Louisiana State

NBC News

Elon Musk says he will support Florida's DeSantis if he runs for president

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Friday he would support Ron DeSantis in 2024 if the Florida governor, who recently coasted to a second term, were to run for president. DeSantis earlier this month defeated Democratic opponent Charlie Crist by nearly 20 percentage points to be re-elected as Florida governor and cemented himself as the Republican Party’s top rising star.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third district on Wednesday after a razor-thin midterm election race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her challenger Adam Frisch (D). The secretary’s office officially announced the recount, required because the vote differential between...
COLORADO STATE
NOLA.com

A few Louisiana politicos dine with French President Macron

WASHINGTON – Louisiana’s two highest-ranking officials will be attending a state dinner Thursday night – the first held at the White House since the COVID pandemic response shut down such affairs during Joe Biden’s presidency. Gov. John Bel Edwards and incoming House Majority Leader Steve Scalise,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

ELECTION 2022: US Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

French president visits Louisiana to boost cultural ties

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Louisiana on Friday to celebrate longstanding cultural ties and to discuss energy policy. Macron’s office said he will meet with political leaders and is scheduled to see New Orelans historic French Quarter, the heart of the city. The Advocate reported that the visit will be the first by a French president since Valery Giscard d’Estaing traveled to Lafayette and New Orleans in 1976. The only other French president to visit Louisiana was Charles de Gaulle in 1960.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Comeback

Herschel Walker makes shocking claim about Trump children

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, has walked a tightrope when dealing with former president Donald Trump. After Walker’s campaign asked Trump to stay away during the final days before the Nov. 8th election, Trump announced he would also distance himself from Walker’s runoff campaign. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama has made Read more... The post Herschel Walker makes shocking claim about Trump children appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE

