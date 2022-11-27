Read full article on original website
Microsoft Office deal is down to $29 for a lifetime license
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.
The Windows Club
How to hide the List All tabs icon in Firefox
When the folks at Mozilla released the latest Firefox version, they packaged it with a new feature known as List all Tabs. In the early days of this feature, the icon did now show itself at all times, but this has changed with the latest release of the web browser. The problem is, not everyone wants to have the List all Tabs icon appearing all the time, so the question is, how can we solve this in the easiest way possible? Well, that is exactly what we’re going to discuss in this article.
itechpost.com
How to Edit a PDF Document Easily
While Portable Document Formats (PDFs) are excellent for sharing and distributing information, they may be a pain to work with when you need to make changes to the original text. Consider the difficulty that arises when you get a PDF form that has to be filled out but you are...
The Windows Club
Download Themes for Microsoft Forms
Microsoft Forms is a part of Office 365 and was released in June 2016. After creating a form, you can share it with anyone and see the results in real time. As stated above, the aim of introducing themes to Microsoft Forms is to increase audience engagement. Winter is a season full of celebration and thankfulness. Hence, you can customize your forms by adding themes that match your content. For example, if you have created a Christmas Quiz, you can make it more attractive by adding the Christmas theme.
notebookcheck.net
Orange Pi OS arrives to offer Android, Linux and Windows application support for SBCs
While Shenzhen Xunlong Software has released numerous Orange Pi-branded single-board computers (SBCs) over the years, such as the Orange Pi 5 and the Orange Pi 800. However, the company relied on third-party operating systems like Debian and Ubuntu rather than a first-party alternative. Shenzhen Xunlong Software has sought to change this with Orange Pi OS, which ships first in the Orange Pi 5 and is already available to download for the Orange Pi 800.
The Windows Club
How to force remove Profile Picture in Microsoft Teams?
There are times when you want to force remove profile photos from Microsoft Teams. Maybe you want all your employees to have the same profile picture. Or you don’t like someone’s profile picture at all. The reasons can be many, but removing a profile photo forcefully isn’t as hard as it might seem as long as you are using Office 365. This post will share methods to force remove profile photos from Teams.
makeuseof.com
5 New Gmail Extensions That Help You Deep Work in the Inbox
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Being the most popular email service in the world means that Gmail has an endless supply of third-party apps, extensions, and add-ons created by developers. From adding notes and comments like Google Docs to sending voice notes via email, these are some of the most productive new extensions for Gmail.
What to do when Microsoft Edge is not responding
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Edge is a web browser from the company that created the Windows operating system. Microsoft initially launched Edge with Windows 10 using a proprietary code but later switched gears. To simplify the release process, Microsoft tapped into a popular feature that's on all the best Chromebooks. The Edge browser experience is now based on the Chromium project, which is what Google Chrome is built on. Since Microsoft adds custom features and under-the-hood tweaks not found in the Chromium code, sometimes issues that need to be addressed can occur.
The Windows Club
How to view Large Files on Windows effortlessly?
Are you looking for a solution to open and view big files on Windows PC? This post will help you view large files effortlessly. Here, we will be listing some free software that will help you open files that are large in size without any lag or issue. Most standard...
The Windows Club
Best Google Slides Add-Ons for presentations
This article lists some of the best Google Slides Add-Ons for presentations. Google Slides is giving tough competition to PowerPoint, which has been the winner of presentation software for years. The cloud-based software offers a bunch of exciting features that make creating, presenting, and sharing presentations easier. It allows multiple users to collaborate on the same presentation in real-time, and use its online editing capabilities to work on a presentation when you don’t have a computer. Google Slides also offers plenty of add-ons that help you add more to your presentations.
The Windows Club
Text is pixelated or not displaying properly in Windows 11/0
Some users are facing a weird display issue, where the Text is pixelated or is not displaying properly. According to some, the issue occurred after an update. In this post, we are going to talk about this in detail and see what you need to do if the font is pixelated or blurry on your Windows computer.
The Windows Club
Minecraft Error 0x80070057, Deep Ocean, Something went wrong in the login process
Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world. However, as per the reports from a lot of users, there are a lot of error codes and messages that Minecraft gamers encounter. As of late, there is a new error haunting Minecraft users. According to gamers, Error Code: 0x80070057 code: Deep Ocean, Something went wrong in the login process does not them to log in to the launcher. In this post, we are going to talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
How to connect a USB printer manually in Windows 11?
The experience of connecting hardware devices to computers can vary across the hardware and systems. USB Printers, especially, haven’t typically been super convenient to connect with a Windows computer. Although Microsoft has done everything in its power to make the printer connecting experience seamless, people still run into all kinds of issues. In this article, we will walk you through the steps you need to take to connect a USB printer manually to your Windows 11/10 PC.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x80041014 Windows Activation Error
While activating Windows 11/10, if you get A critical error occurred while converting genuine authorization tickets on disk licenses error along with error code 0x80041014, follow these troubleshooting tips to resolve the issue. The solution is pretty simple, and this article explains the exact steps to get rid of this issue.
The Windows Club
How to create Crayon text effect in PowerPoint
In Microsoft PowerPoint, there are many artistic effects that users can use to make their images and text look artistic; In Microsoft PowerPoint, there are several artistic effects such as Marker, Pencil Greyscale Pencil Sketch blur. You can create your own artistic effect using some of the effects mentioned, such as the crayon effect. A Crayon effect will make your image look like a wax drawing. Let us see how to create a Crayon text effect in Microsoft PowerPoint.
The Windows Club
Login Failed in The Cycle Frontier on Windows PC
Several gamers are not able to play The Cycle Frontier as they are not able to log in. Every time they try to do the same, an error message pops up on their screen, and they see the error message Login Failed in The Cycle Frontier. You may see some similar error codes as well such as Error Codes 5, 4, and 2 too.
ZDNet
Microsoft tests Windows VPN notification, taskbar search updates
Microsoft is revisiting how search functions in the Windows 11 taskbar, while users could also soon get a small shield icon on their taskbar's system tray to indicate when a PC is connected to a VPN. In the Windows 11 build 25252 that has been released to the Dev Channel,...
Everything new for Microsoft Teams from November 2022
Microsoft Teams gained several capabilities in November 2022, including the option to schedule messages and the ability to filter the activity feed to only show unread messages.
The Windows Club
How to deactivate or delete Telegram account permanently on PC
In this post, we will show you how to deactivate or delete your Telegram account permanently on PC. Telegram is quite popular and like all popular apps, there will always be a few people who want to move on to something else, so the question is, what are the steps to delete your Telegram account? Well, it is easy, quite easier than originally expected.
The Verge
How to share a Google calendar and make scheduling meetings easier
Are you looking for an efficient and easy way to schedule meetings? Sharing your Google calendar helps you do that by essentially handing that job over to the other party. Others can get a glimpse into your schedule and find a time slot that works for both of you. That leaves you free to do more important things than studying your schedule and sending emails about availability.
