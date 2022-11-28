ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virginia.edu

In Memoriam: Life of Drama Professor To Be Honored Sunday

Steven L. Warner, 52, a beloved teacher, mentor and professor in the University of Virginia’s Department of Drama, died Nov. 3 following a short but rapidly deteriorating heart condition. Warner is survived by his wife, Bri, their son, Alex, and extended family. Warner’s early career included stints with the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A long-standing Charlottesville tradition is canceled this year. First Night Virginia celebrations will not take place this coming New Year’s Eve. According to the event’s website, organizers plan to have a First Night Virginia celebration in 2024. Do you have a story idea? Send us...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.edu

Multi-Million-Dollar Gift Creates Two Professorships for UVA’s Center for Politics

University of Virginia alumnus and Center for Politics board member Drew McKnight and his wife, Amy, of Dallas, have made a major commitment to create two professorships for the UVA Center for Politics – one as a tenured Bicentennial Professor of Politics and the other as the John S. McCain Professor of Practice. The gift, together with additional private donations for the two professorships, will receive additional matching funds from the University’s Bicentennial Professors Fund.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Legendary football coach Bob Christmas calling it a career

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Tuesday evening, Amherst County High School announced the retirement of legendary head football coach Bob Christmas. Christmas has been involved in coaching for 48 years – spending the last four seasons leading the Lancers where they reached postseason play each year. His coaching career has extended from Virginia to Georgia, having made stops at LCA, Jefferson Forest on two occasions, and Amherst County. Christmas holds over 300 wins as a head coach, including back-to-back state championships in 1992 and 1993. Christmas was selected to coach in the Virginia All-Star Football game following each season.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WHSV

People living on Melrose Road share safety concerns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People living on Melrose Road in Rockingham County are sharing safety concerns about the road after a deadly crash there over the weekend. A man from Broadway was killed in a crash on the road on Saturday but unfortunately, some people living along the road say crashes are nothing new.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Emergency repair work closes part of Carters Mountain Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of an Albemarle County road is closed for emergency work to repair a pipe. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Carters Mountain Road is closed between Lanark Farm and 3247 Carters Mountain Road. The closure will be in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

One of these three officers will be Charlottesville’s new police chief

Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. The three finalists for Charlottesville’s new chief of police made a public appearance at a community forum Monday night. The current acting chief, Latroy A. “Tito” Durrette is in the running, along with Michael Kochis, the chief of the Warrenton Police Department, and Easton L. McDonald, a commander in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy