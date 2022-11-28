Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
County Under a Cloud: Maricopa’s Decade-Long History of Election Issues, from 2012 to 2022
As voters, poll workers, and observers have voiced their concerns about issues they witnessed on Election Day in Maricopa County, Ariz., a review of the county’s history shows 10 years of election issues under various election officials. Numerous issues occurred at vote centers on Election Day in Maricopa County...
AZFamily
Maricopa’s final election results aren’t missing thousands of votes
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - False claims about voting in Arizona’s largest county persist three weeks after the midterm election. One social media narrative claims Maricopa County’s voter turnout numbers “don’t add up.” That’s because the numbers shared in the post are missing necessary context. “Bombshell...
Claims of election malfeasance keep swirling in Arizona. 12News fact-checks 3 of them
PHOENIX — It’s been three weeks since Election Day. All the votes are counted, and other than some pending litigation and a couple of recounts, the winners have been decided in Arizona. However, it has not stopped a constant flow of misinformation. On Monday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari...
arizonasuntimes.com
Lawsuit Alleges the Counting of ‘Overvotes’ in Arizona Write-In Election
Arizona Attorney Tim La Sota has filed an Election Contest lawsuit against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging some votes counted in the State Senate race for Legislative District (LD) 22 were “overvoted.”. “The votes must be properly tabulated, and that may result...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Counties’ Election Certification: Lawsuits, Testimonies, Supervisors ‘Under Duress’
As the deadline for Arizona counties to certify the 2022 midterm election passed on Monday, Maricopa County certified while residents urged them not to, one county chose not to certify despite the threat of a lawsuit, and another certified with two supervisors voting “under duress.”. The deadline for Arizona...
AZFamily
Cochise County board votes to hire lawyer who represented Cyber Ninjas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Secretary of State Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit against Cochise County’s board of supervisors, the board responded by holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide who would represent them in the legal matter. The board voted unanimously to hire Bryan Blehm, the same attorney who represented Cyber Ninjas, the group that ran the controversial Maricopa County audit of the 2020 election. Blehm will represent the board in the lawsuit filed by Hobbs after they refused to certify the 2022 general election results.
KOLD-TV
Abe Hamadeh, RNC’s lawsuit over election results dismissed since it was filed too early
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has dismissed Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee’s lawsuit against election officials, saying it was filed too early. According to the Superior Court of Arizona, the state must first certify the election...
ABC 15 News
Analysis: Could Election Day problems have impacted turnout?
PHOENIX — Many questions have been asked about Maricopa County’s Election Day printer issues that impacted 31% of vote centers. The most important of which is if the problems were enough to impact the outcome of statewide races. There is no denying that the issue, identified as a...
Man Puts Curse on Maricopa County Officials During Debate Over Election
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors heard complaints from constituents about the voting machines that failed on Election Day.
Two Counties In Arizona Delay Certifying State Election
Republican officials in two Arizona counties refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election, amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. State election officials have said they will sue Cochise County if the board of supervisors misses Monday’s deadline
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona
On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years. In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Maricopa Official Lambastes Kari Lake on Election Gripes: 'Unconscionable'
Steve Gallardo slammed Lake, who lost Arizona's gubernatorial race, for "not wanting to tell voters the truth" about the election on Monday.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Despite defeat of Prop. 469, Martinez leads ongoing efforts to widen SR 347
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents a coalition of property and business owners throughout Pinal County who have worked to bring new transportation infrastructure to the region.) Proposition 469 to improve transportation, most notably roads, across Pinal County was defeated in the General Election. Still, processes are moving forward that could...
Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge lawsuit moves forward, for now
A Maricopa County judge gave a tentative go-ahead to a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the attorney general’s race, amid criticism that it lacked sufficient evidence and was filed prematurely based on statutory guidelines, though he warned he may yet dismiss the legal challenge. Last week, Abe Hamadeh, the Republican candidate for attorney […] The post Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge lawsuit moves forward, for now appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election
Arizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those holdouts have attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists, who began gathering in Arizona last week in an unlikely effort to demand a new election.When Arizona’s election boards convened on Monday to certify their...
arizonasuntimes.com
Phoenix Officials Recommend $500 Million in Spending to Phoenix City Council
The General Obligation Bond Executive Committee of Phoenix approved many spending recommendations on Monday. The GO Executive Committee agreed on how it will recommend the Phoenix City Council will spend $500 million for a 2023 GO Bond Program. If the City Council approves the Bond Program, voters will have the...
azbigmedia.com
7 Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America
Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border
PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
ksl.com
Prison time ordered for business owner convicted of stealing millions from government
SALT LAKE CITY — An Arizona business owner found guilty in Utah of making false claims to the government in order to obtain a $99 million contract will serve federal prison time and forfeit over $2 million from multiple bank accounts, district court records show. Whitney McBride, 41, of...
