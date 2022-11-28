Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Related
virginia.edu
In Memoriam: Life of Drama Professor To Be Honored Sunday
Steven L. Warner, 52, a beloved teacher, mentor and professor in the University of Virginia’s Department of Drama, died Nov. 3 following a short but rapidly deteriorating heart condition. Warner is survived by his wife, Bri, their son, Alex, and extended family. Warner’s early career included stints with the...
NBC 29 News
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A long-standing Charlottesville tradition is canceled this year. First Night Virginia celebrations will not take place this coming New Year’s Eve. According to the event’s website, organizers plan to have a First Night Virginia celebration in 2024. Do you have a story idea? Send us...
Augusta Free Press
Dukes of Hazzard’s Tom Wopat to perform free concert at Cooter’s Place in Luray
Tom Wopat is best known for his role as “Luke” on the hit series “The Dukes of Hazzard.” However, he is also a celebrated singer-songwriter who was nominated for a Tony award for his performance on Broadway. Wopat will perform a free Christmas show at Cooter’s...
virginia.edu
Multi-Million-Dollar Gift Creates Two Professorships for UVA’s Center for Politics
University of Virginia alumnus and Center for Politics board member Drew McKnight and his wife, Amy, of Dallas, have made a major commitment to create two professorships for the UVA Center for Politics – one as a tenured Bicentennial Professor of Politics and the other as the John S. McCain Professor of Practice. The gift, together with additional private donations for the two professorships, will receive additional matching funds from the University’s Bicentennial Professors Fund.
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
WSLS
LIST: Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia
Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s time to get into the holiday spirit. As you and the kiddos start to celebrate the holiday season, there are quite a few events and parades that you’ll want to keep top of mind. From photos with Kris Kringle himself...
Farmville’s WFLO-AM is coming back to airwaves across Central Virginia
Less than a year after it signed off for its final broadcast, WFLO-AM out of Farmville will be returning to the airwaves on Thursday.
WDBJ7.com
No credible threat found at Washington and Lee; classes resuming as scheduled Friday
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The university says no credible threat was found; classes will resume Friday as scheduled. EARLIER STORY: A building at Washington and Lee University has been evacuated and is being checked for a possible explosive device. According to an alert on the university’s website Thursday, a...
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
WHSV
Heart-warming military homecoming surprise for students at River Bend Elementary School
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Lt. Col. Heath Phillips has served in the military for 22 years. He spent the last nine months in Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of a NATO deployment with the U.S. Army National Guard. Last week, he was welcomed home by students and staff at...
wsvaonline.com
High school basketball scores for Wednesday
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Proposed slaughterhouse divides rural Goochland community
At the rural northwestern edge of Goochland County, a proposal for a new slaughterhouse is dividing residents, with some hailing it as a needed economic boon and others calling it a threat to the groundwater they rely on.
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Basketball Fan Reacts Survey: Who is Virginia’s best player?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Virginia Cavaliers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
WSLS
Legendary football coach Bob Christmas calling it a career
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Tuesday evening, Amherst County High School announced the retirement of legendary head football coach Bob Christmas. Christmas has been involved in coaching for 48 years – spending the last four seasons leading the Lancers where they reached postseason play each year. His coaching career has extended from Virginia to Georgia, having made stops at LCA, Jefferson Forest on two occasions, and Amherst County. Christmas holds over 300 wins as a head coach, including back-to-back state championships in 1992 and 1993. Christmas was selected to coach in the Virginia All-Star Football game following each season.
cbs19news
With flu rising, doctors ask parents to only buy the medicine they need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A lot of kids are sick, and parents are frantically searching for medicines to treat their kids' symptoms. "We've had probably about 10 percent of the kids, at least, regularly being out for sickness," said Gemma Furman, a nurse at Greenbrier Elementary School. Furman said...
WHSV
People living on Melrose Road share safety concerns
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People living on Melrose Road in Rockingham County are sharing safety concerns about the road after a deadly crash there over the weekend. A man from Broadway was killed in a crash on the road on Saturday but unfortunately, some people living along the road say crashes are nothing new.
fredericksburg.today
Heavy traffic expected Monday thru Wednesday next week I-95 in Fredericksburg area
Heavy traffic expected Monday thru Wednesday next week I-95 in Fredericksburg area. VDOT says the new I-95 northbound bridge over the Rappahannock River between Fredericksburg and Stafford is ready to open. It is a major project milestone as work continues to finish construction on the entire project by spring 2024.
Augusta Free Press
The ceiling for this Virginia Basketball team is higher than I’d assumed
My thinking going into the 2022-2023 UVA Basketball season was that the team would take a body blow or two with the tough November/December schedule, but would hit its stride by the time the calendar flipped to 2023, like the 2013-2014 team did on its way to an ACC title and #1 NCAA Tournament seed.
cbs19news
Emergency repair work closes part of Carters Mountain Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of an Albemarle County road is closed for emergency work to repair a pipe. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Carters Mountain Road is closed between Lanark Farm and 3247 Carters Mountain Road. The closure will be in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.
cvilletomorrow.org
One of these three officers will be Charlottesville’s new police chief
Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. The three finalists for Charlottesville’s new chief of police made a public appearance at a community forum Monday night. The current acting chief, Latroy A. “Tito” Durrette is in the running, along with Michael Kochis, the chief of the Warrenton Police Department, and Easton L. McDonald, a commander in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0