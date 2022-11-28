ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only

Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Reckless Endangerment, Burglary x8, Aggravated Assault, and Vandalism. Last seen unknown. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player enters transfer portal

It’s NCAA transfer portal season and the Tennessee Vols had their first entry into the portal on Wednesday. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. “I gave my all for Tennessee and never imagined a day where I would not...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Bowl Projections At Conclusion Of The Regular Season

Tennessee capped off a 10-2 regular season with a blowout victory over instate rival Vanderbilt Saturday night in Nashville. The win gave Tennessee its best regular season since 2003 and assured the Vols a spot at a New Years Six Bowl. Tennessee’s win over Vanderbilt wasn’t the only result that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Nashville

If you're trying to find a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less. What's on the menu: Affectionately known as "Satco," this dining room near Vanderbilt serves Tex-Mex fare like tacos, enchiladas, chips, salsa and queso. Cost: Tacos (starting at $1.99),...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Meet Amigo, fur baby of the day from PAWS Rutherford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Meet Amigo, a three-year-old pit bull mix. Amigo is PAWS’ longest resident staying for 167 days after an owner surrender about six months ago. The adoption facility says they believe he often gets overlooked because he is an active pup when they first see him in his kennel. However, once outside he is cool and collected and walks great on the leash.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $3,849,948 Contemporary Home will Take Your Breath Away at Every Step with Elegent Design and Luxury Finishes in Nashville, TN

The Home in Nashville is a masterpiece of contemporary design & Cons by P. Shea and construction by Province Builders LLC, now available for sale. This home located at 4612 Belmont Park Ter, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,484 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Goins – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 615-243-8286) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy