Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
gsabizwire.com
Cliffs Realty Breaks Ground on New Sales Center at Walnut Cove
Cliffs Realty, the official brokerage of The Cliffs, is excited to announce that the Greenville-based Trehel Corporation has broken ground on a new +/- 3,000 square foot sales center directly beside the entry gates at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Arden, North Carolina. The Cliffs continued to see strong real estate sales through Q3 2022 by its brokerage teams totaling $180,762,443 across 197 transactions, which represents an increase in volume from the same period last year. The Asheville Region, which encompasses The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, reported total sales of $40,817,191 across 32 transactions through Q3 2022 which represents a staggering 576% increase in sales volume and a 300% increase in transactions from the same period last year. The new Cliffs Realty sales center will be integral in supporting this rapidly expanding brokerage team and their blockbuster sales which have shown no sign of abating despite a national slowdown.
gsabizwire.com
Eric Lysak Joins Fidelity Bank in Greenville, SC
FUQUAY-VARINA, North Carolina – Fidelity Bank is pleased to announce Eric Lysak has joined its team in Greenville as Vice President and Business Development Officer. In his new position, Mr. Lysak is responsible for developing and managing business banking relationships within the community as well as contributing to the sales efforts of the Fidelity Bank Greenville branch located at 105 East North Street.
gsabizwire.com
Nikki Huber Named To Association Of Chamber Of Commerce Executives’ 2022 Forty Under 40 List
Greenville, SC - The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) named Nikki Huber, Greenville Chamber Legislative Director, to its 2022 Forty Under 40 list. ACCE's Forty Under 40 program recognizes the top emerging leaders in the chamber of commerce industry who have demonstrated success in their careers and made significant contributions in the communities they represent.
gsabizwire.com
Stewart W. Heath IV Named Vice President of Real Estate at OTO Development
Stewart W. Heath IV has been promoted to Vice President of Real Estate at OTO Development. In his new role, he is tasked with overseeing the hotelier’s team of real estate development professionals who specialize in market and site identification, feasibility, contract negotiations and entitlement management for new hospitality development and acquisition opportunities.
gsabizwire.com
Complete PR named to Forbes Agency Council
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Complete PR has joined the ranks of Forbes Agency Council businesses. Forbes Agency Council is an invitation-only community for public relations, media, creative, and ad agencies who are selected for the council based on the depth and diversity of experience in their industry. Members of this elite business Communities receive three pillars of value: connections, visibility, and growth.
gsabizwire.com
Upcountry History Museum Receives SC Humanities Grant
The Upcountry History Museum – Greenville County, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $10,000.00 grant from the South Carolina Humanities. Selected as one of 16 cultural organizations in South Carolina to receive a grant, the Museum will apply its grant monies toward...
gsabizwire.com
St. Baldrick’s Foundation Awards Grants to Bring Life-Saving Clinical Trials Closer to Home
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The St. Baldrick’s Foundation has announced its 2022 grant recipients, and Bon Secours St. Francis Cancer Center is the only South Carolina health organization to make the list. Bon Secours was awarded $50,000 which will be used to fund a full-time clinical research nurse coordinator,...
