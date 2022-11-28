Read full article on original website
thefirstward.net
Corey Dixon Mayor of Elgin? Not in this life!
Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity. –Martin Luther King, Jr. The very first “So You Want to Win a Local Election” commandment, the hopeful candidate’s prime directive so to speak, is to pick an election you can win. Because, in this lightspeed 24/7 news cycle planet, if you commit the mortal sin of losing once too often, your political career will be over before it began.
kanecountyconnects.com
"We're Here for You" Kane County Sheriff Chaplains
Once a month, nine individuals gather at the Kane County Sheriff’s Office to discuss ways to support law enforcement. They are members of the Sheriff’s Chaplain program. For the past five years, the group’s mission has been to provide interfaith counsel and reassurance to Sheriff office employees and their families during times of need. Their mantra, “we’re here for you.”
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Clerk’s Office Receives National Recognition as a “Center for Election Excellence”
The Kane County Clerk’s Office has been named as a Center for Election Excellence by the nonpartisan U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence, a recognition that the Clerk’s Office is committed to leadership in election administration and looking to develop even more resilient, trustworthy, and voter-centric election administration practices.
fox32chicago.com
Dekalb mom makes it to final rounds of 'Fab Over 40' contest
The "Fab Over 40" contest recognizes one lucky woman over the age of 40 while also supporting breast cancer awareness. The winner gets a two-page spread in NewBeauty magazine, $40,000 and a spa-cation of a lifetime.
A Town in Illinois named One of the Places to Buy a Home in 2023
We know that people are moving out of the Land of Lincoln in droves, but that is not stopping one housing website from putting a town in Illinois on its list of 7 Places to Explore Buying a Home Next Year... Which town makes the list?. Naperville, Illinois is a...
kanecountyconnects.com
Clearing Project to Improve Migratory Bird Habitat Ramps Up this Winter
A multiyear project to clear invasive trees and brush from the east side of Fabyan Forest Preserve will get a big boost this winter, thanks in large part to funding from a state grant. Contractors have started clearing roughly 134 acres north of the Fabyan Windmill in Geneva. The clearing...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with financial exploitation of elderly victim
An Aurora man is being charged with multiple financial crimes after allegedly using an elderly victim's money for personal gain. A news release from the Yorkville Police Department says that 54-year-old Bradley A. Goodbred is charged with multiple counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person and theft. The U.S....
A Billionaire Got the Chicago Mayor’s Support to Lease Public Land. Then He Wrote Her Campaign a $25,000 Check.
After the donation from Joseph Mansueto, owner of the Chicago Fire soccer team, a city alderman asked for an independent investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Operating Engineers Local 150 endorsed Congressman Chuy Garcia for mayor — Here's why
CHICAGO - A local union with a history of spending big on political campaigns endorsed Congressman Chuy Garcia for mayor. Operating Engineers Local 150 has about 23,000 members, including those who run cranes and backhoes at construction projects. A union spokesman said Chicago's 40 percent increase in homicide since 2019,...
seniorresource.com
Alden Estates and 6 More Nursing Homes Near Chicago!
Knowledge is power, but finding the answers you need isn’t always easy. Nobody wants their precious time on another internet search. That’s where SeniorResource.com comes in! If you’re in the market for a good nursing home, you’re already in the right place. No need to do another Google search because we’ve scoured Illinois for the best senior care options. Here’s our list of the top SEVEN highest-rated nursing homes near Chicago!
shorewoodripples.com
Shorewood welcomes one of its newest clubs
Meet the members of Garden Club, a new addition to SHS. Garden Club, a new addition to Shorewood, was founded early this school year by juniors Lulu Braun, Rose Callahan, and Nya Kochnowicz. The club serves to improve the campus as a whole, along with teaching members more about gardening...
WIFR
Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Denise Irving was loved by many and will be remembered by family, friends, students and her community as a kind teacher who put her heart into everything she did. The 44-year-old 5th grade teacher at Kinnikinnick Elementary School died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day. Family friends say...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery expected to expand by 260 acres
Located off Orchard Road, the Hammann development group is looking at 260 acres to annex into the village of Montgomery that could involve a tax increment financing district. The property is on the west side of Orchard Road across from the Aucutt Road intersection and north of Route 30. Eight parcels would create zoning for B-2, M-1 or M-2. A preliminary study indicates the land is TIF eligible. The village also recognizes that part of the area lies in a floodway.
Pipeline project bringing Lake Michigan water to SW suburbs to begin construction in 2024
A project to pipe Lake Michigan water to six southwest suburban communities, including Joliet, Romeoville, Minooka, Channahon, Crest Hill, and Shorewood took another step forward Wednesday. Construction is expected to start in 2024.
POLITICO
Darren Bailey on why he lost
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
Ex-employees sue Medline Industries after being fired over COVID-19 vaccination rule
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several former employees are now suing Medline Industries after they were fired for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination.Medline is based in north suburban Northfield. It ships medical supplies around the world, and is now the subject of a civil rights lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.The former employees claim the company violated Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, and the Americans with Disabilities Act.So far, Medline Industries has not issued a comment.
Sheriff: 3 critical after domestic-related stabbing in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a domestic incident Thursday in Will County, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home around 6:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a […]
thesouthlandjournal.com
Free Head and Neck Cancer Screening December 7 at Northwestern Medicine Orland Park
Free Head and Neck Cancer Screening December 7 at Northwestern Medicine Orland Park (Orland Park, IL) — Northwestern Medicine will offer a free head and neck cancer screening at its Orland Park location from 10 am to 3 pm on December 7. The non-invasive oral, head and neck screening will check for abnormal, irregular, or discolored areas or lumps that are different on one side compared to the other. Northwestern Medicine Orland Park is located at 15300 West Avenue. Please use entrance 1. Registration is not required.
Suburban Man Charged in Theft of Over $800,000 in Retail Goods Found Inside Storage Units
A 31-year-old Justice man is facing 12 felony charges in connection to the theft of retail goods with a value totaling over $800,000, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday. Mahdi Alhaw faces eight counts of non-probationable Class 1 felony theft and four counts of probationable Class 1 felony theft....
