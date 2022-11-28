ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
thefirstward.net

Corey Dixon Mayor of Elgin? Not in this life!

Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity. –Martin Luther King, Jr. The very first “So You Want to Win a Local Election” commandment, the hopeful candidate’s prime directive so to speak, is to pick an election you can win. Because, in this lightspeed 24/7 news cycle planet, if you commit the mortal sin of losing once too often, your political career will be over before it began.
ELGIN, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

"We're Here for You" Kane County Sheriff Chaplains

Once a month, nine individuals gather at the Kane County Sheriff’s Office to discuss ways to support law enforcement. They are members of the Sheriff’s Chaplain program. For the past five years, the group’s mission has been to provide interfaith counsel and reassurance to Sheriff office employees and their families during times of need. Their mantra, “we’re here for you.”
kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Clerk’s Office Receives National Recognition as a “Center for Election Excellence”

The Kane County Clerk’s Office has been named as a Center for Election Excellence by the nonpartisan U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence, a recognition that the Clerk’s Office is committed to leadership in election administration and looking to develop even more resilient, trustworthy, and voter-centric election administration practices.
KANE COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Clearing Project to Improve Migratory Bird Habitat Ramps Up this Winter

A multiyear project to clear invasive trees and brush from the east side of Fabyan Forest Preserve will get a big boost this winter, thanks in large part to funding from a state grant. Contractors have started clearing roughly 134 acres north of the Fabyan Windmill in Geneva. The clearing...
GENEVA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged with financial exploitation of elderly victim

An Aurora man is being charged with multiple financial crimes after allegedly using an elderly victim's money for personal gain. A news release from the Yorkville Police Department says that 54-year-old Bradley A. Goodbred is charged with multiple counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person and theft. The U.S....
AURORA, IL
seniorresource.com

Alden Estates and 6 More Nursing Homes Near Chicago!

Knowledge is power, but finding the answers you need isn’t always easy. Nobody wants their precious time on another internet search. That’s where SeniorResource.com comes in! If you’re in the market for a good nursing home, you’re already in the right place. No need to do another Google search because we’ve scoured Illinois for the best senior care options. Here’s our list of the top SEVEN highest-rated nursing homes near Chicago!
CHICAGO, IL
shorewoodripples.com

Shorewood welcomes one of its newest clubs

Meet the members of Garden Club, a new addition to SHS. Garden Club, a new addition to Shorewood, was founded early this school year by juniors Lulu Braun, Rose Callahan, and Nya Kochnowicz. The club serves to improve the campus as a whole, along with teaching members more about gardening...
SHOREWOOD, IL
WIFR

Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Denise Irving was loved by many and will be remembered by family, friends, students and her community as a kind teacher who put her heart into everything she did. The 44-year-old 5th grade teacher at Kinnikinnick Elementary School died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day. Family friends say...
ROSCOE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery expected to expand by 260 acres

Located off Orchard Road, the Hammann development group is looking at 260 acres to annex into the village of Montgomery that could involve a tax increment financing district. The property is on the west side of Orchard Road across from the Aucutt Road intersection and north of Route 30. Eight parcels would create zoning for B-2, M-1 or M-2. A preliminary study indicates the land is TIF eligible. The village also recognizes that part of the area lies in a floodway.
MONTGOMERY, IL
POLITICO

Darren Bailey on why he lost

SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl

This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Ex-employees sue Medline Industries after being fired over COVID-19 vaccination rule

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several former employees are now suing Medline Industries after they were fired for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination.Medline is based in north suburban Northfield. It ships medical supplies around the world, and is now the subject of a civil rights lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.The former employees claim the company violated Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, and the Americans with Disabilities Act.So far, Medline Industries has not issued a comment.
NORTHFIELD, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Free Head and Neck Cancer Screening December 7 at Northwestern Medicine Orland Park

Free Head and Neck Cancer Screening December 7 at Northwestern Medicine Orland Park (Orland Park, IL) — Northwestern Medicine will offer a free head and neck cancer screening at its Orland Park location from 10 am to 3 pm on December 7. The non-invasive oral, head and neck screening will check for abnormal, irregular, or discolored areas or lumps that are different on one side compared to the other. Northwestern Medicine Orland Park is located at 15300 West Avenue. Please use entrance 1. Registration is not required.
ORLAND PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy