Cliffs Realty, the official brokerage of The Cliffs, is excited to announce that the Greenville-based Trehel Corporation has broken ground on a new +/- 3,000 square foot sales center directly beside the entry gates at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Arden, North Carolina. The Cliffs continued to see strong real estate sales through Q3 2022 by its brokerage teams totaling $180,762,443 across 197 transactions, which represents an increase in volume from the same period last year. The Asheville Region, which encompasses The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, reported total sales of $40,817,191 across 32 transactions through Q3 2022 which represents a staggering 576% increase in sales volume and a 300% increase in transactions from the same period last year. The new Cliffs Realty sales center will be integral in supporting this rapidly expanding brokerage team and their blockbuster sales which have shown no sign of abating despite a national slowdown.

ARDEN, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO