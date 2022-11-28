COLUMBUS, Ohio – When the National Lacrosse League kicks off its 2022-23 season on Friday night, 11 #ProBucks will suit up for six teams across the league. Making their NLL debuts this year are Justin Inacio (Calgary Roughnecks) and Jackson Reid (Albany Firewolves). Incacio was taken in the first round, going with the 10th pick in the opening round. Reid was the 28th overall selection in the second round by the Halifax Thunderbirds before ultimately landing in Albany.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO