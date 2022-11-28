ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

James velt
5d ago

everyone in here is the problem. none of you can write and the ones that almost can do not even speak English. McCarthy is a rino, he needs to go. clearly all of you that want him to stay are demoncraps and should have no comment or say on this matter. He is NOT the man for the job anymore.

Dina
4d ago

Do those Republicans hold the keys? NOPE! Way more of us than them. Aren’t they supposed to work for us anyway???? Guess NOT!

bilge rat
4d ago

it doesn't matter who gets it. Republicans won't stand up to the democrats . too few with a back bone .

News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
News Breaking LIVE

Marjorie Taylor Greene "Will be Speaker of The House," Former GOP Congressman Says

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh says that he believes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "these next two years will be Speaker of the House," Business Insider reports. Walsh reportedly made the comments in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday. He says that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will "probably be Speaker," but says that Greene will have the essential control over what topics the chamber takes up.
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic Senator Switches Party

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
VIRGINIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Opens Up On Supporting Liz Cheney: “She Wasn’t Going To Win… But I Appreciated Her Brave, Clear-Headed Stance”

Yellowstone Season Five’s premiere is only three days away, and the anticipation has been through the roof since they released the official trailer back in September…. And it’s mainly because we learn that John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana, which could present a whole new storyline and heap of problems for the Dutton family.
MONTANA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP announces Joe Biden investigation over if he’s compromised by foreign influence via family businesses

Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives announced on Thursday that they are beginning an investigation of President Joe Biden and what knowledge or involvement he has had in his family’s foreign business dealings over the years. The investigation will follow Republican claims that Biden “lied” about his knowledge of his family’s business dealings and whether he’s compromised by foreign actors including China.
News Breaking LIVE

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Republican Senator "Ignorant as Hell"

Actress, comedian, and co-host of ABC’s “The View”, Whoopi Goldberg, has referred to Sen. Lindsey Graham as “ignorant as hell,” according to The Daily Beast. Goldberg, 67, made the comments in the run-up to the midterm elections that were held last week. The comments were made after Sen. Graham asserted “that Republicans can’t be racist because they nominated Herschel Walker for Senate,” according to The Daily Beast.

