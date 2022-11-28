I cannot believe we are about to celebrate New Years Eve and enter into 2023! The last couple years have been hard but I am always excited to see what the new year will bring our family. This year, we got to fulfill a huge dream when we sold our home in Michigan and moved to Florida. I also joined the Orlando Mom Collective team in 2022 and that has been a huge blessing for my personal transition to a new state. Next year, I look forward to moving into our dream home and exploring our new state.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO