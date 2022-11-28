Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried Claims FTX US Users To Be Fully Compensated – But Everyone Else Will Only Get a Fraction Back
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is opining about the amounts that creditors of the embattled crypto exchange will receive in compensation. In a new interview with YouTuber Tiffany Fong, Bankman-Fried says that creditors of the FTX platform designated for United States residents, FTX.US, will get fully compensated while the creditors of the FTX platform that serves the rest of the world, FTX.com, will only get a fraction of what they are owed.
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
Accusation That FTX Misused Customer Funds Presents a ‘Prison’ Problem, Says Crypto Legal Expert Jeremy Hogan
Crypto legal expert Jeremy Hogan says that the possible misappropriation of user funds by disgraced crypto exchange FTX could amount to a criminal offense. Hogan tells his 243,300 Twitter followers that FTX’s terms of service forbade the crypto exchange from using its customers’ digital assets for any purpose whatsoever.
Crypto Analyst Jason Pizzino Forecasts Bitcoin’s Trajectory Through February – Here’s His Outlook
Popular crypto trader Jason Pizzino says he believes that Bitcoin (BTC), the leading digital asset by market cap, has more room to fall. In a new video update, Pizzino tells his 279,000 YouTube subscribers that based on historical precedence, previous bear markets have presented buying opportunities for traders that lasted between five and nine months.
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Even BlackRock is too woke for Florida
The sunshine state's conservative CFO is pulling $2 billion taxpayer assets from BlackRock for promoting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.
Sam Bankman-Fried Says He ‘Didn’t Knowingly’ Spend Customer Funds, Calls Billion-Dollar FTX Collapse ‘Pretty Embarassing’
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is admitting fault for the collapse of the crypto exchange weeks after the firm filed for bankruptcy. Speaking during the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, the 30-year-old co-founder and ex-CEO says he is to blame for the downfall of the company. “I screwed up....
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
Ethereum (ETH) Rival Erupts 41% After Crypto Project Reveals Massive Altcoin Holdings
One crypto project is outperforming most of the markets with a recent rally following an announcement from one of its key contributors. Andre Cronje, a prolific developer in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space and “Architect” for the Fantom Foundation, says the project should be able to run for 30 years without having to sell a single FTM token.
Top Asset Management Firms Suffer $220,000,000 in Losses From Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Investments: Report
A new report claims Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Iris Energy’s investors are seeing a multimillion-dollar wipeout in the value of their holdings a year since the public listing. According to an Australian Financial Review, shares of Iris Energy, which is listed on the NASDAQ, have fallen by 94.5% since...
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Will Play Significant Role in Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson thinks Elon Musk “has every intention” of integrating crypto into Twitter. At a Web Summit Event this month, Hoskinson predicted that Musk’s Twitter ownership will bring crypto to 200 million people. He speculated that Twitter could integrate with one of Musk’s favorite...
Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Says Ethereum-Based Altcoin May Erupt 100%, Details ‘Top 3’ Crypto Assets to Watch
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on three of the largest digital assets on the market. Starting with Binance Coin (BNB), crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 164,000 YouTube subscribers that the fourth-largest crypto asset by market cap is one of his top three coins worth accumulating in December.
Collapsed Crypto Exchange FTX Resumes Normal Salary Payments to Employees Worldwide
Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX says most of its subsidiaries are resuming salary and benefit payments to employees after being interrupted during the company’s insolvency crisis. In a statement, FTX’s new CEO John J. Ray III says that ordinary course payment will also resume for some of the firm’s non-US...
Ripple vs. SEC: Crypto Legal Expert Breaks Down Upcoming Ruling in XRP Lawsuit
A legal expert is weighing in on how the judge in the legal battle between U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs will likely proceed. Crypto attorney James K. Filan says he expects US District Judge Analisa Torres to decide which documents to unseal in the case when making a summary judgment, not before.
Top Crypto Trader Predicts Double-Digits Bounce for Bitcoin (BTC) – But There’s a Catch
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a double-digit bounce for the leading digital asset. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 188,000 Twitter followers that he expects Bitcoin (BTC) to spark a rally toward the $18,000 price level but notes there’s a caveat – he doesn’t think the king crypto has bottomed out yet.
Bitcoin Whales Load Up Over $789,000,000 in BTC in Less Than One Week: Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm finds Bitcoin (BTC) whales are re-accumulating after selling off huge amounts of the top crypto asset in the wake of FTX’s implosion earlier this month. According to Santiment, whales have been dumping their cumulative holdings for 13 months, and addresses holding between 100 and...
CFTC Chair Leaves Ethereum Hanging, Says Only Bitcoin Is a Commodity: Report
The Chair of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is reportedly saying that only one crypto asset on the market counts as a commodity. According to a new report by Fortune, CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam says that Bitcoin (BTC), the leading digital asset by market cap, is the only virtual currency that can be considered a commodity, making it fall under the jurisdiction of the regulatory agency.
Coin Bureau Host Predicts Centralized Crypto Exchanges Will Be Displaced in Coming Years
A popular crypto analyst thinks decentralized exchanges (DEXs) will take over crypto in the wake of the recent FTX collapse that spurred fears about centralized exchange (CEX) transparency. Despite his own prediction, pseudonymous Coin Bureau host Guy warns his 2.17 million YouTube subscribers that it will take “some time” time...
Coinbase Wallet Says Apple Blocked Their Latest App Update Over NFT Gas Fees’ Dispute
The self-custody wallet of crypto exchange Coinbase says that tech giant Apple has blocked its latest app release, effectively leaving iOS device users unable to send non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In a series of tweets, Coinbase Wallet says that Apple wants the updated app to disable the feature that allows users...
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
