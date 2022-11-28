An accident occurred at 700 S and State Road 57 in Washington around 3:45 p.m. yesterday. When an SUV collided with the barrier, a male passenger complained of pain. INDOT was contacted due to the light being hit and not working on the Daviess County side. INDOT turned it over to contractors for the issue, and it should be fixed by this morning.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO