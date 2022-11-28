Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Stars, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins are looking for ways to clear some NHL salary off of their books. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars got a major contract done, but are they finished conducting business? Reports are they’re looking to make a trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Have 3 Good Blackhawks Trade Targets
The New York Islanders have looked like one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference to start the season with a 15-9 record. They have a good roster and are playing well throughout the roster, but to be a Stanley Cup-caliber team, they’ll need to make one move, if not more, to put the team over the top.
markerzone.com
STEVE YZERMAN GIVES BRILLIANT, INSIGHTFUL BREAKDOWN OF TODAY'S NHL
Steve Yzerman is heralded as one of the NHL's most prolific active minds. As General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings, he is in a perfect role to understand the state of hockey today and its trajectory moving forward. Yzerman joined TNT's panel before the Wings' Wednesday night matchup with...
Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards
Fights sometimes happen on the ice in NHL games, but a major one in the stands is unusual. That happened in Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre Tuesday during the hometown Jets‘ game against the Colorado Avalanche, though. The fight broke out at the start of the third period, and it led to two spectators being led Read more... The post Horrible fight in NHL stands led to fan getting tackled down stairs, hitting head on boards appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
FRANK SERAVALLI RIPS INTO JACK EDWARDS: 'YOU ACTUALLY SOUND DRUNK'
Former TSN and now Daily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli has seemingly had it with Boston Bruins play-by-play guy Jack Edwards. Seravalli has publicly called Edwards out for comments the broadcaster made about Pat Maroon during a game Tuesday night between the Bruins and Tampa Bay Lighting. "A blowhard broadcaster...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Stralman, Forbort, Ullmark & More
In this latest edition of Boston News & Rumors, veteran defenseman Anton Stralman has cleared waivers and is now in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. Meanwhile, shutdown defenseman Derek Forbort returned to the lineup on Tuesday (Nov. 29) after fully recovering from a broken finger that required surgery. In other news, Linus Ullmark seems to be closer to returning, as he served as Jeremy Swayman’s backup during Tuesday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Saginaw Spirit pick up Minnesota Wild prospect
The Saginaw Spirit are riding a nine-game winning streak. But that didn’t keep Saginaw general manager Dave Drinkill from adding another major piece to the lineup. The Spirit traded five draft picks Thursday to the Barrie Colts for center Hunter Haight, a second-round pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 draft.
The Hockey Writers
Adam Fox Is Remaining Elite Despite Rangers’ Collapse
Of the many elite defensemen in today’s NHL, few have been as consistent as Adam Fox for the New York Rangers since he entered the league in 2019-20, and while the team struggles around him, he continues to push forward and be a difference-maker every night. Born in Jericho,...
What the Edmonton Oilers are thankful for in 2022
As American Thanksgiving and the holiday season are upon us, PHR is taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Edmonton Oilers.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Finally Have a Number One Goaltender in Vitek Vanecek
On July 8, the New Jersey Devils kicked off their offseason by trading for Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek. Later that month, they extended him to a three-year contract worth $3.4 million per year. At the time, he was seen as a tandem goaltender, and it was expected that he would play alongside Mackenzie Blackwood on a Devils team that used seven different netminders last season. However, an injury to Blackwood changed that, and Vanecek has started 13 of the team’s first 23 games.
The Hockey Writers
Mitch Marner on the Cusp of Maple Leafs Record with Point Streak
Seventeen and counting. That’s the number of consecutive games that Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner has recorded at least a point in. The season is only a quarter way through, and he is only one game away from tying the record for the longest point streak in franchise history, and two from holding the new record. Darryl Sittler in 1978-79 and Eddie Olczyk in 1989-90 hold the record with 18 straight games with a point. Sittler also tallied 33 points in that 18-game span, and Olczyk scored 28 points; Marner has 28 points through the 17 games.
Yardbarker
Bruins Play-by-Play Guy Jack Edwards Steps Over the Line…Again
During his tenure with the Boston Bruins as their play-by-play broadcaster, Jack Edwards has never been one to hold back a thought or an opinion. Right or wrong, he speaks his mind. In the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, he continued with his off-topic remarks and once again, crossed the line.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Recent Injuries Represent Opportunities For Depth Players
There are never any excuses in hockey, at least there shouldn’t be. That’s especially true when it comes to injuries. They are inevitable to each NHL team every season. The Edmonton Oilers roster is currently looking a bit like a M*A*S*H* unit as forwards Evander Kane, Kailer Yamamoto, Ryan McLeod, and Warren Foegle are all on the injured reserve list. What looks like misfortune to some represents opportunity to depth players such as James Hamblin, Brad Malone, and Tyler Benson. Even Dylan Holloway has recently benefited from the Oilers’ rash of injuries as he is getting more ice time, and beginning to prove that he belongs with the team.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 4 Potential Trade Partners for Jujhar Khaira
The Chicago Blackhawks have been in complete free-fall mode over the last month, losing 14 of their last 16 games. After a surprising 4-2-0 start, it could be just weeks before the team begins selling off pieces and reloading. While he might not be the flashiest among the team’s potential trade chips, Jujhar Khaira could provide solid bottom-six depth for many contenders.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Dylan Larkin Is Going to Get Paid
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Tyler Benson: 3 Reasons to Root for Edmonton Forward
All signs point to Tyler Benson making his NHL season debut on Wednesday (Nov. 30) when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. According to reports, he is expected to draw into the lineup in place of forward Klim Kostin, who is facing visa issues that prevented the Russian from traveling with the Oilers to Chicago for the start of their two-game road trip.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: Red Wings, Capitals, Stars, Blues, Kings, More
As the NHL schedule flips to a new page of its 2022-23 calendar, all of that which made up a narrative-rich November left fans with a lot to digest heading into December. In many cases, supporters must be satisfied with what they were able to consume. Whereas, what other respective onlookers witnessed from their favourite team could have justifiably left them a little queasy.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ 5 Most Valuable Players Early On in 2022-23
While the Vancouver Canucks remain under .500 after their most recent 5-1 setback against the Washington Capitals, they righted the ship a bit in November compiling a 7-6-1 record after going 2-7 in October. It’s a step in the right direction, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows as they still have issues with holding multi-goal leads, playing consistently for a full 60 minutes, and of course, killing penalties.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Direction Slowly Earning National Respect
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a rough start to their 2022-23 season. Sitting in 30th place in the NHL standings while being tapped into LTIR is never a good place to be (unless you win the draft lottery.) They could use any sort of good news they can get.
