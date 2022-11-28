With no statewide offices on the ballot, Louisiana’s general election on Dec. 10 features three constitutional amendments. With no statewide offices on the ballot, Louisiana’s general election on Dec. 10 features three constitutional amendments. One would restate that only U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana, which is already part of the state constitution. The other two would give the state Senate the authority to confirm a handful of executive appointments by the governor. There is also a general election for a seat on the Public Service Commission, which regulates public utilities.

