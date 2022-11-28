ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of workplace accident identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Collegiate School to demolish Cherokee Triangle apartments for parking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most prestigious private schools plans to tear down three aging apartment buildings and replace them with a surface parking lot for its Cherokee Triangle campus, which the school said is necessary to alleviate neighborhood traffic, though "unfortunate" for apartment residents. Louisville Collegiate School,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

University of Louisville suing state board over accreditation issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Facing issues over the accreditation of one of its programs, the University of Louisville is suing a state licensing board. UofL is suing Kentucky's Board of Licensed Professional Counselors over accreditation requirements for licensing of graduates from the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program. The case is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Blasting still on hold at site of new VA hospital in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting remains on hold at the construction site for the new VA hospital in Louisville. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the contractor must demonstrate appropriate safety measures are in place before it can resume. Last month, a blasting incident sent huge rocks and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

University of Louisville plans to name next president Wednesday, sources say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville plans to name its next president Wednesday, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. The university’s board of trustees scheduled a special meeting behind closed doors for 10:30 a.m. The board has been meeting in secret for the last several months to consider candidates for the position, with a goal of announcing a hire by the end of the year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree

When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
FLORIDA STATE
Wave 3

JCPS employee struck by school bus mirror

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools employee was struck by a school bus mirror near Eastern High School. This happened Monday morning in Middletown. JCPS confirmed the employee was taken to a hospital with shoulder and leg pain. This is all the information available at this time.
MIDDLETOWN, KY
smileypete.com

Webb Companies Celebrates 50 Years

The Webb Companies have shaped the look of Lexington, both downtown and in the suburbs. Now, as the company responsible for the Lexington Financial Center, Victorian Square, Festival Market, Lexington Green, Regency Center, Tates Creek Shopping Center, Palomar Center and more celebrates its 50th anniversary, the next generation of Webbs is putting its mark of influence on central Kentucky and beyond.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

UofL: ‘Major announcement’ coming at Board of Trustees meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A special meeting of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees has been called for Wednesday morning during which a spokesperson says a “major announcement” will be made. The meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the University Club on the Belknap Campus....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse months before large fire

Six officers make up the first full lateral transfer class in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections history. Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?. Updated: 6 hours ago. A viewer asked WAVE whether the metro's curbside recycling ends up in a landfill. Local businesses work for share...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy