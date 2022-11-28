Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Key Scores Career-High 21 as Buckeyes Fall at Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – Junior Zed Key led four Buckeyes in double figures with a career-high 21 points, but Ohio State fell 81-72 on Wednesday night at Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Duke (7-2) made a run late in the first half to take a 10-point lead and the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State baseball program has announced its schedule for the 2023 season, which includes 26 regular season home games at Bill Davis Stadium. The Buckeyes open the season in Florida with four games against UCONN Feb. 17-20. The teams will open play in Venice at Cool Today Park, play two games at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota and then play their final game at Centennial Park in Port Charlotte.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Murr and Podraza Earn Major Big Ten Awards, Five Buckeyes All-Conference
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its end of season women’s volleyball awards on Wednesday following the conclusion of the regular season. Senior libero Kylie Murr was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and senior Mac Podraza was named Big Ten Setter of the Year, both firsts for the Ohio State women’s volleyball program.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sheldon Named to Preseason Wade Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Preseason Wade Watch List was announced on Wednesday by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Senior guard Jacy Sheldon was among the 16 candidates for the 2023 Wade Trophy presented to the best player in college women’s basketball. The Wade Trophy — now in...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 3 Buckeyes Head West for Cliff Keen Invite
Watch: FloWrestling.com ($) Live Updates: FloArena (free) and on Twitter (@wrestlingbucks) COLUMBUS, Ohio –Ohio State is one of 34 teams competing for the 2022 Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational Friday and Saturday. Ohio State finished in the No. 2 spot behind Nebraska in the 2021 event. Schools are permitted to enter one wrestler in each weight class, simulating postseason competition.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Big Ten WR of the Year Honors for Marvin Harrison Jr.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was today named the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year in the Big Ten Conference. Harrison Jr. is the first Buckeye to win the top receiver award in the Big Ten. The sophomore from Philadelphia and St. Joseph’s Prep...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Fischer, Barnett and Sears Named USC All-North Region
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s soccer players Talani Barnett, Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears have all been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region team for the 2022 season. Barnett and Fischer earn first team distinction and Sears takes home second team honors. For Fischer, this...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
NLL Rosters Feature Eleven Buckeyes This Season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – When the National Lacrosse League kicks off its 2022-23 season on Friday night, 11 #ProBucks will suit up for six teams across the league. Making their NLL debuts this year are Justin Inacio (Calgary Roughnecks) and Jackson Reid (Albany Firewolves). Incacio was taken in the first round, going with the 10th pick in the opening round. Reid was the 28th overall selection in the second round by the Halifax Thunderbirds before ultimately landing in Albany.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1 Buckeyes Hit the Road to Face No. 8 Minnesota Duluth
Watch: BTN (Friday) | B1G+ (Saturday) COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team is back on the road this weekend to meet No. 8 Minnesota Duluth in Duluth, Minn. The two-game series between the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs is set for 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Stroud Repeats as the Big Ten’s Quarterback & Offensive Player of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud claimed two major pieces of Big Ten hardware on Wednesday as he was announced as the conference’s Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year. He claims both honors for the second consecutive year. Additionally, Stroud...
Comments / 0