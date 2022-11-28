Read full article on original website
A Great Montana Radio Co-Worker Did This for Our Team
It's always such a nice surprise every year. Every company, it seems, has at least one person that knows how to spread some cheer and get the holidays started right. We've got one too- our traffic director Christina Irmen. Early Monday morning, while we were all waking up with our...
KULR8
Former West high wrestler looks for community support to fundraise for college team
Billings West high school alumna Glory Konecny has been wrestling since she was in second grade. Now, she's wrestling at Southern Oregon University, but she's looking back to the community that raised her for support. Konecny's wrestling journey was, at first, a lot of catching up. Once she reached the...
Mark Chooses Billings Restaurants to Eat At Based on This
I've always been a picky eater but have gotten a little better as I've gotten older. But when I was a kid, at the big holiday meals, none of my food could touch. And I never had gravy on anything until I was in my late twenties. So Paul and...
Grab Your Skates. Five of Billings’ Best Spots to Go Ice Skating
When I was a kid, we lived in the country and the neighbor's property had a shallow pond in a boggy, river-bottom portion of their land. My brothers and I couldn't wait for it to freeze over every winter, so we could trudge the 1/2 mile or so through the snowy woods to go ice skating on that pond.
Billings pastor responds to church vandalism
Church-goers arrived at church Sunday morning to find a rock had been thrown through the window of the front door.
Family says dog protected daughter at Billings' Central Park
According to the Dolbear family, Autumn was recently attacked in Central Park during one of her regular walks, but thankfully, Pancake came to the rescue.
The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now
This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
RSV in Montana: Bozeman family recounts time in ICU
More than 200 new cases of the virus popped up in Montana last week, numbers doctors say they don't typically see until January.
Small business owner in Billings grateful for busy shopping weekend
Veronica Zimmerman says a busy shopping weekend of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday is a little nerve wracking but worth it.
I Can’t Stop Thinking About What I Found at the River Near Billings
My Thanksgiving weekend was ridiculously low-key. I spent 90% of the time hanging out with my family, watching tv, cooking, eating, reading books, drinking beer, etc. It was awesome. I took Monday off to extend the weekend a bit and I took advantage of an opportunity to drop my girls off at school; something I don't get to do very often with my early-morning work schedule.
Man missing from Wisconsin Rapids since 1976 identified as murder victim in Montana
A man missing since 1976 has been identified through forensic DNA profiling as a murder victim whose remains were discovered by a hiker in Montana 18 years ago, according to police. A multi-jurisdictional cold case murder investigation is now underway into the death of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who vanished...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quick shot at snow signals a colder week
A cold front moving north to south over the area Sunday evening brings mainly mountain area snow. But as it sinks away, chilly air finds a home around us this week.
'Horrid': Billings coffee kiosk destroyed Saturday night
The video shows a truck leaving a business next door to the kiosk, driving past the kiosk, backing up and then smashing into the building.
Patron shot outside Billings restaurant
A 35-year-old patron was arguing with staff at the restaurant at 1791 Majestic Lane and was escorted outside around 5:40 p.m., police said in a tweet.
Community questions delayed police information on Billings shooting
A single tweet three and a half hours after a shooting killed one man and injured another is all the information residents have nearly 24 hours since the incident happened on Billings' Southside.
Robbery In Billings at 5th and Burlington, Robber On The Loose
Just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. A robbery was reported at 11:58 today at 5th and Burlington in Billings. The victim was walking to their car when they were approached by a white male who robbed him at gunpoint. The investigation is ongoing, and as more information is...
Neighbors say Billings moose appears injured
After MTN News shared Tess’s video with FWP, they immediately sent a team out to check on the moose this Monday.
yourbigsky.com
Can I smoke weed in my backyard in Montana?
Recreational Marijuana is still fairly new in Montana, but some may be wondering if they can smoke cannabis legally. Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says people are allowed to smoke weed on their porch as long as it is on private property. Those smoking marijuana must also be at least 21 years old or older. Police get involved if someone smoking outside is under 21 or if they have reason to believe there is reckless or illegal activity present.
KULR8
Police release more info on shooting that left one dead, one injured in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-82968 a homicide investigation from November 27, 2022 in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. On November 27nd, at 11:19 PM, Billings Police Department patrol was dispatched to the 4000 block for a shooting. [sic] Officers arrived in the area and located a deceased male (26 year old, local), and multiple witnesses/involved parties. A search of the area led Officers to another address in the 100 block of Hallowell, where a subject suffering from a gun-shot wound was located. Medical care was provided by responding Officers and by medical responders.
Police investigating unspecified threat against Billings West High
Police said in a tweet Wednesday that school staff reported a drawing of a swastika on a bathroom stall that included an "active threat" toward the school on Dec. 7.
