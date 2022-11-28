ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Lincoln Riley ripped after USC’s Pac-12 Championship Game loss

Lincoln Riley enjoyed a lot of success as head coach of Oklahoma from 2017-2021. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both won a Heisman Trophy and the Sooners had an overall record of 55-10 under Riley. In the big games, though Oklahoma would frequently come up short. Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game between Utah and Riley’s new program, USC, created a sense of déjà vu.
247Sports

College football bowl projections 2022: Final playoff picks, matchups for every game

College football's full 41-game slate during bowl season will be revealed later this weekend, but for now, let's dive into the likely matchups and what we're hearing from industry sources ahead of the announcements. With the release of this week's penultimate College Football Playoff rankings, we know conference championship weekend will hold very little meaning after Friday night's Pac-12 Championship. If USC beats Utah, the final four is likely set.
theScore

Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State for Colorado job

It's Prime Time in the Rocky Mountains. Colorado announced the hiring of Deion Sanders as its new head coach on Saturday night. "There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge, and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," athletic director Rick George said in a statement.
College Football News

Georgia vs LSU SEC Championship Prediction Game Preview

Georgia vs LSU SEC Championship prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Championship Week, Saturday, December 3. Georgia vs LSU SEC Championship Prediction Game Preview. Record: Georgia (12-0), LSU (9-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why LSU Will Win. The pressure is totally off. That’s...
