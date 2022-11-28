Read full article on original website
Southaven Walmart shooter sentenced to death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi has been sentenced to death. Martez Abram, the man accused in a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old […]
Kait 8
No one hurt in abandoned house fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders were at the scene of a house fire in Craighead County Friday evening. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 at a home on County Road 741 near Brookland. Fire Chief Wayne Reese explained the house was abandoned and the...
Marion man charged with human trafficking, sextortion
MARION, Ark. — A Marion man is now facing serious charges including nine counts of sexual extortion and human trafficking following a two-week investigation. The detectives told WREG after receiving a tip a few weeks ago, they worked around the clock until the victim was safe. A two-week investigation landed a man, 50-year-old Lance Laurent […]
neareport.com
Jonesboro restaurant has thousands stolen in burglary
Jonesboro, Ark. – A restaurant manager reported a theft that exceeded $3,000 during a burglary this week in Jonesboro. Authorities took the report Wednesday afternoon at Zaxby’s, 2625 Red Wolf Boulevard. Sometime the night before, between 11:45 PM and 12:11 AM, the report says, a suspect entered the restaurant and stole money. $3,100 was taken, constituting a felony theft, in addition to felony commercial burglary.
Kait 8
Person taken to hospital following crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of a pedestrian crash in Jonesboro. According to dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Rogers Street and Johnson Avenue before 7:15 p.m. The person was said to have a “massive” head injury. Public Information Specialist Sally...
Kait 8
Man arrested for stealing $60K of items from Jonesboro business
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he was creating fake orders for his employer while smuggling them for himself. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, investigators with the JPD Street Crimes Unit and Brookland police officers executed a search warrant on a home because of an investigation that began at the Gearhead Outfitters in Jonesboro.
Kait 8
Fatal dog attack in West Memphis prompts investigation into property with 14 dogs
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Animal Services is investigating a fatal dog attack, after they received news that a dog attack victim from Nov. 8 died from his injuries early last week. According to West Memphis Police, the victim David Sullivan claimed he was attacked by multiple dogs...
Kait 8
Crews respond to house fire in North Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in north Jonesboro. Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch confirmed that a house in 1300-block of Magnolia Road caught fire around 1 p.m. Dec. 2. Officials at the scene told our reporter there were no injuries. It is...
Kait 8
Motorcyclist dies from crash injuries
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A motorcyclist injured in a two-vehicle crash has died. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on State Highway 36/East Race Avenue in Searcy. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 24-year-old Wesley Walls II of Judsonia was eastbound on...
Kait 8
Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard. According to Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2600-block of the major roadway, which is in between Longhorn Steakhouse and the I-555 overpass. Dispatch was not able to...
Kait 8
Second public pool to be installed in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will soon be another spot to splash in Jonesboro. The city’s budget for 2023 shows plans to build another pool right near Parker Park. The $1.5 million project will give people on the north side of Jonesboro the same opportunities as everyone else in the city.
1 child, 2 adults found shot to death at Arkansas home
MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed. They were found shot […]
Kait 8
Helicopter leaves scene of crash, injured person on board
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash in the Bono area Thursday afternoon. Jonesboro E911 Director Ronnie Sturch said that a one-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of County Road 142 and Highway 63 just north of Bono. A helicopter had picked up one person who was injured.
KOKI FOX 23
12-year-old girl, man and woman found shot to death while in bed in Arkansas
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — A 12-year-old girl, a man and a woman were found shot to death while they were in bed in St. Francis County, Arkansas. According to WHBQ, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said the three victims were found shot inside a house in Madison, Arkansas, located near Forrest City.
Toddler thrown, man arrested in apartment attack
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man is facing serious charges after he allegedly threw a 2-year-old boy across a room and attacked the child’s aunt. According to a police affidavit, officers were called to an apartment complex on River Trace Drive.When they arrived they found three adult victims and one child. Police said it […]
actionnews5.com
One dead after car incident on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car incident on Interstate 40 led to one person losing their life. A person died after driving off the road Thursday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department Dispatch. It was a single-car crash at exit 14 that happened after 3 a.m. Lanes are blocked on...
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
Kait 8
College-downtown trail included in 2023 Jonesboro budget
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s expected to be a big year for Jonesboro, as several projects are on the 2023 budget, one of which will be a benefit for college students. According to the budget, there will be two major trails to be built, one from Arkansas State University to downtown and the other from university heights to campus.
neareport.com
Burglars hit Abilities Unlimited in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – A commercial burglary was reported this week in Jonesboro with numerous items stolen. At about 5:45 PM Sunday, Abilities Unlimited, 1334 W. Monroe Avenue, was the target of a burglary. A suspect broke a window and entered the building, a report made with the Jonesboro Police Department said. An interior motion alarm was set off inside the building.
Kait 8
FedEx employee killed at hub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock. Memphis police identified the worker as a 48-year-old man. FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:. The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a...
