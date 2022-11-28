ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Checking it twice: Dougherty County Commission approves priorities for 2023 legislative session

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14EtNG_0jQKXM7d00

ALBANY — It’s that time of the year for making wish lists, but this one is less about brightly wrapped toys and more about Frisbee golf, dog parks, walking trails and an amphitheater.

On Monday the Dougherty County Commission finalized a list of requests to take to local legislators ahead of the 2023 legislative session that begins in January. Like Christmas, it is an annual tradition, and county officials’ version of holiday desires comes out to $4.2 million, with much of it devoted to recreation.

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ricktavious Anderson now represents the Southwest District for the Georgia Young Republicans. That district includes Dougherty County. Dougherty County voted 70% overall for Senator Raphael Warnock in this past election. “Just let people know that the Republican Party is here for you. We are going to...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Christmas Porch and Loft Tour kickoffs in Tifton

3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Activists claim discrimination against Black community in Valdosta, $250M in restorations wanted. Activists claim discrimination against Black community in Valdosta, $250M in restorations wanted. Former WALB anchor completes last chemo treatment. Updated: 9 hours ago. Former WALB anchor completes...
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe issues scam warning

ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System officials have become aware of an unusual scam targeting patients. At least two patients have received letters in the mail, purportedly from a physician in the Phoebe Cancer Center, informing them of a supposed need to immediately prescribe an expensive medication. While the letter does not specifically request payment, it does include a Gmail email address. That is likely an attempt to elicit a response which potentially could lead to a request for money or an attempt to transmit a computer virus via email.
PUTNEY, GA
WALB 10

2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested for fentanyl trafficking and selling over $200,000 in Target merchandise, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Miracles Jenkins is charged with five counts of theft by taking and one count of fentanyl trafficking. Arcenio Lindsey is charged with...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany church continues giving back during holidays

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An east Albany church is continuing its charity work during this holiday season. Every first Saturday of the month for the past two years, Victory Tabernacle has provided free food and clothes for families in need. The drive also has shoes, coats and books. On Saturday, 130 boxes of food were given away. They also raffled off furniture and cookware.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

15-year-old charged with murder

ALBANY — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Jatavious Johnson (18), who was shot multiple times Oct. 25 and later died from his injuries. The U.S. Marshals Service, along with the Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit, apprehended Alexander Holman, 15, at a location in Dougherty County. Holman is facing murder, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a person under age 18 charges. He was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
CORDELE, GA
The Albany Herald

Soaring with the Eagles: Trio of Scouts honored

ALBANY — There was so much about the ceremony that elevated three members of local Scout troops to the level of Eagle Scout that could be described as historic, it’s hard to know where to begin. There was the recognition of the first two female Scouts — Reece...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Preliminary reports show 2 tornadoes touched down in Colquitt Co.

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Initial reports from the National Weather Service Tallahassee show that two tornadoes touched down Wednesday morning in Colquitt Co. leaving damage but no injuries. The tornadoes formed around 9:30 a.m. One tornado passed through a field and the other hit a barn, according to the preliminary...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Dougherty Jail Report

These are bookings for Nov. 17-23 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Autism Spectrum Disorder Art Exhibit opens Dec. 13

TIFTON — Local Autism Spectrum Disorder artists of all ages will have their art on display in a special exhibit beginning Dec. 13 titled “The Art of Autism” at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. Built with art made by local ASD artists of...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Albany PD: Teenager wanted for stealing a vehicle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are currently searching for a 17-year-old who is wanted for allegedly stealing a car. Dontay Lamont Davis is wanted on one charge of theft by taking a motor vehicle, according to the Albany Police Department. Davis stands about 5′7″ and weighs around 122 pounds....
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Investigation underway after man shot to death in Albany

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning. Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays. Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays. Lee Co. High student takes part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Updated: 24 hours ago.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Popular Albany restaurant closed Monday due to manager's death

Owners announced that Harvest Moon will be closed Monday to honor the memory of General Manager Jamie Lyon. The community is mourning the loss of 38-year-old Jamie Lyon, who died after a heart attack just before closing time on Saturday night. Restaurant owners Stewart Campbell and Bo Henry posted to...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Police: Albany man wanted for stealing from local grocery store

The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s help to locate 52-year-old Derrick Brown. Police say that Brown is wanted for theft by taking that occurred at the R & M Grocery Store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Brown was last seen near the...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
9K+
Followers
255
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy