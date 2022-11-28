Read full article on original website
No. 3 Virginia hosts reeling Florida State in ACC opener
No. 3 Virginia will look to remain undefeated through seven games for the second time in four seasons when it
Virginia Places Seven on All-ACC Football Teams
Led by First-Team All-ACC cornerback Anthony Johnson, seven Cavaliers earned All-ACC honors
Virginia LS Lee Dudley Enters Transfer Portal
Dudley was UVA's starting long snapper on field goals and PATs in the 2019 season
Lady Lions drop first game of season to Virginia
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball fell for the first time this season, losing 89-68 to Virginia in the ACC/ Big Ten Challenge at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday. Senior Makenna Marisa lead the Lady Lions with 16 points, two rebounds, and an assist. Mir McLean had a double-double for the […]
13newsnow.com
Sports reporter Julia Haskins' brother honors slain UVA teammates in Rose Bowl
Bobby Haskins transferred to USC from UVA last season. He remembers playing with Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, two men killed in a shooting in Charlottesville.
wsvaonline.com
High school basketball scores for Wednesday
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
virginia.edu
News in Brief: Cooper Center Director To Lead Outreach at Penn State
Larry D. Terry II, executive director of the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia and professor at the Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, has been selected as the vice president for outreach at Penn State University. His appointment begins Jan. 23. Founded in...
Lavel Davis Jr. laid to rest in Ridgeville
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Family, friends, former teammates, and community members came together to say their last goodbyes to Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players shot and killed on November 13th. He was just 20 years old. The beloved athlete was laid to rest on Wednesday at Bethel […]
thelocalpalate.com
A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants
There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
virginia.edu
Multi-Million-Dollar Gift Creates Two Professorships for UVA’s Center for Politics
University of Virginia alumnus and Center for Politics board member Drew McKnight and his wife, Amy, of Dallas, have made a major commitment to create two professorships for the UVA Center for Politics – one as a tenured Bicentennial Professor of Politics and the other as the John S. McCain Professor of Practice. The gift, together with additional private donations for the two professorships, will receive additional matching funds from the University’s Bicentennial Professors Fund.
live5news.com
Funeral for Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting, set for Wednesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County high school football standout killed in a shooting earlier this month on the University of Virginia campus will be laid to rest Wednesday morning. Davis was one of three UVA football players who were shot to death on the night of Nov. 13...
virginia.edu
With Shortage of Bus Drivers, UVA Students Walk Children to School
These little kids have a lot of energy at 7 a.m.!” exclaimed third-year University of Virginia student Rachel Moore. Moore is one of dozens of UVA students helping Charlottesville elementary school children walk to school safely because of a shortage of bus drivers. To cope with the shortage, the Charlottesville City Public Schools expanded their walking zones, meaning students living within a half-hour walk from their school would no longer have bus service.
Farmville’s WFLO-AM is coming back to airwaves across Central Virginia
Less than a year after it signed off for its final broadcast, WFLO-AM out of Farmville will be returning to the airwaves on Thursday.
breezejmu.org
JMU takes precautions with flu on the rise
The flu tends to see its highest rates in the late fall and winter months, and JMU is no exception. Many students have recently reported having the flu, and the cases have carried through the few weeks prior to Thanksgiving break. Virginia has been in the “high to very high” range for flu cases since Oct. 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
wvtf.org
Charlottesville meets final candidates for top cop
In November of 2021, Charlottesville had 117 police officers and 20 vacancies. Three months later, the force was down to 95, so the next police chief will have to hire. The acting chief, Tito Durrette, said he would give preference to local applicants and begin working with kids before they graduate from high school.
cbs19news
Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
cbs19news
Tennessee fugitive arrested in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a fugitive from Tennessee has been arrested. According to police, Micah Kristian Turner was found at Mallside Forest Court on Tuesday afternoon. ACPD officers and members of the county SWAT Team were called around 1:30 p.m. to search...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Applications being accepted for housing operations and program support
The City of Charlottesville has opened the application for funding interest for Housing Operations & Program Support, or HOPS, which was formerly included in the vibrant communities fund applications for housing-related activities. This competitive application process is open to not-for-profit organizations that engage in affordable housing related activities that may...
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
