Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
AGNC Investment (AGNC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +18.1%,...
NASDAQ
4 Reasons to Invest in Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Now
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is a wise pick to add to your investment portfolio at present, backed by its acquisition-driven growth momentum, robust balance sheet, strong operating fundamentals and favorable rate backdrop. Earnings estimates for the company have been witnessing upward revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential....
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
NASDAQ
EPR or ADC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail sector might want to consider either EPR Properties (EPR) or Agree Realty (ADC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The...
NASDAQ
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
NASDAQ
What Makes Asure Software Inc (ASUR) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Dillard's (DDS)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
NASDAQ
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
NextEra Energy (NEE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this parent company of Florida Power & Light...
NASDAQ
Kraken to cut about 1,100 global jobs as crypto winter bites
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Wednesday it would cut its global workforce by 30%, or about 1,100 employees, citing tough market conditions that have crippled demand for digital assets this year. Higher interest rates and worries of an economic downturn have roiled cryptocurrencies as investors fled...
NASDAQ
Interesting CGNX Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw new options become available this week, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CGNX options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Up 17.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT). Shares have added about 17.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sarepta Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Why Conagra Brands (CAG) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC). Shares have added about 1.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Owl Rock Capital Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
NASDAQ
Why Is Rayonier (RYN) Up 13.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Rayonier (RYN). Shares have added about 13.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rayonier due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Why Is PDC Energy (PDCE) Down 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for PDC Energy (PDCE). Shares have lost about 5.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is PDC Energy due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Down 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO). Shares have lost about 1.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Allogene Therapeutics due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Why Is United Therapeutics (UTHR) Up 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for United Therapeutics (UTHR). Shares have added about 3.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is United Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Will United Natural (UNFI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering United Natural Foods (UNFI), which belongs to the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry. This organic and specialty foods distributor has an established record of topping earnings...
Comments / 0