Native American children's protection against adoption by non-Indian families is before the Supreme Court
During oral arguments about the constitutionality of a 1978 law enacted to protect Native American children in the U.S. and strengthen their families, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said: “[T]he policy is for Congress to make. And Congress understood these … decisions as integral to the continued thriving of Indian communities. And Congress had a different view of the costs and benefits of how these decisions were being made. And that’s not something that we can second-guess, is it?” Her question, during the session on Nov. 9, 2022, is significant, because it addresses the larger struggle going on in...
Biden pledges new commitments, respect for tribal nations
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to give Native Americans a stronger voice in federal affairs, promising at the first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years that he will bolster tribal consultations, inclusion of Indigenous knowledge in decision-making and funding for communities struggling with the impacts of climate change.
nativenewsonline.net
Bill to Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony (STOP) Act Passes Senate
WASHINGTON – On the evening before the beginning of the White House Tribal Nations Summit, the U.S. Senate on Tuesday evening passed H.R. 2930, the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony (STOP) Act of 2021. The STOP Act prevents the export of Native American cultural heritage to prevent these items from being exported and sold overseas.
Paul Gosar Claims Kari Lake Could Sic Military on Tribal Land
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) claims Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake could sic the National Guard on a Native American reservation in the state if elected governor. The bizarre claim was made in an obscure Oct. 28 interview flagged by The Informant on Tuesday, in which Gosar appeared to frame such a move as a heroic way to crack down on immigration issues. Claiming that “a lot of drugs and human smuggling goes through” the Tohono O’odham Nation, the Arizona Republican said “what if” Lake wins as governor and sends the National Guard to the border where they would “outline the...
TODAY.com
An Indigenous mom explains why ‘Native American name’ projects at school are harmful
Some American schools still ask children to pick a "Native American name" as a part of their classwork, and Indigenous parents are sharing why this common practice is so problematic and harmful to Native American communities. Debbie Reese, a member of the Nambé Pueblo nation (in what is currently called...
Why Montana Democrats Did So Poorly Amongst Native Americans
As The Missoulian pointed out, Montana Democrats had a poor showing among Native Americans in the 2022 midterm elections. Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT01) did very well in the West with Native American support in places like Glacier County, while Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT02) also did well in Eastern Montana. If...
NPR
How American Indian family separation leaves impacts generations later
I'm B.A. Parker, and this is CODE SWITCH from NPR. And today, I've got a special guest on the mic with me. She's a friend of the show and a reporter on NPR's education desk - Sequoia Carrillo. Hi, Sequoia. SEQUOIA CARRILLO, BYLINE: Hi, Parker. Thanks for having me. PARKER:...
Biden: Nevada site sacred to tribes to be national monument
LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden told a gathering of tribal leaders in Washington on Wednesday that he intends to designate an area considered sacred by area Native Americans in southern Nevada as a new national monument. “When it comes to Spirit Mountain and the surrounding ridges and canyons, I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of so many tribes that are here today,” Biden said during a speech at the White House National Tribal Nations Summit. The site, to be designated Avi Kwa Ame (Ah-VEE’ kwa-meh) National Monument, would encompass a rugged and dry triangular-shaped area roughly from Arizona and the Colorado River to California and the Mojave National Preserve. The area is mostly undeveloped landscape dotted with Joshua trees and bighorn sheep migration routes. The designation is not final, but the president’s announcement was hailed by Native American tribal representatives, members of Nevada’s congressional delegation and conservationists.
US News and World Report
U.S. to Boost Spending on Tribal Lands, Protect Nevada Sacred Site
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration will give Native American tribes more say in managing federal and tribal lands as part of a plan that includes assistance for tribes whose land has been harmed by climate change, the White House said on Wednesday. President Joe Biden and other Cabinet officials announced...
Bison Being Relocated to Native Lands Across U.S. and Canada
Troy Heinert has helped reestablish dozens of bison herds on Native American lands, including a recent one at Badlands National Park. On this occasion, Heinert loaded up 100 wild bison into a chute and then on a truck. They’d then take a truck ride across South Dakota to join one of many blooming herds in the region.
nativenewsonline.net
PHOTOS: The White House Tribal Nations Summit
WASHINGTON — The White House Tribal Natons Summit began on Wednesday morning heard from President Joe Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke the summit in the afternoon. Some 400 tribal leaders and leaders of national Native American organizations were in attendance. President Joe Biden addressed the crowd, discussing the...
nativenewsonline.net
Biden Affirms Commitment to Tribal Nations, Announces New Initiatives at White House Tribal Nations Summit
A room full of leaders from more than 300 Tribal Nations on Wednesday whooped and hollered as President Joe Biden took the stage to address them at the White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington D.C. “To all the tribal leaders: thank you,” President Biden said on Nov. 30. “Thank...
Gizmodo
U.S. Government Will Pay to Move Native Tribes Whose Lands Are Threatened by Climate Change
Three Native American communities are receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to relocate due to climate change-related risks to their homes, the U.S. Department of the Interior said in an announcement today. Three communities—one in Washington state and two in Alaska—will each receive $25 million from the Interior...
AOL Corp
Biden administration commits millions of dollars to relocate Native tribes threatened by climate change
The Biden administration announced Wednesday a $135 million commitment to helping to relocate Native American tribes whose homes are threatened by the effects of climate change. Using money from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, the voluntary community-driven relocation program, led by the Department of the Interior, will assist 11 tribes with adapting to climate change — or, when necessary, moving their communities altogether.
Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations
A Montana judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting and trapping, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term.District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmentalists that harvesting up to six wolves just outside Yellowstone National Park could harm the park’s wolf population and conservation efforts.The decision dissolves a temporary restraining order that Abbott issued on Nov. 16 reducing individual bag limits from 20 to five and blocking the use of snare traps.The hunting rules set by the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission are in effect, including allowing individuals to take up to 10 wolves by hunting and 10 by trapping.“The state has a legitimate interest in managing wolves ... that accounts for all the interests at stake, including those of hunters and ranchers,” Abbott wrote. The groups that sued over the state's wolf hunting regulations had questioned the state's method for estimating wolf populations. But Abbot said those estimates were not so unreliable that this year’s quota of 456 wolves would trigger irreparable harm.
Biden Administration Giving $75M to 3 Native Tribes Threatened by Rising Seas
The Biden administration is giving three Native tribes $75 million to relocate from coastal areas at risk of destruction from climate change, according to the Department of the Interior. The department said Wednesday that the Alaskan communities of Newtok and Napakiak, and the Quinault Indian Nation in Washington State, would each receive $25 million. The awards are part of a large $135-million package being doled out to 11 total tribes in order to help them move and relocate their buildings further inland, away from erosion and encroaching seas. The other eight tribes, which include Native communities from Maine, Louisiana, Northern California, and Alaska, will be given $5 million each. “It gave me goosebumps when I found out we got that money,” Joseph John Jr., a council member in Newtok, told The New York Times. “It will mean a lot to us.” Tribal nations, after centuries of disenfranchisement and oppression, are more vulnerable to the effects of a rapidly warming planet, with their pockets of reservation land facing higher risk of extreme heat, wildfires, and drought.Read it at The New York Times
At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is poised to designate Avi Kwa Ame, a sacred site for Native American tribes in southern Nevada, as a national monument that would ensure the preservation of ancestral lands for those 12 tribes. “I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation […] The post At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
southdakotasearchlight.com
Federal government opens grassland conservation program to tribes
Three South Dakota tribal nations have a new opportunity to partner with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conserve and improve grasslands. The Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program pays landowners to set aside environmentally sensitive land for a specific conservation concern. Landowners get money, and the public gets benefits like cleaner water and more wildlife habitat. Grasslands also fight climate change by removing heat-trapping carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it in the soil.
Judge rules against suspending Montana wolf hunts while lawsuit proceeds
A Helena judge reinstated the 2022-2023 wolf hunting and trapping regulations passed by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission Tuesday in a ruling that rejected environmental groups’ request for an order halting wolf hunting and trapping while the larger issue of Montana’s wolf management is weighed by courts.
