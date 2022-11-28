Read full article on original website
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: How No. 25 Buckeyes hope to ‘build off’ tough environments at Duke, Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Holiday festivitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to travel to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, kick off road stretchThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 17 Buckeyes Back to B1G Play at No. 6/5 Penn State
Gameday Links (video, stats) Preview Video (Rohlik, Wise) The No. 17-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team travels for two games at No. 6/5 Penn State this weekend. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Both contests...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Key Scores Career-High 21 as Buckeyes Fall at Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – Junior Zed Key led four Buckeyes in double figures with a career-high 21 points, but Ohio State fell 81-72 on Wednesday night at Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Duke (7-2) made a run late in the first half to take a 10-point lead and the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts NCAA First and Second Rounds
Venues: Covelli Center (Columbus, Ohio) Friday: #6 USC vs. High Point (5 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | ESPN+. Friday: #3 Ohio State vs. Tennessee State (7:30 p.m. ET) | Live Stats | ESPN+. Saturday (second round): the winners of the Friday matches (6 p.m. ET) | Live Stats |...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sheldon Named to Preseason Wade Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Preseason Wade Watch List was announced on Wednesday by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Senior guard Jacy Sheldon was among the 16 candidates for the 2023 Wade Trophy presented to the best player in college women’s basketball. The Wade Trophy — now in...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Nov. 29
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom, or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Fischer, Barnett and Sears Named USC All-North Region
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s soccer players Talani Barnett, Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears have all been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region team for the 2022 season. Barnett and Fischer earn first team distinction and Sears takes home second team honors. For Fischer, this...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1 Buckeyes Hit the Road to Face No. 8 Minnesota Duluth
Watch: BTN (Friday) | B1G+ (Saturday) COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team is back on the road this weekend to meet No. 8 Minnesota Duluth in Duluth, Minn. The two-game series between the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs is set for 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buglioni, Jaques Named Conference Players of the Month
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s hockey’s Jenna Buglioni and Sophie Jaques have earned conference player of the month awards for their performance during the Buckeyes’ November schedule, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) announced Tuesday. Buglioni was tabbed the Forward of the Month, while Jaques garnered Defender of the Month honors.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
NLL Rosters Feature Eleven Buckeyes This Season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – When the National Lacrosse League kicks off its 2022-23 season on Friday night, 11 #ProBucks will suit up for six teams across the league. Making their NLL debuts this year are Justin Inacio (Calgary Roughnecks) and Jackson Reid (Albany Firewolves). Incacio was taken in the first round, going with the 10th pick in the opening round. Reid was the 28th overall selection in the second round by the Halifax Thunderbirds before ultimately landing in Albany.
