ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth Police Offer Holiday Safety Reminders About Scams + Drunk Driving

It's official - the holiday season has truly arrived. And as we all know, the next few weeks will go by fast with a blur or shopping, errands, parties, and celebrations. It's that hurried nature of the holiday season that can sometimes create problems - especially in regards to safety. Whether it's on the road, the car, your home, or the store, vigilance needs to be paid in order to keep yourself safe from potential harm.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth Weather Service Needs Additional Snow + Weather Reporters

How much snow did you get? How did it compare to what your neighbors received? Or your co-workers? And did your total match what the television stations reported?. We count on local meteorologists to provide us the forecasts that we base our work and recreation on. In order to do that, those meteorologists count on data - lots of data. The weather models that they run in order to provide a semi-accurate forecast for our area depends on both historical and contemporary weather data - specifically things like temperature and precipitation (both snow and rain) amounts.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

City Of Superior Fire Department To Service Village Of Superior’s Emergency Needs With New Rates

It seems the cost of everything continues to go up. And it's no different for emergency services. A new agreement for the City of Superior Fire Department to provide emergency service for the Village of Superior was recently approved. That agreement provides a different way of calculating charges; one that takes into account more of the hard costs involved.
SUPERIOR, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Portion Of Duluth’s East Superior Street To Close This Week

Downtown Duluth motorists should expect to face slower traffic and detours this week as a project gets underway that will close a portion of East Superior Street. The City of Duluth announced this week that private utility work will make this temporary closure necessary. The closure is expected to start on Wednesday, November 30 at 9:00 am.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth Police Announce Gobble Gallop Parking Restrictions + Road Closures

On Thanksgiving morning, Duluth's annual Gobble Gallop will once again bring thousands of people together to get little exercise and have a lot of fun. The Gobble Gallop features the main 5K race, a 1 mile race and a kids event. All three races run through downtown Duluth. Each event begins and ends near 12 Avenue East, about 150 yards east of the Duluth Running Co., going west on Superior Street on an out-and-back course.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale

Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
DELTA, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Full Food + Drink Menu Announced For 2022 Duluth Winter Village

Recently, details were released on the 2022 Duluth Winter Village, which is a terrific holiday weekend for the entire family. The Duluth Winter Village is Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4. The event takes place on Harbor Drive, which circles behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM both days.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Can’t Remember A Movie Title? Try Searching With This Website

A long while ago, like back in probably late 2004 I was on a mission to find a movie I saw a trailer for one time. This was back in the Blockbuster video store days, and I consulted with the employees who were solid movie fanatics in the Duluth, MN store. I only remembered a couple of lines from the trailer and that wasn't enough to go on for them to help me figure out the film's title. I also didn't at the time know any of the actors in it.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

New Movie Filming In Chisholm

These days, the Northland is no stranger to movie magic. There have been a handful of productions that have filmed in Duluth and on the Iron Range and it looks like it isn't slowing down anytime soon. You probably know by now that a film called Merry Kiss Cam is...
CHISHOLM, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Talent Needed For Video Shoot In Duluth

There has been quite a bit of film crews in Duluth lately. If you missed out on your chance to be on camera, now might be the time. Plus, you could make some money while doing it. TV star Katie Lowes, known for roles in 'Scandal', Grey's Anatomy spinoff 'Private...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy