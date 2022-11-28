ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Police arrest a homicide suspect

Athens-Clarke County Police make an arrest stemming from an October shooting death: 18 year-old Daviea Oliver is facing a murder charge after the October 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive in Athens. 20 year-old Nyda Hill was killed and a 17 year-old boy was wounded. From the ACCPD…. Press Release-UPDATE...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two arrested after police seize nearly 22K grams of marijuana, loaded handgun

HAPEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were arrested after police seized nearly 22,000 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun on Monday. According to Hapeville police officials, the Flock camera system alerted officers of a stolen vehicle entering the city. Officers located the stolen vehicle driving on Dogwood...
HAPEVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for person of interest in shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Nov. 20 shooting. Police responded to 25 Peachtree St. SE just after 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 and found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh. The man was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Police are still trying to determine why the shooting happened.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Interstate shooting on I-20 East in Conyers under investigation

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two lanes of I-20 East are back open at Salem Road in Conyers following a shooting investigation. The Conyers Police Department confirms this was an interstate shooting that happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this time and no officers were involved.
CONYERS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woodstock man sentenced to 30 years for domestic violence, drugs, and other charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Woodstock man Justin Cameron Finnegan, 22, has been sentenced to 30 years, with the first 20 years to serve in federal prison for multiple crimes. According to a release, a jury found Finnegan guilty of eight charges including kidnapping, possession of controlled substances, violating a Family Violence Order, family violence aggravated assault, and false imprisonment.
WOODSTOCK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

700 Atlanta children to receive free bikes ahead of the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Almost 1,000 Atlanta children are about to be gifted their very own bike, just in time for the holidays. The bikes have been donated, cleaned up, and tuned up and they’re ready to be given away. “It is not just a bike. It...
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Athens Teen Arrested for Shooting Death

Wednesday afternoon, Athens-Clarke police arrested an Athens teen in connection with the October 28 shooting death of a 20-year old Athens woman. Police say 18-year old Daviae Oliver is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. Officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. Around the same time,...
ATHENS, GA
