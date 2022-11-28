Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Thrillist
This NYC Holiday Pop-Up Supports Black Businesses
This holiday season, New Yorkers have a chance to support Black businesses while getting gifts for their loved ones. For the first time ever, the non-profit Fifteen Percent Pledge is hosting a pop-up holiday store in SoHo to encourage holiday shoppers to commit 15 percent of their spending to Black-owned businesses and brands. The initiative is part of a larger holiday campaign in collaboration with Citi, and it also includes a curated online gift guide where buyers can find nearly 100 Black brands and gift ideas.
Thrillist
Guided Tours of NYC's Historic Grand Central Terminal Are Back After 2 Years
Experience Grand Central Terminal in all its splendor. After a two-year hiatus mandated by the pandemic, guided tours are officially back at the iconic landmark, MTA Metro-North Railroad and City Experiences just announced. The 90-minute tour, which is offered by Walks, is a journey through the beauty and history of...
Thrillist
The NYC Sanitation Department's Anti-Rat Merch Is the Perfect Christmas Gift
You have probably heard the anti-rat line on TikTok, and now you can also wear it. NYC's Sanitation Department just launched a new t-shirt featuring a viral soundbite with the holidays right around the corner. Quoting Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch's October 17 speech that has since gone viral, the new...
Thrillist
Take a Look at This Major New Waterfront Park Now Open in NYC's Lower East Side
The Big Apple has yet another new green space to flaunt. NYC Parks just unveiled a major new waterfront space in the Lower East Side, which occupies the new deck of Pier 42. Sprawling across 2.8 acres, the waterfront deck was once an industrial maritime site. It cost $26.1 million—which came from Lower Manhattan Development Corporation, Mayoral, and Parks expense funding—to build, and it now features an inclusive recreational space for all New Yorkers.
brickunderground.com
I’ve been a NYC doorman for 22 years. This is what I think about holiday tipping
A longtime doorman (22 years!) in a mid-level rental building on the Upper East Side (who asked to be anonymous, for reasons that will soon be obvious) shared his thoughts with Brick on holiday tipping. If you’re new to tipping, or wondering if you should up your game, read on for his perspective. For even more detail, check out Brick Underground’s newly updated Holiday Tipping Guide.
Thrillist
NYC Will Pay You $120,000 a Year to Become the Face of Rat Extermination
NYC is ready to get serious about its rat problem. In an effort to curb the rat population, the city is willing to shell out major money to hire for a new job, and New Yorkers are encouraged to apply. The title is Director of Rodent Mitigation, and the lucky...
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location
Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
Thrillist
One NYC Holiday Market Is Amongst the World's Best, Study Finds
The holidays are a big deal in NYC, and its many gorgeous holiday markets can prove it. One of them, however, stands a head above the competition, and was just recognized to be one of the best in the entire world. The famous and local-favorite Union Square Holiday Market was...
Comments / 0