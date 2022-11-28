Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet feature saves fan from tragic Shiny fail
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can see Shiny species in the overworld, but they can be easy to miss when using the “Let’s Go” battle mechanics. Thankfully, there is a feature to protect players from terrible Shiny fails. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have a massive open...
How to redeem Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gifts and codes
How to redeem codes and get a special Pikachu with the Flying Tera Type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Endgame - What To Do After You Beat The Story
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet changed the Pokemon formula, offering an open world that you were free to explore. While the main story threads offer more than just the traditional journey to becoming champion of the region, the endgame offerings are similar to most other games in the series. You have the opportunity to complete the Pokedex, as well as some other activities. Here's everything you can do after beating the main story in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
How to Unlock a Pokemon's Hidden Ability in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
If you're trying to unlock your Pokemon's Hidden Ability, then you're going to need to get your hands on Ability Patches.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go December Update Brings Winter Holiday Celebration, Season Of Mythical Wishes Kickoff, And More
Niantic has revealed details for what's coming in the Pokemon Go December update, and the final month of 2022 will be a busy one for mobile trainers. The Season of Mythical Wishes--the ninth quarterly season since the game adopted the format--will begin December 1, which will introduce new bonuses, including extra candies whenever two players trade with one another. The number of gifts that can be used will also increase during the season, with players allowed to open 40 gifts a day (up from 20) and send 125 gifts to other players per day (up from 100).
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Caph Squad Base Breakdown
Team Star is the newest evil team, introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Well, evil is stretching the English language here. This group of delinquents is holed up in bases all over Paldea to get away from the people that bullied them. They are also hoping their big boss will return. This piece will break down how to take down Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Caph Squad.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players getting emotional over Arceus Easter egg
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have spotted a Pokemon Legends Arceus Easter egg that left some fans with mixed emotions. There is quite a lot to discover in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, thanks to the large size of the game’s open-world environment. However, those trainers who have returned to...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player enraged by “sick joke” after failed rare Blaze Paldean Tauros encounter
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player finally encountered the rare Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros while exploring, but the success was undermined by the unwanted reveal of a sneaky surprise. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have a big job when it comes to completing the Paldean Pokedex in Gen 9. With...
msn.com
How to Get Bronzor Fragments in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
There are 400 Pokemon in the Paldea Pokedex, giving players plenty of iconic Pokemon to catch in the latest games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. But, if you plan to evolve all of these Pokemon, you're going to need to jump through a few hoops. One such Pokemon evolution is Armarouge, a new Pokemon that evolves from Charcadet, but only in Pokemon Scarlet.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are among the best Pokémon games yet — but they have some glaring setbacks
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are some of the most fun and expansive Pokémon games yet, but you will have to live with sub-par graphics and some performance issues.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Charizard Tera Raid Battle Event Start Time
Find out exactly when the Unrivaled Charizard Tera Raid Battle Event starts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for a chance to catch a Charizard.
Gamespot
Marvel's Midnight Suns Everything To Know
Marvel's Midnight Suns is the new game from Firaxis Games, the studio behind Civilization and the past three XCOM titles. It’s far from a superhero reskin of XCOM, however, as it’s got a card-based combat system and a more substantial focus on roleplay. In the above video, we run you through everything you need to know about the upcoming game, from plot details to gameplay and what kinds of DLC to expect.
Gamespot
Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds Expansion Has Players Battling "Shardfaces" In A Wild World
Ubisoft has released a new trailer for the upcoming Far Cry 6 expansion, Lost Between Worlds, which launches next week across console and PC. Lost Between Worlds takes place in a "fractured" version of the game's setting, Yara, and it continues Dani Rojas' story. The Far Cry series is known for being over-the-top, and it looks like Lost Between Worlds will continue this trend.
Gamespot
Best Xbox Game Pass Games To Play Right Now
Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's gaming subscription service, is often referred to as the best deal in gaming, and for good reason. Each month, multiple games are added to its rotating catalog of titles, a mix of first-party Xbox games, indies, and other huge games. It can be a little overwhelming,...
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns: The First 28 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the first 28 minutes of gameplay from Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the new tactics game from XCOM and Civilization developers Firaxis Games. Midnight Suns is a hybrid deckbuilding and tactics game starring your favorite heroes from the Marvel Universe, including Ghost Rider, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, Blade, and even members of the Midnight Suns including Nico and Magik. This PC gameplay shows the tutorial level as well as the setup for the story. In between battles, you return to the Abbey, your home base at which you develop relationships with your teammates to further the story and increase your teamwork in battle.
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2 Perk Packages Are Bugged, And One Perk Gives Tons Of UAVs
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launched just two weeks ago with plenty of fresh changes, but as can often be expected with new live-service titles, the battle royale sequel came packaged with a few bugs. Currently, the game's perk packages for custom loadouts are bugged, so players might not be playing with the perks they intended on using, and one specific perk is handing out some valuable free intel.
Gamespot
Cyber Monday Gaming Deals - Best PS5, Nintendo Switch, And Xbox Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Cyber Monday gaming deals are live now, so if you're still looking to do some shopping post-Black Friday, you still have time to get some of the best gaming deals of 2022. There are plenty of great Cyber Monday gaming deals for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. From steep discounts on some of the hottest games of the year to stellar deals on popular gaming accessories to several console deals, there really is no shortage of video game products available for the best prices of the year. We've rounded up the best Cyber Monday gaming deals available now.
Gamespot
Monster Hunter Rise Reportedly Coming To PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, And Game Pass
Capcom apparently plans to bring Monster Hunter Rise to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One next year. Insider Gaming reported that the game will release January 20 on those platforms, as well as become available on Game Pass. Then, in the spring, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak--the...
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol - Everything To Know
They say that in space, no one can hear you scream. We’ll see if that’s still the case when you’re being attacked by gruesome mutated humans in a prison on the moon of Jupiter. That's what’ll be happening to you in The Callisto Protocol, a game created by the twisted minds behind Dead Space.
