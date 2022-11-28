Checking it twice: Dougherty County Commission approves priorities for 2023 legislative session

ALBANY — It’s that time of the year for making wish lists, but this one is less about brightly wrapped toys and more about Frisbee golf, dog parks, walking trails and an amphitheater.

On Monday the Dougherty County Commission finalized a list of requests to take to local legislators ahead of the 2023 legislative session that begins in January. Like Christmas, it is an annual tradition, and county officials’ version of holiday desires comes out to $4.2 million, with much of it devoted to recreation.