John Kennedy says he's giving "serious consideration" to jumping into the open Louisiana governor's race next year.
"I’ll be announcing my decision soon," the Louisiana Republican said on Monday. What happened: Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who just won a second term in the U.S. Senate last week, said Monday he's taking a hard look at what's promising to be a crowded Republican field for Louisiana governor in 2023.
Amid GOP worries, Herschel Walker’s campaign desperately pleads for cash
Outgunned financially as Democrats dominate early voting, Herschel Walker's Georgia Senate campaign Thursday begged donors to pony up more money because of Sen. Raphael Warnock's growing sense of momentum. "Simply put, we're being outspent 3 to 1 by Warnock, and we're being outspent nearly 2 to 1 by outside groups....
Former Trump Ally Mo Brooks Now Says It Would Be 'Bad Mistake' to Nominate Him for President
Former Donald Trump ally and fellow Republican Mo Brooks now says the former president should give up his hopes of a 2024 run for the presidency, saying it would be a "bad mistake" for him to serve as the party's nominee. "It would be a bad mistake for the Republicans...
Elon Musk says he will support Florida's DeSantis if he runs for president
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Friday he would support Ron DeSantis in 2024 if the Florida governor, who recently coasted to a second term, were to run for president. DeSantis earlier this month defeated Democratic opponent Charlie Crist by nearly 20 percentage points to be re-elected as Florida governor and cemented himself as the Republican Party’s top rising star.
Black Louisiana Voters 'Embarrassed’ By State’s Failure To Pass Anti-Slavery Amendment
Louisiana voters failed to pass a constitutional amendment during the November election that would have eliminated slavery and forced indentured servitude in the state—leaving many Black voters confused and embarrassed. According to an NBC News report, many voters—including some Black voters—voted against the amendment because it lacked clarity....
Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third district on Wednesday after a razor-thin midterm election race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her challenger Adam Frisch (D). The secretary’s office officially announced the recount, required because the vote differential between...
Macron to become first French president in more than 45 years to visit New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit New Orleans next week during his brief trip to the United States, becoming the first French president to travel to the once-French city in more than 45 years. Macron is only the third French president to visit the former colony of Louisiana, after Charles de Gaulle in 1941 and…
Gov. Kristi Noem suggests RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel should be replaced after midterm losses: 'I don't know a party that can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs'
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said the GOP "needs to evaluate what we are doing" after midterm losses, hinting at replacing RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.
Louisiana Amendment 1 seeks to prevent noncitizen voting
Louisiana aims to be the first state in America to prohibit outright any non-U.S. citizen voting statewide, a move toward election integrity red states may consider.
A few Louisiana politicos dine with French President Macron
WASHINGTON – Louisiana’s two highest-ranking officials will be attending a state dinner Thursday night – the first held at the White House since the COVID pandemic response shut down such affairs during Joe Biden’s presidency. Gov. John Bel Edwards and incoming House Majority Leader Steve Scalise,...
When will Sen. Kennedy announce governor's race decision?
Days after he was re-elected, Republican U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced he was seriously considering a run for governor in 2023. But when should we expect an official announcement?
ELECTION 2022: US Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R) has won his re-election bid, despite being opposed by 12 challengers. Kennedy was able to gather more than 60 percent of the vote. Gary Chambers (D) was second in the race with just 18 percent of the vote. Next was...
Kennedy avoids runoff in Nov. 8 election, returned to U.S. Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Republican incumbent John N. Kennedy won a second term in the U.S. Senate after winning a clear majority in Tuesday’s election. Democrats Gary Chambers Jr. and Luke Mixon came in second and third, respectively. Kennedy defeated a total of 12 opponents in the...
Louisiana mayor seeking reelection killed in car crash on Election Day
A mayor who was seeking reelection in a small Louisiana town was killed in a car crash on Election Day, according to authorities.
French president visits Louisiana to boost cultural ties
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Louisiana on Friday to celebrate longstanding cultural ties and to discuss energy policy. Macron’s office said he will meet with political leaders and is scheduled to see New Orelans historic French Quarter, the heart of the city. The Advocate reported that the visit will be the first by a French president since Valery Giscard d’Estaing traveled to Lafayette and New Orleans in 1976. The only other French president to visit Louisiana was Charles de Gaulle in 1960.
NBC 10 News Today: Congress work to prevent rail strike
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Brie Jackson reported on how Congress is trying to prevent a rail strike and more. For more details, watch the clip above.
Herschel Walker makes shocking claim about Trump children
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, has walked a tightrope when dealing with former president Donald Trump. After Walker’s campaign asked Trump to stay away during the final days before the Nov. 8th election, Trump announced he would also distance himself from Walker’s runoff campaign. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama has made Read more... The post Herschel Walker makes shocking claim about Trump children appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Dems move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state
Democrats have voted to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024
