Maricopa County, AZ

AZFamily

Cochise County board votes to hire lawyer who represented Cyber Ninjas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Secretary of State Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit against Cochise County’s board of supervisors, the board responded by holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide who would represent them in the legal matter. The board voted unanimously to hire Bryan Blehm, the same attorney who represented Cyber Ninjas, the group that ran the controversial Maricopa County audit of the 2020 election. Blehm will represent the board in the lawsuit filed by Hobbs after they refused to certify the 2022 general election results.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Analysis: Could Election Day problems have impacted turnout?

PHOENIX — Many questions have been asked about Maricopa County’s Election Day printer issues that impacted 31% of vote centers. The most important of which is if the problems were enough to impact the outcome of statewide races. There is no denying that the issue, identified as a...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona

On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years.  In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Despite defeat of Prop. 469, Martinez leads ongoing efforts to widen SR 347

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents a coalition of property and business owners throughout Pinal County who have worked to bring new transportation infrastructure to the region.) Proposition 469 to improve transportation, most notably roads, across Pinal County was defeated in the General Election. Still, processes are moving forward that could...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge lawsuit moves forward, for now

A Maricopa County judge gave a tentative go-ahead to a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the attorney general’s race, amid criticism that it lacked sufficient evidence and was filed prematurely based on statutory guidelines, though he warned he may yet dismiss the legal challenge.  Last week, Abe Hamadeh, the Republican candidate for attorney […] The post Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge lawsuit moves forward, for now appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TheDailyBeast

Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election

Arizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those holdouts have attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists, who began gathering in Arizona last week in an unlikely effort to demand a new election.When Arizona’s election boards convened on Monday to certify their...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Phoenix Officials Recommend $500 Million in Spending to Phoenix City Council

The General Obligation Bond Executive Committee of Phoenix approved many spending recommendations on Monday. The GO Executive Committee agreed on how it will recommend the Phoenix City Council will spend $500 million for a 2023 GO Bond Program. If the City Council approves the Bond Program, voters will have the...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America

Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
GOODYEAR, AZ
KTAR News

Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border

PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ

