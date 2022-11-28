This holiday season, New Yorkers have a chance to support Black businesses while getting gifts for their loved ones. For the first time ever, the non-profit Fifteen Percent Pledge is hosting a pop-up holiday store in SoHo to encourage holiday shoppers to commit 15 percent of their spending to Black-owned businesses and brands. The initiative is part of a larger holiday campaign in collaboration with Citi, and it also includes a curated online gift guide where buyers can find nearly 100 Black brands and gift ideas.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO