Madison, WI

BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire

By Jordan Sigler, No Comments
 2 days ago
WJFW-TV

Play by play announcer Gus Johnson comments on Badgers future

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The college football season is a long road for many play by play broadcasters who cover the games. Following teams like the Wisconsin Badgers through their highs and their lows, Gus Johnson announces many games for the Big 10. In a recent interview with Newswatch12, he...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Cincinnati Recruits Leaving In Droves After Luke Fickell Comes To Wisconsin

Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Badgers: Salary of New Head Coach Luke Fickell Revealed

The NCAA and Wisconsin Badgers fans were shocked by the news on Sunday that Luke Fickell had accepted the job of head coach. There has been a flurry of activity in Madison, from recruits decommitting to current players transferring. However, there is also a sense of excitement. Fickell is an astounding head coach who took Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs last year. As one might have guessed, it was going to cost a pretty penny to lure such a high-profile coach to Wisconsin. Earlier today, the details of Fickell’s contract were leaked to the media.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Quick Hit: Three Things to Know Ahead of Badgers Basketball vs Wake Forest

The Wisconsin Badgers will continue their pre-conference play when they take on Wake Forest. Wisconsin is coming off of a third-place finish in the Battle 4 Atlantis. This tournament in the Bahamas was highlighted by the Badgers nearly knocking off Kansas, who was then ranked third in the nation. It also saw Wisconsin freshman Connor Essegian become a fan-favorite among Badgers fans. Now back at Madison, Wisconsin will face a tall task taking on the Demon Deacons and their high-powered offense.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal

Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox 19

Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football Transfer Portal Tracker

This is where we will be tracking the college football transfer portal — as it relates to the Minnesota Golden Gophers — during the offseason. We will update this post regularly with the latest on who is transferring from Minnesota, who in the portal the Golden Gophers have offered, and who has committed to play for the maroon and gold.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

BREAKING: Minnesota Football lands Wisconsin WR transfer Markus Allen

48 hours after the Gophers beat Wisconsin on the field, they then took to the transfer portal to grab a former Badger wide receiver. As Markus Allen announced on social media this morning that he's committed to Minnesota. He took an unofficial visit with the Gophers back for the Northwestern game, and just took an official visit to Kansas this past weekend. Allen — a 6-foot-1, 215-pound wide receiver — entered the transfer portal on Oct. 17. He is able to place his name into the portal as a result of Wisconsin’s head coaching change. New rules allow players whose head coach has been dismissed to enter the transfer portal, whereas other athletes must wait until the Dec. 5 transfer portal window to open. Allen will have three seasons of eligibility remaining starting in the fall of 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

One B1G fanbase is clamoring for Jim Leonhard as DC following Wisconsin's HC decision

Jim Leonhard is not the next head coach at Wisconsin. Despite reports last weekend indicating that Leonhard would have the interim tag removed by the Badgers, Wisconsin and AD Chris McIntosh went in a totally different route Sunday. In the end, the Badgers landed head coach Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati where he led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Women’s Volleyball Team begins Quest for another Title

The NCAA Women’s College Volleyball Tournament begins this Friday, December 2nd. The Badger women earned a number one seed after securing a 25-3 record this season. In 2021 when Wisconsin won the championship, they received a number 4 seed, respectfully. Let’s take a look at the women’s journey to repeat as champions.
MADISON, WI
msureporter.com

Women’s basketball continues hot streak, improves to 5-0

Minnesota State extended its winning streak to five games last weekend with victories over Concordia-St. Paul and Wisconsin-Parkside. The Mavs moved to 4-0 after an NSIC conference win over the Golden Bears, 91-61, and 5-0 with a 80-71 win against the Rangers. Last week the Mavs returned to the Taylor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B100

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
Bring Me The News

How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?

The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
MINNESOTA STATE

