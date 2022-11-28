Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
The Minimum Wage is Killing Tuscaloosa Restaurants
In 2023, 4 states will have a minimum wage over $15. After taxes– PROBABLY $6. I SURE AS “H” WOULDN’T WORK THAT HARD FOR $6 AN HOUR. Think about it. If you work at a fast food restaurant in Tuscaloosa, chances are YOU CAN’T EVEN AFFORD TO EAT THERE ON YOUR BREAK.
The energy behind Birmingham’s Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. In early November, employees at the Spire Alabama Metro Operations Center in downtown Birmingham found themselves greeted by Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama, Gulf Coast, and Mississippi. Hampton carved time out of his schedule to meet with service mechanics,...
Northport, Alabama Woman Reported Tuesday, Last Seen in Birmingham
Family and police are asking for help locating a 32-year-old Northport woman who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. UPDATE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY: Northport Police report that the missing woman was found safe in Oxford, Alabama Thursday afternoon, and her name and photos have been removed from this report. Top...
thebamabuzz.com
The best Christmas lights in Tuscaloosa, including the Tinsel Trail
With November coming to a close, sleigh bells are ringing, Christmas lights are shining and the smell of cookies is lingering. Nothing beats all the fun events planned in Tuscaloosa during the holidays. Keep reading to find the best Christmas lights in Tuscaloosa to get you in the holiday spirit.
Over 39,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages
There is no word yet on how long it will take for power to be restored.
wvtm13.com
Star Uptown developer seeks more demolition money from Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To bring the future Star Uptown to life, eleven of the former Carraway Hospital buildings must come down. Since this summer, seven of those are gone. Now the developer, Corporate Realty, is asking for more demolition cash from Birmingham to finish the job. If not, that...
SEE INSIDE Walker County Alabama’s Most Expensive Custom Lake Home
There are 30-plus pictures for you to be able to see inside Walker County Alabama’s most expensive home. It is a custom home that has about everything you need to enjoy the lake lifestyle. Situated on the Jasper, Alabama side of Smith Lake, this one-of-a-kind brick home is stunning...
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. homeowner wants money back from contractor he says left him high and dry
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County homeowner says he’s out tens of thousands of dollars and fears his dream home may be out of reach thanks to a contractor he claims left him high and dry. Clint Reese stands on a pair of vacant lots that bring...
15 Families Displaced After Tornado Rips Roof Off Apartments in Eutaw, Alabama
15 families have been displaced after a Tuesday night tornado ripped the roof off an apartment building in Eutaw, Alabama, emergency management officials in Greene County have reported. The tornado passed through Greene County late Tuesday and continued into Hale County, damaging structures in Eutaw and Akron. Greene County EMA...
Alabama player removes name from transfer portal
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson will enter the transfer portal. The post Alabama player removes name from transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
Tuscaloosa County’s Northside High Mourns Death of Beloved Teacher
Students, staff, alumni and more at Tuscaloosa County's Northside High School are mourning the unexpected death of a beloved teacher there Thursday. Lindsey Thompson, the school's principal, confirmed the passing of 48-year-old science teacher Jennifer Bible Thursday in an emotional post on Facebook. "A teacher selflessly touches so many lives,...
Alabama Wide Receiver Opts For Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide completed its regular season with a blowout victory over Auburn. The Tide appears destined to miss the playoffs and therefore many players have begun to think about the offseason. Sophomore wide receiver Christian Leary has taken to Twitter to announce he will enter the transfer portal.
wbrc.com
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
wbrc.com
School busses catch fire at Englewood Elementary School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two busses were damaged by a fire at Englewood Elementary School in Tuscaloosa County. According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, power lines had fallen and draped across the busses .They were both fully involved in the fire when Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and Englewood Hulls VFD responded to the scene at 6:30pm.
Birmingham Water Works approves 2023 budget. Here’s how rate increase may affect your bill
Wednesday morning the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) voted to approve the 2023 operation & maintenance (O&M) and capital budgets. Attached to these budgets is a 3.9% increase for ratepayers to fund a total BWWB budget increase of roughly $5 million and support revenue loss from a predicted 2.3% drop in demand in 2023.
wbrc.com
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after another ATM was stolen in Birmingham. It happened at the PNC Bank in the West Gate Shopping Center between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m. The ATM appeared to have been pulled from it’s foundation and out of the door. According to...
Inmate found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate serving a six year sentence was found dead at William Donaldson Correction Facility on November 30.
UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
