Soccer Has Three United Soccer Coaches All-Americans
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State soccer team has three student-athletes named All-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches as announced on Friday Afternoon. Jenna Nighswonger was named a First Team All-American and Cristina Roque and Jody Brown were named to the third team. This is the first All-American honor for all three Seminoles.
Muzito Earns Scholarship for the ACC’s Future Educators
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In conjunction with the 2022 Subway ACC Football Championship Game, the Atlantic Coast Conference has named 15 student-athletes as recipients of the 2022 Go Teach Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway. Sophomore swimmer Gloria Muzito was selected as the winner from Florida State. Each will receive $2,500 on...
Noles Prepare for NCAA Tournament Opener Against Northern Iowa
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team (19-10, 11-7) begin its 24th NCAA Tournament on Friday evening in Minneapolis, Minn., when they take on the Northern Iowa Panthers (26-7, 17-1). First serve is set for 5:30 p.m. inside of Maturi Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota. ESPN+ plus will have the coverage with Emma Carpenter (Play-by-Play), Meredith Uram-Nelson (Color) and Connor O’Neal (Sideline) on the call.
Payton Named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Redshirt freshman defensive end Patrick Payton is the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, it was announced Wednesday afternoon. Payton is the third Seminole to win the award and first since 2012. Payton, from Miami, finished with 29 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks...
Soccer Wins Atlantic Region Staff of the Year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Head coach Brian Pensky and the rest of the Florida State coaching staff were named the Atlantic Region Staff of the year. This is Pensky’s second straight Region Staff of the Year award. Pensky and the rest of the coaching staff have led Florida State...
M. Basketball Falls To Purdue, 79-69 , in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
TALLAHASSEE, Fla – Zach Edey scored a game high 25 points and eight rebounds with eleven made field goals to lead No. 5 Purdue in a 79-69 victory over Florida State in the AC / Big Ten Challenge at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Edey led three Boilermakers in double figure scoring, Braden Smith (13 points) and Fletcher Loyer (11 points), to secure Purdue’s seventh win of the season. The Boilermakers are now 7-0. Darin Green Jr. had a remarkable game, nearing his season-high with 23 points on four made 3-point field goals. He tied his career-high with two blocks against Purdue.
Nighswonger Named MAC Hermann Award Semifinalist
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Jenna Nighswonger has been named a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist as announced by the United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club on Wednesday afternoon. The MAC Hermann Trophy is the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer and has been awarded annually since...
Florida State Ranked 13th In This Week’s CFP Poll
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State moved up three spots for the second straight week and is ranked 13th in the fifth College Football Playoff poll of the season, it was revealed Tuesday night live on ESPN. The Seminoles, who are 14th in the Associated Press and Coaches polls this...
