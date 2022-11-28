ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Bros Gets A Streaming Premiere After Billy Eichner’s Comments About No One Seeing Gay Rom-Coms In Theaters Went Viral

By Caroline Young
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZrR8_0jQKjKZh00

Billy Eichner’s romantic comedy Bros hit the scene this September to rave reviews, and positive reception for its representation of the LGBTQ+ community. Unfortunately, the film did not perform as well at the box office as Eichner would have hoped, and he famously expressed his disappointment on Twitter about its commerciality. Now, the flick is getting a streaming premiere, despite its previous hopes for theatrical success.

Peacock recently announced that Bros will be available to Peacock subscribers on December 2nd. The film will hopefully reach a wider audience with its Peacock premiere. The streamer has recently prioritized debuting films on their platform shortly after their theatrical releases. For example, Peacock premiered Halloween Ends alongside the film’s theatrical run, and obtained Jurassic World Dominion shortly following its blockbuster theatrical success. The streaming service brokered a deal with Universal last year , so it won’t be long before 2022’s other theatrically released rom-com, Ticket to Paradise , lands on the streamer as well.

Bros box office failings previously went viral, as Eichner took to Twitter to blame “straight people” for the film being a bomb. The Billy on the Street star claimed that the fact it was a “gay rom com” could be attributed to its failings, and the audience attitudes towards LGBTQ+ representation deterred people from the film. This was a controversial statement, as many have attributed the lack of financial success of Bros to streaming popularity. Many romantic comedies have failed to receive theatrical releases, as success has been obtained on streaming.

Bros is not the only film failing to gain an audience by releasing theatrically. Previous blockbuster draws like Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan have failed to make the box office splashes that they used to. Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has pointed the finger at the MCU for dominating movie theaters and being the only kind of films being touted by cinemas. This debate around the fate of theaters in a post-pandemic world will continue to circulate over the next few years. However, it is of note that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was the number one movie at the box office this weekend in its third week, and made over three times the amount of the second place competition, Strange World (another film by Disney).

Nobody knows for sure why Bros didn’t draw in the big bucks, however, a Peacock release could end up being very positive for the film. Many movies tend to find their audience on streaming platforms, and this could lead to more people in the LGBTQ+ community seeing themselves represented on screen.

You can check out Bros , and many other great films streaming on Peacock in the upcoming weeks. For more information on other projects hitting streaming later this year, make sure to check out CinemaBlend’s feature on where to watch the latest films online.

Comments / 67

Mister Swanson
4d ago

Eichner's biggest mistake was in thinking straight men line up to go see rom-coms, and straight women (who love the genre) didn't find it compelling enough to pay $20 for a seat at the theater.

Reply
22
LJM62
4d ago

no straight man wants to see this and what woman wants to fantasize over two leading men that are gay? really shouldn't be a surprise it tanked

Reply
26
D Tops
4d ago

Obviously the only people who will be watching this are left-wing liberals considered most of them are probably Gay to begin with?

Reply
26
Related
People

Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film

"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
wegotthiscovered.com

Keanu Reeves had the same reaction to Matthew Perry’s slander as everyone else

Matthew Perry triggered an avalanche of headlines ahead of the release of his new memoir, which details his decades-long struggles with addiction while spilling the tea on everything from famous women he’s dated to behind-the-scenes Friends anecdotes. Initially, the internet applauded Perry for his candidness and rallied behind him...
Inquisitr.com

Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'

American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
167K+
Followers
40K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy