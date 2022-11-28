ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vine Grove, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

LMPD: 4 killed in alleged murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a murder-suicide that killed four people in the Valley Station neighborhood Saturday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., LMPD officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting. In a statement, LMPD said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County. According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.
wdrb.com

74-year-old woman dies in multi-vehicle wrong-way crash near Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 74-year-old woman died in a crash near Newburg on Friday. Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass around noon. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a woman driving a passenger vehicle northbound on Buechel Bypass lost control and went through the grass median into the southbound lanes of the roadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect in October homicide arrested, 2nd suspect remains at large

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of two men wanted in the shooting a man who later died has been taken into custody. Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home this morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary. Court documents say Murray...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies fatal crash victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man injured after being shot inside home in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot inside a home in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood on Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Rockaway Circle around 6 p.m. That's off Cane Run Road near Rockford Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say father physically assaulted 2-week-old boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested the father of a 2-week-old boy Thursday afternoon, hours after police say he physically assaulted the child. According to court documents, 28-year-old Jurrell Conn was taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He's charged with four counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Cave City woman killed in Goodnight crash

GOODNIGHT, Ky. — Police identified a Cave City woman as the subject who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. State police responded to the scene of the crash at the request of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Goodnight-Hiseville Road.
CAVE CITY, KY
Wave 3

2 men wanted in October homicide arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two brothers accused of shooting a man in the Russell neighborhood who later died have been taken into custody. Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home on Thursday morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary. Marcus Murray,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in West Louisville on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting around 11:40 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. When officers arrived, they found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD officers surprise elderly Clifton woman, who had been sleeping on the floor, with brand new bed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeowner in the Clifton neighborhood was happy to get a knock at her door from some Louisville Metro Police officers Friday morning. Sgt. Christina Beaven, who works in LMPD's First Division, wanted to find a way to give back to the people they are sworn to serve and protect. So from now until the end of the month, they're celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with some special deliveries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police charge Indiana man with dealing meth from home in front of Borden Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with Indiana State Police say they seized three ounces of meth and other controlled substances from a Borden home across the street from two schools. Acting on information about possible drug activity, troopers from the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg served a search warrant...
BORDEN, IN
wdrb.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot late Thursday morning in west Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to Broadway and 16th Street near the Russell and California neighborhoods. Officers found a man with a gunshot...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy