with Biden administration officials and members of Michigan’s congressional delegation. A priority during the governor's sit-downs with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and other Biden administration officials will be winning more federal...
After election, Michigan lawmakers head into 'lame duck' session
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday she still hopes to make some deals with Republican leaders before the session’s over. The possibilities include some type of tax rollback, she said, as well as some budget decisions. “I think there are some things we could find some common ground around, whether...
Oxford school shooting trial delayed by appeal by parents
The Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed the January trial for the parents of the teenager who's pleaded guilty to killing four students at his high school — a victory for defense lawyers who argue that involuntary manslaughter charges don’t fit. The court ordered the state appeals court...
