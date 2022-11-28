Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
KTLO
Man accused of crashing car into clinic declared unfit to face charges
The case of a man who crashed his car into the lobby of a medical clinic and was found by police in the building shoeless and wrapped in a blanket cannot move forward because of his mental condition. The announcement of the results of psychological examinations done on 29-year-old Zachary...
houstonherald.com
Numerous charges for man arrested in Texas County, patrol says
A Springfield man was arrested on several charges Tuesday afternoon in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Wyatt D. Deckard, 25, was charged with DWI, driving while revoked, speeding 85 in a 55 mph zone, having no insurance and wearing no seat belt. He is held in the...
houstonherald.com
Man wanted in four locales arrested in Texas County, patrol says
A man wanted in four jurisdictions was arrested Monday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. John J. Long, 49, of West Plains, was wanted on misdemeanor Howell County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; misdemeanor Wright County warrant, two counts, failure to appear; misdemeanor Newton County warrant – failure to appear, DWI; and misdemeanor Willow Springs Police Department – failure to appear, DWI.
KTLO
Baxter Co. Sheriff Office Corporal Tracy Munson dies
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has announced Corporal Tracy Munson died Wednesday morning after a long illness. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News about Corporal Munson’s time with the department. Listen:. Munson had served 17 years as a deputy with...
Police locate suspect in Rogersville who hid after crash
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. – After an hours-long search in Rogersville, a man is now in custody. Police said the suspect was hiding out after being involved in a car crash. A K-9 unit, authorities said, helped successfully find the suspect hiding in a barn at around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. Randy Cummings with the Rogersville Police […]
KTLO
Baxter Co. Sheriff warning of new phone scam in area
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is once again warning members of the public of a telephone scam taking place in the area that has already resulted in a local citizen suffering a substantial monetary loss. In this particular case, someone claiming to be a “bank officer” from a local...
Springfield man arrested for domestic assault after playing Pokémon Go; 6 guns confiscated
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after police responded to a call about a woman being assaulted by a man with a gun. Cole Curtis Penson, 36, of Springfield, was formally charged with one felony count of first-degree domestic assault and six felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm on Nov. 23. […]
houstonherald.com
Man wanted on Texas County warrant arrested
A Birch Tree man wanted in Texas County was arrested Sunday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Robert W. Vermillion, 40, was wanted on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for DWI drugs. He was taken to the Texas County Jail after his arrest in Shannon County.
Jamie Waterman enters not guilty plea as accessory in deadly kidnapping case
Jamie Waterman waived a formal reading of his indictment and entered a not guilty plea in federal court in Missouri.
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman arrested on several charges by state patrol
A Cabool woman was arrested Sunday evening on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Emily F. Stopper, 22, of Cabool, was charged with misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, having no insurance and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. She was released to Ozarks...
KYTV
Detectives follow new leads surrounding two missing Howell County men
West Plains, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County Sheriff’s Office is following new leads on the case of two missing men. Ira Brisco and Limon Little were last seen on December 17, 2020. Detectives say they can’t give details of leads they are following but some seem promising.
KYTV
Police arrest 2 students accused of social media threats in Mountain Home, Ark.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - School leaders in Mountain Home say police have arrested two students accused of posting threatening messages on social media. The incidents happened over the Thanksgiving break. The first incident happened after a middle school student created a hit list and posted it with a picture...
houstonherald.com
Incident at bar leads to charges against Houston man, police say
The following are excerpts reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Quinton Alston, 26, of Houston, was issued citations for fourth-degree assault, failure to obey a lawful order and resisting arrest after an incident Nov. 26 at the Office Bar on Grand Avenue in Houston. At about 12:10 a.m.,...
KHBS
Arkansas man pleads guilty to one charge in U.S. Capitol riot case
WASHINGTON — Jon Thomas Mott, 39 of Flippin, Arkansas, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one charge in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to count electoral votes. Mott pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He had been charged with...
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Republic residents among 8 killed over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period--from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Four people died in a traffic crash on Interstate 44 west of Springfield, in Greene County, on...
KYTV
Howell County boy in serious condition after being hit by a car
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking returning sunshine and some milder air for Monday as we head back to work and school. However, we have up & down temperatures, thunderstorm chances Tuesday and a system by the coming weekend to keep an eye on. Man charged with running over Springfield Police...
KYTV
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
Strafford man pleads guilty to kidnapping and manslaughter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of two men charged in the 2019 murder and kidnapping of 34-year-old Elijah McReynolds has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Online court records show that William Skaggs changed his plea on Monday (11/21/22) to guilty to charges of kidnapping and involuntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with Greene County […]
Comments / 0