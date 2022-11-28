Read full article on original website
Horror Fans And Christmas Freaks Unite For Quad City Haunted House
Now that the Halloween season is over, it's time to put away the spooky, and get out the holly jolly. Unless, of course, you work at the Factory of Fear, with their new Christmas-themed haunted house. Our favorite Christmas characters are taking on a darker persona in the Frightmare Before...
The Grinch Is Coming To The Quad Cities Spreading Joy For a Good Cause
Someone in a big red coat is coming to town and it's not Santa Claus. EVS Mobile Repair is back again with Mr. Grinch and his decorated truck and is scheduled to cruise around the Quad City area from Tuesday through Sunday until December 23rd. The planned routes will be...
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie In Illinois
It's the holiday season, and many of us have our go-to Christmas movie. Is your favorite also your state's favorite? Today we will be looking at the great state of Illinois' favorite Christmas movie. How They Got These Numbers. Thanks to things like IMDb, and other trending movie sites, wishlisted.com...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Iowa DOT To Reduce I-74 Eastbound To One Lane This Weekend
If you're planning to do some traveling this weekend from Iowa to Illinois and plan to use the I-74 bridge, expect some land reduction from Saturday evening to Sunday morning as crews plan to do some pavement patching on the Iowa side. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced on Friday...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
The Cold Is Here! Is It Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Iowa?
The cold has officially arrived in the Quad Cities. After being pretty spoiled by warmer-than-normal weather in October and November, Mother Nature has finally taken a nasty cold turn. One of the worst things about the cold is going to work or school and having to get into a cold car to do so. But can you legally warm up your vehicle in Iowa? We have the answer.
