BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire

4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
WJFW-TV
Play by play announcer Gus Johnson comments on Badgers future
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The college football season is a long road for many play by play broadcasters who cover the games. Following teams like the Wisconsin Badgers through their highs and their lows, Gus Johnson announces many games for the Big 10. In a recent interview with Newswatch12, he...
wisportsheroics.com
Cincinnati Recruits Leaving In Droves After Luke Fickell Comes To Wisconsin
Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
Report: More UC Coaches Joining Luke Fickell At Wisconsin
The Bearcats are fervently searching for a new head coach.
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers: Salary of New Head Coach Luke Fickell Revealed
The NCAA and Wisconsin Badgers fans were shocked by the news on Sunday that Luke Fickell had accepted the job of head coach. There has been a flurry of activity in Madison, from recruits decommitting to current players transferring. However, there is also a sense of excitement. Fickell is an astounding head coach who took Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs last year. As one might have guessed, it was going to cost a pretty penny to lure such a high-profile coach to Wisconsin. Earlier today, the details of Fickell’s contract were leaked to the media.
wisportsheroics.com
Quick Hit: Three Things to Know Ahead of Badgers Basketball vs Wake Forest
The Wisconsin Badgers will continue their pre-conference play when they take on Wake Forest. Wisconsin is coming off of a third-place finish in the Battle 4 Atlantis. This tournament in the Bahamas was highlighted by the Badgers nearly knocking off Kansas, who was then ranked third in the nation. It also saw Wisconsin freshman Connor Essegian become a fan-favorite among Badgers fans. Now back at Madison, Wisconsin will face a tall task taking on the Demon Deacons and their high-powered offense.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal
Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
Fox 19
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football Transfer Portal Tracker
This is where we will be tracking the college football transfer portal — as it relates to the Minnesota Golden Gophers — during the offseason. We will update this post regularly with the latest on who is transferring from Minnesota, who in the portal the Golden Gophers have offered, and who has committed to play for the maroon and gold.
BREAKING: Minnesota Football lands Wisconsin WR transfer Markus Allen
48 hours after the Gophers beat Wisconsin on the field, they then took to the transfer portal to grab a former Badger wide receiver. As Markus Allen announced on social media this morning that he's committed to Minnesota. He took an unofficial visit with the Gophers back for the Northwestern game, and just took an official visit to Kansas this past weekend. Allen — a 6-foot-1, 215-pound wide receiver — entered the transfer portal on Oct. 17. He is able to place his name into the portal as a result of Wisconsin’s head coaching change. New rules allow players whose head coach has been dismissed to enter the transfer portal, whereas other athletes must wait until the Dec. 5 transfer portal window to open. Allen will have three seasons of eligibility remaining starting in the fall of 2023.
fox9.com
Gophers football: After 8-4 finish, where will Minnesota go bowling?
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team has Paul Bunyan’s Axe back in Minneapolis for the second straight year, finishing the season with a 23-16 win over the Badgers last Saturday. The Gophers finish the regular season 8-4, and while it was a good season for PJ Fleck...
saturdaytradition.com
One B1G fanbase is clamoring for Jim Leonhard as DC following Wisconsin's HC decision
Jim Leonhard is not the next head coach at Wisconsin. Despite reports last weekend indicating that Leonhard would have the interim tag removed by the Badgers, Wisconsin and AD Chris McIntosh went in a totally different route Sunday. In the end, the Badgers landed head coach Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati where he led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Women’s Volleyball Team begins Quest for another Title
The NCAA Women’s College Volleyball Tournament begins this Friday, December 2nd. The Badger women earned a number one seed after securing a 25-3 record this season. In 2021 when Wisconsin won the championship, they received a number 4 seed, respectfully. Let’s take a look at the women’s journey to repeat as champions.
Was Mo Ibrahim snubbed in race for Doak Walker Award?
The three finalists for the award were announced Tuesday.
msureporter.com
Women’s basketball continues hot streak, improves to 5-0
Minnesota State extended its winning streak to five games last weekend with victories over Concordia-St. Paul and Wisconsin-Parkside. The Mavs moved to 4-0 after an NSIC conference win over the Golden Bears, 91-61, and 5-0 with a 80-71 win against the Rangers. Last week the Mavs returned to the Taylor...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
River Falls Journal
Abusive priest list published, four in area named as '‘credibly accused'
Last week the Diocese of Superior released a list of 23 priests who have “credibly accused” of raping or sexually abusing children. Four priests in the Pierce and St. Croix county area were included on the list. The four priests are Ryan Erickson of Hudson, Joseph Higgins of...
This Professional Eater Fails To Conquer This Minnesota Diner’s Eating Challenge
Being a professional eater sounds like a pretty good time, well except for maybe indigestion you might get after housing a 3-pound pancake. Meet Randy Santel, a world record holder when it comes to professional eating. Randy recently attempted to conquer The American “Barbarian” Pancake Breakfast Challenge at the Nicollet Diner in Minneapolis.
Winter storm drops over eight inches of snow in parts of metro, central Minnesota
Minnesota’s latest winter storm on Tuesday barreled down on the Twin Cities dropping nearly nine inches of snow in some parts. The NWS Twin Cities says snow fell at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour around midday.
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
