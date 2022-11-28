ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.1. The Wiz

Watch: Omari Hardwick & Rome Flynn Talk New Movie, Fantasy Football & More

By @Djxo313
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VviqH_0jQKzQCB00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Omari Harwick and Rome Flynn star in the new family movie, Fantasy Football produced by none other than Marsai Martin. The star studded cast includes the likes of
Kelly Rowland, Elijah Richardson, Tyla Harris and more.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z976g_0jQKzQCB00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Fantasy Football is a hilarious and heartwarming film about how the game of football brought together a father and his daughter in the most unconventional way! Callie A. Coleman (Martin) discovers she can save her father’s failing football career, played by Hardwick through her video game. Flynn plays a hot young football player who everybody loves but once Hardwick’s character gets his swag back on the field, Flynn finds it hard to adjust.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

During our interview the cast members also shared whats next for them and the woes of rising in the world of entertainment while still staying true to the culture. Watch the full interview below and be sure to subscribe to The Morning Hustle YouTube page for more exclusive content.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 0

Related
101.1. The Wiz

Marsai Martin Talks New Movie, Fantasy Football With Director Anton Cropper

  Marsai Martin is back on the big screen with a new star studded movie called Fantasy Football. Not only does she star beside the likes of Kelly Rowland, Omari Hardwick, Rome Flynn and more, Martin also is producer on the film. Talk about Black girl magic! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO […]
101.1. The Wiz

Marsai Martin: Heir To Black Hollywood

Marsai Martin knows exactly who she is. Though her dewy skin, bright smile, and deep dimples give away her sparkling youth, Marsai’s spirit isn’t bogged down with the uncertainty of teenhood. The 18-year-old carries a sense of self many people don’t embody until at least the third decade of their lives. The black-ish alum certainly […]
101.1. The Wiz

Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: 15 Scenes To Remember Forever

Born on this day in 1976, Chadwick Boseman was a talent gone far too soon. Hard to believe it’s been just over two years since his untimely passing, and as fans of his iconic portrayal of Black Panther were treated to a moving onscreen tribute via Wakanda Forever earlier this month, now is the perfect time to […]
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy