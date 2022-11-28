Read full article on original website
Wave 3
LMPD: 4 killed in alleged murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers are investigating a murder-suicide that killed four people in the Valley Station neighborhood Saturday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., LMPD officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting. In a statement, LMPD said...
Wave 3
KSP arrest juvenile after assault, 17-year-old shot and killed
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police and Hodgenville Police Department conducted an investigation that led to a juvenile being arrested in Larue County. According to the release, early Saturday morning KSP was contacted by the Hodgenville Police Department asking for assistance with an assault investigation near 116 East Forest Avenue in Hodgenville.
wdrb.com
74-year-old woman dies in multi-vehicle wrong-way crash near Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 74-year-old woman died in a crash near Newburg on Friday. Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass around noon. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a woman driving a passenger vehicle northbound on Buechel Bypass lost control and went through the grass median into the southbound lanes of the roadway.
wdrb.com
Bonds set at $100,000 for brothers accused of gunning down man in Russell neighborhood home invasion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of brothers accused of complicity to murder appeared before a judge Friday morning, where a judge entered not guilty pleas for them. Marcus and Marshall Murray are accused in a murder that happened on Esquire Alley, near the intersection of South 10th Street and West Broadway in October.
LMPD: Woman dies after three-vehicle collision on Buechel Bypass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a car crash on Buechel Bypass around noon on Friday. Third Division officers say a passenger vehicle was headed northbound on Buechel Bypass when the driver, 74-year-old Karen Claxon, lost control of the vehicle. Police say Claxon drove...
Wave 3
Suspect in October homicide arrested, 2nd suspect remains at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of two men wanted in the shooting a man who later died has been taken into custody. Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home this morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary. Court documents say Murray...
wdrb.com
La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man injured after being shot inside home in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot inside a home in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood on Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4800 block of Rockaway Circle around 6 p.m. That's off Cane Run Road near Rockford Lane.
wdrb.com
Louisville police say father physically assaulted 2-week-old boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested the father of a 2-week-old boy Thursday afternoon, hours after police say he physically assaulted the child. According to court documents, 28-year-old Jurrell Conn was taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He's charged with four counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
wcluradio.com
Cave City woman killed in Goodnight crash
GOODNIGHT, Ky. — Police identified a Cave City woman as the subject who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. State police responded to the scene of the crash at the request of the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. near Goodnight-Hiseville Road.
Wave 3
2 men wanted in October homicide arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two brothers accused of shooting a man in the Russell neighborhood who later died have been taken into custody. Louisville Metro police homicide detectives arrested Marshall Murray Jr., 29, of Louisville, at his home on Thursday morning. Murray is charged with murder and burglary. Marcus Murray,...
wdrb.com
Man injured after losing control of U-Haul on Clark Memorial Bridge, striking support beam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after losing control of a U-Haul truck on the Clark Memorial Bridge on Saturday evening. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, says around 8 p.m. officer responded on a report of a vehicle collision on the Louisville side of the bridge.
wdrb.com
Police say argument over car keys led to man's murder in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man charged with the murder of another 21-year-old man in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood earlier this month faced a judge Wednesday morning. A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Montez Anthony. Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf set his bond at $750,000. On...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in West Louisville on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting around 11:40 a.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis. When officers arrived, they found an...
wdrb.com
LMPD officers surprise elderly Clifton woman, who had been sleeping on the floor, with brand new bed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeowner in the Clifton neighborhood was happy to get a knock at her door from some Louisville Metro Police officers Friday morning. Sgt. Christina Beaven, who works in LMPD's First Division, wanted to find a way to give back to the people they are sworn to serve and protect. So from now until the end of the month, they're celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with some special deliveries.
k105.com
KSP Post 4 Activity Report: Troopers jail 25 impaired drivers, open 40 criminal cases, answer 560 citizen complaints
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its November Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 2,018 citations and arrested 25 impaired drivers. Opened 40 criminal cases, made 315 arrests and served 104 criminal court documents. Cited 588 speeders and...
wdrb.com
Police charge Indiana man with dealing meth from home in front of Borden Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with Indiana State Police say they seized three ounces of meth and other controlled substances from a Borden home across the street from two schools. Acting on information about possible drug activity, troopers from the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg served a search warrant...
wdrb.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the leg in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot late Thursday morning in west Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to Broadway and 16th Street near the Russell and California neighborhoods. Officers found a man with a gunshot...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested for Jacobs neighborhood murder will need $500,000 to get out of jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman accused of taking part in the murder of a 32-year-old man in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood earlier this year appeared before a judge for the first time Wednesday morning. Rickenya Wilson, 25, faced Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf for her initial court appearance Wednesday morning,...
