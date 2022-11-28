ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Thrillist

This NYC Holiday Pop-Up Supports Black Businesses

This holiday season, New Yorkers have a chance to support Black businesses while getting gifts for their loved ones. For the first time ever, the non-profit Fifteen Percent Pledge is hosting a pop-up holiday store in SoHo to encourage holiday shoppers to commit 15 percent of their spending to Black-owned businesses and brands. The initiative is part of a larger holiday campaign in collaboration with Citi, and it also includes a curated online gift guide where buyers can find nearly 100 Black brands and gift ideas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Take a Look at This Major New Waterfront Park Now Open in NYC's Lower East Side

The Big Apple has yet another new green space to flaunt. NYC Parks just unveiled a major new waterfront space in the Lower East Side, which occupies the new deck of Pier 42. Sprawling across 2.8 acres, the waterfront deck was once an industrial maritime site. It cost $26.1 million—which came from Lower Manhattan Development Corporation, Mayoral, and Parks expense funding—to build, and it now features an inclusive recreational space for all New Yorkers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

I’ve been a NYC doorman for 22 years. This is what I think about holiday tipping

A longtime doorman (22 years!) in a mid-level rental building on the Upper East Side (who asked to be anonymous, for reasons that will soon be obvious) shared his thoughts with Brick on holiday tipping. If you’re new to tipping, or wondering if you should up your game, read on for his perspective. For even more detail, check out Brick Underground’s newly updated Holiday Tipping Guide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location

Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
HOBOKEN, NJ

