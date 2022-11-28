Read full article on original website
More than $300K of marijuana found in stolen car in Fulton County, police say
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Police officers in Hapeville found nearly 50 pounds of marijuana inside a stolen car earlier this week. Officers say their camera system alerted them to a stolen car on Dogwood Drive on Monday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they...
Conyers police seeking 21-year-old suspect in I-20 road rage shooting
Conyers police are searching for a man suspected of firing multiple gunshots into another car on I-20 East in Rockdale County, causing a crash and traffic backup Thursday morning.
Felon on mission to keep kids from being lured into gangs
ATLANTA, Ga. — A felon who spent nearly two decades in prison says he is on a mission to keep children from making the same mistakes he did. Myron Fountaine, who is known on social media as “The Prison Dr.,” served 19 years in prison after he was convicted of vehicular armed robbery.
Athens-Clarke Co Police arrest a homicide suspect
Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest stemming from an October shooting death: 18 year-old Daviea Oliver is facing a murder charge after the October 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive in Athens. 20 year-old Nyda Hill was killed and a 17 year-old boy was wounded. From the ACCPD…. Press Release-UPDATE...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two arrested after police seize nearly 22K grams of marijuana, loaded handgun
HAPEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were arrested after police seized nearly 22,000 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun on Monday. According to Hapeville police officials, the Flock camera system alerted officers of a stolen vehicle entering the city. Officers located the stolen vehicle driving on Dogwood...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Nov. 20 shooting. Police responded to 25 Peachtree St. SE just after 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 and found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh. The man was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Police are still trying to determine why the shooting happened.
Cops: Argument over loud music leads to fatal DeKalb shooting, arrest
An argument over loud music led to a shooting that left a man dead Monday night in the Gresham Park area of DeKalb County, police said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Interstate shooting on I-20 East in Conyers under investigation
CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two lanes of I-20 East are back open at Salem Road in Conyers following a shooting investigation. The Conyers Police Department confirms this was an interstate shooting that happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this time and no officers were involved.
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woodstock man sentenced to 30 years for domestic violence, drugs, and other charges
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Woodstock man Justin Cameron Finnegan, 22, has been sentenced to 30 years, with the first 20 years to serve in federal prison for multiple crimes. According to a release, a jury found Finnegan guilty of eight charges including kidnapping, possession of controlled substances, violating a Family Violence Order, family violence aggravated assault, and false imprisonment.
Special needs bus crashes in Gwinnett County | What we know
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Gwinnett County, police said early Thursday morning. The Gwinnett County Police Department said it happened in the area of Nelson Brogdon Blvd. at Buford Hwy. in Sugar Hill. The department said there were no injuries reported....
atlantanewsfirst.com
17-year-old girl with medical issues reported missing in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police have asked for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old with medical issues who was reported missing since Tuesday morning. According to Clayton County officials, Jarkira Brown was last seen at the 3000 block of Anvil Block Road in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
700 Atlanta children to receive free bikes ahead of the holidays
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Almost 1,000 Atlanta children are about to be gifted their very own bike, just in time for the holidays. The bikes have been donated, cleaned up, and tuned up and they’re ready to be given away. “It is not just a bike. It...
Rapper Asian Doll sentenced to pre-trial diversion program after October arrest in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta police arrested 25-year-old Misharron Allen, also known as the rapper Asian Doll, in Douglas County last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Allen was arrested after she reportedly drove close to 20 mph over the speed limit, officials...
Santa’s Home For The Holidays Event Begins This Week In Cloquet
The holiday season has arrived and there are plenty of fun things to do in the Northland to get families in the holiday spirit, including a fun series of events this week in Cloquet. Santa's Home for the Holidays features free and low-cost family-friendly events that officially begin on Thursday,...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County superintendent says violence 'will not be tolerated' at schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A student is facing criminal charges and school disciplinary action for allegedly assaulting a teacher at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts. Watts said in a message to parents and guardians of Gwinnett County students that the incident...
Passenger dies after driver going too fast on wet roads hits an embankment, troopers say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said one person died in a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Ga. 211 in Hall County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. GSP officials said 67-year-old Jose Luis Estala of Gainesville was driving...
Atlanta police need help identifying suspect in West End mall armed robbery
Atlanta police are searching for a man with a Pac-Man ghost tattoo below his left eye and a split left earlobe, who they say demanded money at gunpoint from a cellphone repair shop worker at the West End Mall earlier this month.
wuga.org
Athens Teen Arrested for Shooting Death
Wednesday afternoon, Athens-Clarke police arrested an Athens teen in connection with the October 28 shooting death of a 20-year old Athens woman. Police say 18-year old Daviae Oliver is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. Officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. Around the same time,...
Atlanta Lyft Driver Gunned Down and Killed During Evening Shift
The family and friends of Lauren Allen are still in a complete state of shock as they come to terms with the loss of their 31-year-old loved one who was killed moments after dropping off a passenger while working a shift as a Lyft driver Monday evening. Police reports say...
