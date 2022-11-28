Read full article on original website
Locals celebrate 36th Annual Christmas in the Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Deming Park was filled with Christmas spirit Thursday evening for the 36th annual Christmas in the Park ceremony. Christmas in the Park is a decorating contest where several different non-profit groups decorate shelters throughout the park. The park also had train rides, hot chocolate, and Santa pictures.
Overcrowding becoming an issue at TH Humane Society
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local animal shelter says its building is experiencing overcrowding. Jennifer Ewing, the Assistant Director of the Terre Haute Humane Society says the building is full of both dogs and cats. Ewing added that the rate these pets have been arriving at the shelter is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.
Project Never Broken hosts mental health advocacy event with former operative
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Project Never Broken, an organization designed to advocate for the mental health of military, law enforcement, and first responders is hosting author Giovanni Rocco to share his story about his time spent as an undercover operative. Project Never Broken was created to memorialize and...
Good Samaritan Hospital increases masking policy
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Due to rising rates of the flu and RSV, as well as lingering COVID cases, one local hospital is raising its masking policy to a higher level. Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes recently announced that effective Tuesday, universal masking will be required in all patient-facing areas of all Good Samaritan locations, as well as in all common areas within Good Samaritan.
Drug trafficker sentenced to 30 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Texas man who prosecutors call a Career Offender has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction for numerous drug trafficking charges. According to a release from the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Elvis Medrano, 43, of...
UPDATE: Police confirm names of two found dead near Neoga
The Illinois State Police has provided new details on the investigation into the deaths of two people in Neoga. Officials said that Zone 8 of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to come to Neoga by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Wednesday. They said 33-year-old-male Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old-female Jennifer R. Morecraft were found dead at a home near County Road 1200N in Neoga.
