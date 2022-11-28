Read full article on original website
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
montevallo.edu
Montevallo Alumni Lead Top State Law Schools
Two of the top law schools in Alabama have Montevallo alumni at their helm. Dr. Mark Brandon ’75 is dean of the Hugh F. Culverhouse School of Law at The University of Alabama. And since July 1, Blake Hudson ’02 is dean of the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.
montevallo.edu
Faculty Spotlight: Dr. Latofia Parker
Raised by a grandmother with alcohol addiction in a dysfunctional home in a trailer park in the small, rural Pike County town of Brundidge, Alabama, Grainger Community Counseling and Wellness Clinic Director Dr. Latofia Parker knew from an early age that academic success was the way to rise above her circumstances.
montevallo.edu
Falcons In Law: Alumni Lawyers Soar Far in the Field of Law
Montevallo doesn’t have a law school, but many graduates hold juris doctorates. These Falcons who have made their mark in the legal field share their Montevallo experience. Wetumpka, Alabama, assistant attorney general chief of the Opinions Division Office of the Attorney General for the State of Alabama. “I entered...
montevallo.edu
Student Spotlight: Jordan Dacus
Montevallo junior Jordan Dacus is making an impact on the lives of her classmates through her work in the Student Government Association. She hopes to take that servant’s heart into her career. In addition to her studies, she’s focusing on her work serving her fellow students as a member...
montevallo.edu
UM Senior Elite students recognized at ceremony in Palmer Hall Auditorium
The University of Montevallo held its Senior Elite ceremony recognizing outstanding students Nov. 9 in Palmer Hall Auditorium. Dr. Tammi Dahle, vice president of Enrollment and Student Affairs, said the ceremony honors “the best and brightest of Montevallo students.”. Prior to the Senior Elite presentation, the Elite Night dedication...
montevallo.edu
UMNAA Awards Dinner Recognizes Outstanding Faculty, Staff and Alumni
The UM National Alumni Association held its annual awards reception and dinner on Oct. 13 to honor the outstanding service of a staff member, faculty member and alum, closing the celebration of the University’s 126th Founders’ Day. “This evening we come together as alumni and the University community...
montevallo.edu
New Sports on the Horizon
UM Hires Head Coach for New Collegiate Cycling Team. Jennifer Nichols has been hired as the first head coach of the University’s new collegiate cycling team created in the fall of 2021. Nichols previously served as the team director and coach of the Helena High School Mountain Bike Team...
montevallo.edu
Life is Better Together on the Bricks
UM hosted multiple events for incoming freshmen, returning students, high school students, faculty and staff during fall semester, ranging from Move-In Day and food trucks to goat yoga and business networking during the Fall 2022 semester. These events demonstrate just how much Life is Better Together on the Bricks. See pages 14 and 15 of the Fall 2022/Winter 2023 issue of Montevallo Today for a full photo essay.
