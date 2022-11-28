Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Related
Music City to host NASCAR Champion's Week for third year
For the third year, NASCAR is celebrating the end of race season in Music City during Champion’s Week. Festivities are happening on November 30 and December 1.
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Steam Boys eyeing new Nashville location
According to a city permit, there are plans to construct the new restaurant at 412 Harding Pl.
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player enters transfer portal
It’s NCAA transfer portal season and the Tennessee Vols had their first entry into the portal on Wednesday. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. “I gave my all for Tennessee and never imagined a day where I would not...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville native stars in Dolly Parton Christmas movie, a stepping stone in his acting career
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Joseph Yang followed his dream to become an actor and performer, landing him a role in Dolly Parton’s new movie “Mountain Magic Christmas.”. In the movie, Yang plays a side character named Woody, but he has landed lead roles in other movies...
WSMV
TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
Fontanel Mansion sits on Nashville Nine endangered list
Nine Nashville historic properties are endangered of being demolished, neglected or the redeveloped. On the list -- a theatre at Fisk University, a private cemetery, the Fontanel Mansion.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Bowl Projections At Conclusion Of The Regular Season
Tennessee capped off a 10-2 regular season with a blowout victory over instate rival Vanderbilt Saturday night in Nashville. The win gave Tennessee its best regular season since 2003 and assured the Vols a spot at a New Years Six Bowl. Tennessee’s win over Vanderbilt wasn’t the only result that...
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Nashville
If you're trying to find a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. What's on the menu: Affectionately known as "Satco," this dining room near Vanderbilt serves Tex-Mex fare like tacos, enchiladas, chips, salsa and queso. Cost: Tacos (starting at $1.99),...
WKRN
Meet Amigo, fur baby of the day from PAWS Rutherford County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Meet Amigo, a three-year-old pit bull mix. Amigo is PAWS’ longest resident staying for 167 days after an owner surrender about six months ago. The adoption facility says they believe he often gets overlooked because he is an active pup when they first see him in his kennel. However, once outside he is cool and collected and walks great on the leash.
luxury-houses.net
This $3,849,948 Contemporary Home will Take Your Breath Away at Every Step with Elegent Design and Luxury Finishes in Nashville, TN
The Home in Nashville is a masterpiece of contemporary design & Cons by P. Shea and construction by Province Builders LLC, now available for sale. This home located at 4612 Belmont Park Ter, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,484 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Goins – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 615-243-8286) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
Dolly Parton Reveals Her Plans for Downtown Nashville Tourist Spot
With all the top names in country music opening or owning establishments in downtown Nashville, Dolly Parton hopes to soon leave her stamp as well. But her plans don’t include a typical honky tonk. “I’m going to have a museum here (in Nashville) pretty soon, within the next couple...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
77-Year-Old Charles Joyner Dead In A Hit-And-run Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Saturday. The accident happened at Opry Mills Drive at around 10 p.m. Charles Joyner, 77 was crossing the road with his daughter who is 57 years old and got struck by an SUV.
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
Murfreesboro's VA Golf course to close permanently New Year's Eve
The flag pins at the Murfreesboro VA Golf course will be pulled for the final time on New Year's Eve.
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
Comments / 0