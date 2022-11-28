Read full article on original website
The Verge
Sony throws Battlefield under the bus as it fights Microsoft’s Activision purchase
As Sony fights tooth and nail to get regulators to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, poor Battlefield is getting caught in the crossfire. In a filing with the UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Sony argues that Call of Duty is a uniquely important franchise to have on PlayStation consoles, and can’t be replaced by the likes of Battlefield. Microsoft would control the franchise if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is allowed to proceed.
IGN
Bethesda Is Working On Another Mobile Game
Starfield developer Bethesda is currently working on a new mobile game, though it's unclear which of its famous franchises it's based on. Speaking to Lex Fridman on the latest episode of his podcast, Bethesda executive producer and Starfield director Todd Howard revealed that the Elder Scrolls and Fallout developer has another mobile game in the works.
Free PS4 games – the best to play without breaking the bank
There are loads of free PS4 games to enjoy right now
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
These Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Include $20 Games & a Live-Action Mario Kart—Get Them Before They Sell Out
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love games like Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda and more, you may want to know about the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals of 2022 to score this Thanksgiving. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come...
The Windows Club
How to view Large Files on Windows effortlessly?
Are you looking for a solution to open and view big files on Windows PC? This post will help you view large files effortlessly. Here, we will be listing some free software that will help you open files that are large in size without any lag or issue. Most standard...
The Windows Club
Login Failed in The Cycle Frontier on Windows PC
Several gamers are not able to play The Cycle Frontier as they are not able to log in. Every time they try to do the same, an error message pops up on their screen, and they see the error message Login Failed in The Cycle Frontier. You may see some similar error codes as well such as Error Codes 5, 4, and 2 too.
Business Insider
The Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday bundle sale includes a free game plus 3 months of online multiplayer for only $300
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. One of the best gaming deals you can grab this Cyber Monday is a special deal on Nintendo's wildly popular Switch console. Right now, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online for only $300.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: James Gunn confirms that games will make up his DCU while CD Projekt has announced an update for ‘The Witcher Remake’
There are movies based on games, games based on comic books, and shorts based on games, based on comic books in today’s gaming news roundup. James Gunn has announced that his DCU umbrella will include video games, The Witcher Remake will be getting a much-needed update from the original and Elon Musk has aimed his ire at the App Store.
The Windows Club
Text is pixelated or not displaying properly in Windows 11/0
Some users are facing a weird display issue, where the Text is pixelated or is not displaying properly. According to some, the issue occurred after an update. In this post, we are going to talk about this in detail and see what you need to do if the font is pixelated or blurry on your Windows computer.
Polygon
Xbox’s Games With Gold for December are... well, we’ve never heard of them either
Xbox Live’s Games With Gold subscription benefit limps to the end of the year with two Xbox One games we’ve never written about: Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Colt Canyon, which launched in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is a top-down roguelite shooter with cooperative multiplayer support. Imagine a spaghetti western at lower resolution than the NES’ Gun.Smoke and you’re halfway there. Here’s a YouTube video to fill in the rest.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends Mobile makes a name for itself on iOS with an award
Apex Legends Mobile is the winner of Apple’s iPhone Game of the Year award, the company announced today. The announcement was revealed in a tweet with an accompanying list of awards. It follows in the footsteps of such major names as League of Legends: Wild Rift, which won the award in 2021, and Genshin Impact, which won in 2020. While Apple didn’t provide a description as to why Mobile won the award, it did congratulate the development team on Twitter and shared a short video clip from the game.
IGN
Last Chance to Grab Cyberpunk 2077 for Just £15 on PlayStation
Cyber Monday is here, but that also means this is the very last chance you're going to get to secure on of the best deals of the year. Amazon is currently selling Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) for £15. This is a proper Cyber deal, and perfect for anyone who hasn't yet picked up the game.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
The Windows Club
COD Modern Warfare 2 Flickering and White Screen Issue
This post features solutions to fix COD Modern Warfare 2 Flickering and White Screen issue. Call of Duty Modern Warfare is a first-person multiplayer shooter video game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. It is the sixth installment of the Call of Duty series. But recently, many users have complained about COD Modern Warfare 2 Flickering and White Screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to eliminate this issue.
The Windows Club
Event 2545, Microsoft-Windows-DeviceManagement-Enterprise-Diagnostics-Provider
This post features solutions to fix Event 2545, Microsoft-Windows-DeviceManagement-Enterprise-Diagnostics-Provider. This error can make your Windows device misbehave and even cause abnormal shutdowns. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to eliminate this error. What causes Event ID 2545?. Event 2545: Microsoft-Windows-DeviceManagement-Enterprise-Diagnostics occurs due to problems with the MDM server and...
The Verge
Portal’s free ray-tracing DLC will release on December 8th
Portal, the first-person puzzle game that spawned a thousand memes, is getting a glow-up on December 8th, courtesy of a free piece of DLC. Portal with RTX was originally announced alongside Nvidia’s new RTX 4080 and 4090 graphics cards and adds ray-tracing support along with remade hi-res textures and models to the game. The result is much more realistic lighting and reflections, making the 15-year-old title look almost brand new.
IGN
Far Cry 6 - Official NG+ Update and Free Trial Trailer
Far Cry 6 gets a free trial for new players starting today on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. Players will be able to explore the Isla Santuario region and those who want to continue their fight for freedom will keep their game progression. Additionally, Title Update 6 is now available, bringing a New Game+ mode and a Completionist Aid feature, providing players with guided assistance in uncovering all of Yara’s hidden secrets.
