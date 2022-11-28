ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

92.9 WTUG

The Minimum Wage is Killing Tuscaloosa Restaurants

In 2023, 4 states will have a minimum wage over $15. After taxes– PROBABLY $6. I SURE AS “H” WOULDN’T WORK THAT HARD FOR $6 AN HOUR. Think about it. If you work at a fast food restaurant in Tuscaloosa, chances are YOU CAN’T EVEN AFFORD TO EAT THERE ON YOUR BREAK.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

The best Christmas lights in Tuscaloosa, including the Tinsel Trail

With November coming to a close, sleigh bells are ringing, Christmas lights are shining and the smell of cookies is lingering. Nothing beats all the fun events planned in Tuscaloosa during the holidays. Keep reading to find the best Christmas lights in Tuscaloosa to get you in the holiday spirit.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Star Uptown developer seeks more demolition money from Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To bring the future Star Uptown to life, eleven of the former Carraway Hospital buildings must come down. Since this summer, seven of those are gone. Now the developer, Corporate Realty, is asking for more demolition cash from Birmingham to finish the job. If not, that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays

Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Wide Receiver Opts For Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide completed its regular season with a blowout victory over Auburn. The Tide appears destined to miss the playoffs and therefore many players have begun to think about the offseason. Sophomore wide receiver Christian Leary has taken to Twitter to announce he will enter the transfer portal.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

School busses catch fire at Englewood Elementary School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two busses were damaged by a fire at Englewood Elementary School in Tuscaloosa County. According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, power lines had fallen and draped across the busses .They were both fully involved in the fire when Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and Englewood Hulls VFD responded to the scene at 6:30pm.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after another ATM was stolen in Birmingham. It happened at the PNC Bank in the West Gate Shopping Center between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m. The ATM appeared to have been pulled from it’s foundation and out of the door. According to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

