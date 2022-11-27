When the folks at Mozilla released the latest Firefox version, they packaged it with a new feature known as List all Tabs. In the early days of this feature, the icon did now show itself at all times, but this has changed with the latest release of the web browser. The problem is, not everyone wants to have the List all Tabs icon appearing all the time, so the question is, how can we solve this in the easiest way possible? Well, that is exactly what we’re going to discuss in this article.

2 DAYS AGO