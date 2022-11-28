Read full article on original website
INDOT: Lane restrictions coming to S 3rd St/US 41 in downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers can expect less room to maneuver on busy S 3rd Street in downtown Terre Haute soon. INDOT announced beginning Dec. 5, a portion of US 41 (S 3rd Street) will be restricted down to two lanes between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Locals celebrate 36th Annual Christmas in the Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Deming Park was filled with Christmas spirit Thursday evening for the 36th annual Christmas in the Park ceremony. Christmas in the Park is a decorating contest where several different non-profit groups decorate shelters throughout the park. The park also had train rides, hot chocolate, and Santa pictures.
1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According...
Person escapes fire through second story window
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A person escapes from a second story window after a home catches fire. According to the Charleston Fire Department, crews went to 102 N. 12th St. a little after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The home suffered heavy damage. The person who escaped through the second...
UPDATE: Police confirm names of two found dead near Neoga
The Illinois State Police has provided new details on the investigation into the deaths of two people in Neoga. Officials said that Zone 8 of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to come to Neoga by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Wednesday. They said 33-year-old-male Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old-female Jennifer R. Morecraft were found dead at a home near County Road 1200N in Neoga.
Drug trafficker sentenced to 30 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Texas man who prosecutors call a Career Offender has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction for numerous drug trafficking charges. According to a release from the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Elvis Medrano, 43, of...
