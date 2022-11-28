Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Social media reacts to No. 10 Indiana basketball's 77-65 win over No. 18 North Carolina
No. 10 Indiana took care of business Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as IU defeated No. 18 North Carolina, 77-65, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 21 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 31 minutes. Fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson helped lift the Hoosiers late, finishing with 21 points and rebounds. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino tallied a career-high 14 points to go with six rebounds and two assists.
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
A 'second chance' was all Xavier Johnson needed to prove he's ready to help lead Indiana's ascent
In March of 2021, just days after Mike Woodson was hired as Indiana's next head coach, the idea of venturing into the transfer portal for a point guard sprung to the forefront. Though the Hoosiers already had a few playmaking options on the roster, to run Woodson's style of offense, he needed a certain type of player to lead his system.
WTHI
Fork in the Road: The coney dogs at Harlow's Diner
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - For a while now, the Fork in the Road crew has been hearing about a spot in the Land of Lincoln with some great coney dogs. Not just great, some say this place has the best. You know the drill!. The Fork in the Road crew...
Shop with local vendors at Terre Haute Holiday Market
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local college students are hoping to bring the community together this week for the holidays through a project. A marketing class at Indiana State University will be hosting a holiday market this Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the Vigo County Courthouse featuring local vendors. Additionally, four Christmas trees will be […]
bloomingtonian.com
Catalent is laying off 400 employees according to a message sent to workers in Bloomington, Indiana
Update: Catalent sent the following response Wednesday:. “Apologies for the delay, and for the frustrating exchange with the chatbot on catalent.com. We have a statement as follows:. Since the start of the pandemic, Catalent’s Bloomington facility has played a critical role in producing the vaccines and therapies that have protected...
WTHI
One airlifted in southern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted after a crash in southern Vigo County. It happened on U.S. 41 near Harlan Drive. Officials told News 10 the driver of a gas truck made a required stop at a set of train tracks. That's when the driver of a semi crashed into the back of the gas truck.
WTHI
Vigo County Republican Brenda Wilson files complaint against two fellow Republicans, Chris Switzer and Brad Newman
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County councilwoman has filed a complaint with the 8th District GOP office. It's against fellow Republicans, County commissioner Chris Switzer and county clerk Brad Newman. County councilwoman Brenda Wilson is saying that Switzer and Newman violated party rules. Both Switzer and Newman are...
wamwamfm.com
Ribbon Cutting Today For New Housing Development in Washington
A special ribbon cutting will be held today for Washington’s second housing development coming to Daviess County. The Buffalo Trace Housing Addition is located on Buzzard Road, and a special ribbon cutting is set for 1:30 p.m. this afternoon on the property. Developer Jeff Steimel tells us what is coming with this addition…
Identities released in Terre Haute officer-involved shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 2nd Update: Indiana State Police have identified the man who died in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting as James Ready, 42, of Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Police officer involved in this incident is Patrol Officer Adam Noel, eight years of service. Officer Noel has been placed on administrative leave, which is […]
vincennespbs.org
Longtime Daviess Co. Dispatcher Retires
A familiar voice on your police scanner has retired. The Washington Police Department’s John Cavanaugh started his career in January of 1991 and shortly after took on the responsibilities of IDACS coordinator. His voice could mostly be heard on the radio during the overnight hours. On Wednesday the Washington...
WTHI
Putnam County judge to preside over contested Vigo Co. race
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A special judge will preside over the case of a contested result of a seat on the Vigo County school board. You may remember Eric Graves defeated Carey Labella in the general election. Labella claims Graves does not live in the district and therefore was...
vincennespbs.org
Sentencing announced for 2020 drunk driving accident
A man was jailed in Knox County in connection with a 2020 Drunk Driving accident. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
vincennespbs.org
Tim Salters announces campaign for Vincennes Mayor
A Vincennes council member of 10-plus years is putting his hat in the ring for a new office. Tim Salters, the current city council president, announced in a Facebook post that he’s running for mayor in 2023. Salters says his experience on the City Council has prepared him for...
wamwamfm.com
2 Car Accidents Yesterday in Washington
An accident occurred at 700 S and State Road 57 in Washington around 3:45 p.m. yesterday. When an SUV collided with the barrier, a male passenger complained of pain. INDOT was contacted due to the light being hit and not working on the Daviess County side. INDOT turned it over to contractors for the issue, and it should be fixed by this morning.
WTHI
Undercover FBI agent to share his story with the Wabash Valley
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the opportunity to hear the story and journey of an undercover FBI agent next week. Project Never Broken is welcoming Giovanni Rocco to the Vigo County Historical Center next Wednesday. Rocco was the FBI undercover agent at the center of several federal operations....
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/1)
Robert Pruett, 45, of Washington, was arrested on charges of OVWI Endangerment, OVWI, and Possession of a Synthetic Drug. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted. Colten Harmon, 30, of Flora, Illinois, was arrested on charges of OVWI refusal, OVWI endangerment, paraphernalia possession, and marijuana possession. No bond was set.
1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According to Vigo County Deputy Brandon Taylor, […]
Neoga left with questions, grief after two people found dead
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) – For two families, things will never be the same. They each lost a loved one suddenly – and neither knows exactly why. 33-year-old Levi Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer Morecraft were found dead just before noon Wednesday. People in the area want to know what happened, and family members want the rumors […]
WTHI
Police search for Vigo Co. Public Library thief
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen this person?. The Terre Haute Police Department says they were involved in a theft at the Vigo County Public Library. It's not clear what the suspected thief walked away with. If you have information on this, call the detective heading the case...
Comments / 0