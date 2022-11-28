Read full article on original website
Warhammer 40K Darktide Review In Progress - Left To Shred
When I spoke to several teams making games in the Left 4 Dead lineage, they each had some unique thoughts on why the game, and its resulting genre, works. But they also each echoed one similar thought: Pacing reigns supreme. Horde shooters, like Warhammer 40K Darktide, can live or die on the flow of its co-op missions. Aided by an AI director, missions must be tuned to reliably challenge, but not necessarily overwhelm the player. Impressively, Darktide gets this aspect of its grimdark missions exactly right, though the ways in which the game adds new layers on top of that don't always work quite as well.
Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas Brings Primal Legendaries To The Strip In February
What happens in Vegas, just this once, doesn't have to stay in Vegas, as Niantic has announced Las Vegas will be the host for the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn in-person event early next year. The Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn - Las Vegas event will take place February 18-19 from 10...
LA Thieves Warzone Skin Climbs Steam Charts
It looks like LA Thieves fans have made their presence known, as the team's latest Call of Duty: Warzone 2 skins have reached impressive heights on the Steam charts. For $9.99 USD fans can purchase Call of Duty League Team Packs that contain the following: male and female operator skins in home and away outfits, weapon camos, calling cards, stickers, and emblems. Players will be able to represent any team in the upcoming 2023 season. Amongst those teams is the LA Thieves.
Fall Guys - World Warriors Cinematic Trailer
Classic combos are coming to Fall Guys, and, no, we’re not talking about special moves. The stage is set for the perfect Cammy-o, as three Costumes and a number of other goodies from Capcom land in the Fall Guys Store…
Fall Guys Street Fighter Collaboration Adds Ryu, Cammy, And Akuma Costumes
Fall Guys is taking things to the streets with its latest collaboration, as Street Fighter has officially entered the Blunderdome with three new costume sets, a new emote, and more. Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma are the featured fighters in this collaboration, with each one featuring a top and bottom in...
Nico TV - Prequel Shorts | Marvel's Midnight Suns
Nico might be the youngest on the team, but she is the heart and soul of the Midnight Suns. She is THE glue that keeps this team together. Watch how Nico unites the team in our final Prequel Short, Nico TV.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet - All Special Evolutions
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features an impressive lineup of over 400 Pokémon and their evolutions are a creative free-fall into the Pokédex and its layers. Most pocket monsters evolve by leveling up over time, but not all of them. Some Pokémon require evo stones, held items, specific genders and abilities, and even need to be traded away like Popplios. There are too many evolution methods to name and since a few, like Finizen's secret Hero Form, can activate as a battle mechanic, below is a detailed guide on every special evolution found so far and how they work in Scarlet and Violet.
Gotham Knights | Official Heroic Assault Trailer | DC
A conqueror from the stars has come to take over the city our Knights have worked hard to protect. Do they stand a chance against a being who can take over the minds of others?
CoD: Warzone 2 Perk Packages Are Bugged, And One Perk Gives Tons Of UAVs
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launched just two weeks ago with plenty of fresh changes, but as can often be expected with new live-service titles, the battle royale sequel came packaged with a few bugs. Currently, the game's perk packages for custom loadouts are bugged, so players might not be playing with the perks they intended on using, and one specific perk is handing out some valuable free intel.
Free Sonic Frontiers DLC Will Add New Characters, A Photo Mode, And More In 2023
Plenty of DLC is on the way for Sonic Frontiers in the future, as Sega has unveiled its roadmap for the game that will see it expand in 2023 with free updates. While there are no concrete release dates for the DLC waves and their contents are subject to change, fans can look forward to the open-zone platformer being more fleshed out throughout next year.
Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld Launch Trailer
When all is calm, and all is bright, that's one Legend's cue to turn the white snow red. Return to World's Edge and do your best to survive the holiday season: Revenant joins the roster in Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld!
Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds Expansion Has Players Battling "Shardfaces" In A Wild World
Ubisoft has released a new trailer for the upcoming Far Cry 6 expansion, Lost Between Worlds, which launches next week across console and PC. Lost Between Worlds takes place in a "fractured" version of the game's setting, Yara, and it continues Dani Rojas' story. The Far Cry series is known for being over-the-top, and it looks like Lost Between Worlds will continue this trend.
Ubisoft Sets Up Next Assassin's Creed With Free DLC Mission in Valhalla
Ubisoft has released some surprise DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla that features a character from the next game, Assassin's Creed Mirage. As reported by Polygon, Ubisoft announced on Twitter (below) that a new quest called Shared History can now be downloaded for free, introducing Roshan from the upcoming Mirage to Valhalla protagonist Eivor.
Starship Troopers: Extermination - Announcement Teaser
Starship Troopers: Extermination drops up to 12 players right into the fight against the Bug menace in this co-op first person shooter. Suit up and ship out to a far-off galactic front as a Trooper in the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces group within the Mobile Infantry. It’s up to squads like yours to battle against hundreds of bloodthirsty insectoid aliens and take back fallen colonies for the Federation. The only good Bug is a dead Bug!
Magic The Gathering 30th Anniversary Edition: What's In The $1,000 Set?
Wizards of the Coast's Magic: The Gathering has been around for nearly 30 years, debuting back in the summer of 1993. In the decades since, there have been dozens of sets and expansions and thousands of cards, building a rich and dynamic collection of cards. In order to celebrate this grand occasion, Wizards of the Coast is releasing a brand-new collection of cards from the Beta sets. The kicker is that it will cost you $999.
Diablo Immortal Will Receive New Catch-Up Mechanics To Prevent Players From Being Left Behind
Diablo Immortal will introduce changes to make it far easier for players that are falling behind their server's Paragon level to catch up, developer Blizzard has announced. In a Q&A blog post, Blizzard outlined some of the changes players can expect to see in the free-to-play mobile game in the coming weeks and months. Some of those changes will be to help players catch up who may have taken time away from the game and fallen behind.
Apex Legends Mobile Gets Revenant As Next Playable Legend
Apex Legends Mobile's third season is approaching the halfway mark, and developer Respawn Entertainment just announced Season 3.5's launch date and its debut legend, Revenant. Just like Ash, Revenant is a familiar faceplate to console and PC players, and the spooky simulacrum will make his transition to mobile when Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update drops tomorrow, November 28.
CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION | Launch Trailer
Play as SOLDIER operative Zack Fair and trigger the events that lead up to FINAL FANTASY VII. Engage in fast-paced real-time action combat to uncover the dark secrets of Shinra’s experiments and the monsters they create. CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION will be released on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam® on December 13th 2022.
Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Won't Begin Pre-Production Until 2023
It was recently revealed in an earnings report that the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 will start pre-production in 2023. Thanks to a third-quarter earnings report covered by Tech4gamers, we know CDPR will begin to work on the Cyberpunk sequel after the Phantom Liberty expansion, which is set to release in 2023.
Super Mario Bros. Movie's Synopsis, Posters Possibly Leak Early
Nintendo and Illumination plan to release a new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie later today. But VideoGamesChronicle spotted that possible promotional material for the film has surfaced early on Twitter. The posters--allegedly first popping up on 4chan--provide a closer look at the main cast, including Princess Peach, who...
