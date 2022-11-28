Read full article on original website
BET
'Basketball Wives' Shaunie Henderson on Shaq's Invite To Her Wedding, 'We're Cool. I Got Put On The Spot'
Shaunie Henderson shared that she invited her retired baller ex-husband Shaquille O’Neal to her second wedding. The creator of VH1’s Basketball Wives franchise opened up about the wedding invitation on her new three-part reality series that chronicled her road to matrimony with her husband, Pastor Keion Henderson. Shaunie & Keion's Destination "I Do" premiered Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. on VH1.
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Robyn Dixon Addresses the ‘Disparity in Income’ Between Her and Juan Dixon Amid Prenup Discussions
Making it official — almost. Robyn Dixon isn't going down without a fight when it comes to getting a prenup before she married fiancé — and former spouse — Juan Dixon. "One of my good friends sent me a referral for a family law lawyer to start talking about the prenup and what are my […]
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
Popculture
Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death
Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
realitytitbit.com
Kenya Moore’s romance with RHOA’s Matt Jordan is long gone but Marc Daly divorce lingers
Since The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 5, former Miss USA Kenya Moore has been a full-time cast member. She twirled her way onto the Bravo show in 2012 alongside Porsha Williams. As with all of the cast members on the show, fans get to know about the family, work,...
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Reality TV love story. Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first...
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Exclusive Preview: Shaaeda & Bilal Clash After She Gets Her Work Permit
Shaeeda finally gets her employment card in the mail, and she excitedly tells Bilal about the news. “That means we can start looking for places to lease for yoga,” Shaeeda says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 6 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Bilal isn’t exactly jumping for joy.
Quinta Brunson Gushes About Her Husband Not Trying To ‘Dim’ Her Light
Quinta Brunson spoke about her husband, Kevin Jay Anik, during a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on ‘OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Quinta Brunson.’
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Veronica Rodriguez’s Weight Loss Transformation: Photos of Her Fitness Journey
90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez is rocking a slim figure, and fans have noticed! The Cuban beauty recently modeled a sports bra in a social media post, and followers are wondering what the TLC alum’s workout routine is. “Mostly from being able to walk again,” the Florida...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Bombshell: Usman Tells Kim That He Wants to Adopt His Nephew (Exclusive)
In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman shocks Kim with a major decision that will affect their future together. Usman tells Kim that he wants to adopt his young nephew and raise him in America. During this season, Kim and Usman...
Safaree Calls CAP After Erica Mena Cries About Child Support Settlement, Twitter Chimes In
Somebody is lying. The post Safaree Calls CAP After Erica Mena Cries About Child Support Settlement, Twitter Chimes In appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Cory Hardrict Is Taking It Hard: Did The Actor Send A Musical Message To Soon-To-Be Ex Wife Tia Mowry?
Actor Cory Hardrict seems to be mulling over his 14-year marriage to actress Tia Mowry. Page Six reports that Hardrict jumped on Instagram Live the day after his soon-to-be ex shared when she knew the exact moment she wanted to file for divorce. Although the “All American” didn’t say a mumbling word in the video, […]
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation
Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
Peter Thomas Is a Reality TV Star and Entrepreneur Worth Millions
Although Peter Thomas is caught up in the midst of some serious drama in The Real Housewives of Potomac, this isn’t the first time he has dealt with issues on screen. Viewers who bounce around between different shows within the franchise probably also recognize Peter from his time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta when he was in a relationship with Cynthia Bailey.
BET
Lauren London Shares Her 'L.A. Love Story' + Reveals Nipsey Hussle’s Motto That She Keeps Close To Her Heart!
For some, Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood. For Lauren London, L.A. is more than a place where dreams are made. It's where she grew up, where she met and fell in love with the late Nipsey Hussle, and where she continues to raise her children. Her love for...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
