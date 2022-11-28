College football's full 41-game slate during bowl season will be revealed later this weekend, but for now, let's dive into the likely matchups and what we're hearing from industry sources ahead of the announcements. With the release of this week's penultimate College Football Playoff rankings, we know conference championship weekend will hold very little meaning after Friday night's Pac-12 Championship. If USC beats Utah, the final four is likely set.

