LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville plans to name its next president Wednesday, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. The university’s board of trustees scheduled a special meeting behind closed doors for 10:30 a.m. The board has been meeting in secret for the last several months to consider candidates for the position, with a goal of announcing a hire by the end of the year.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO