Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police
A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
FedEx driver confesses to killing 7-year-old Athena Strand, police locate body
The disappearance of 7-year-old Athena Strand prompted a 200-person, multi-agency effort search, ending with the discovery of her body several miles from her home. Police say that a FedEx driver who had dropped a package off at Strand's house around the time of her disappearance confessed to abducting and murdering her.Dec. 3, 2022.
Akron police: Warrant issued for woman involved in fatal Goodyear Heights shooting
Akron police are looking for a woman whom they say was involved in the Wednesday evening shooting death of a man in Akron's Goodyear Heights neighborhood. Joseph Hall, 38, was shot and killed inside a home in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue. The medical examiner's office said Hall was lying on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:25 p.m. ...
Akron woman sentenced to prison and man gets probation for their roles in shooting
An Akron woman recently was sentenced to prison, while an Akron man received probation, for their part in the shooting death of a Barberton man in 2020. Quinna Yerian, 29, pleaded guilty in June in Summit County Common Pleas Court to complicity to commit felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Judge...
Athena Strand update: Mother pays tribute to 7-year-old ‘princess’ taken by ‘sick, cruel monster’ FedEx driver
The body of Athena Strand, the seven-year-old girl from Texas who went missing on Wednesday has been found 6 miles away from her home, authorities said on Friday.Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said that a FedEx truck driver abducted Athena and that she likely died within an hour based on digital evidence and on a confession, CBS News reported.The driver, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held at the Wise County Jail on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday for the child, who vanished the night before in Paradise.According to the Wise...
