ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

St. Johns sheriff: Murder suspect Aiden Fucci ‘does not have a right’ to pick where he is housed

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n35B4_0jQKXBPe00

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick said teen murder suspect Aiden Fucci should have no say in how he’s held in jail while awaiting trial.

Fucci, 15, is accused of killing 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey in May 2021 in their Durbin Crossing neighborhood in St. Johns County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Nov. 21, Action News Jax told you that Fucci’s lawyers filed a motion to remove the teen from solitary confinement. He’s currently being held in the Duval County Pre-Trial Detention Center.

Right now, he’s being held in solitary confinement because the St. Johns County Jail has no juvenile cells.

In a legal response filed Wednesday, lawyers for Hardwick said Fucci’s rights were lost once he was indicted, adding that those decisions are made by a sheriff based on security, not by an inmate.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“The defendant does not have a right to be classified and housed in a facility of his choice. Those rights were lost when he was indicted by a Grand Jury in St. Johns County for First Degree Murder,” the motion read.

Read the full motion below:

SJCSO Objection to Fucci Motion 11-23 by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

Fucci’s trial was originally scheduled to begin this month. It was pushed to February because his defense attorney said she needed more time to gather witness testimonies.

Fucci’s next hearing is set for on Dec. 2, and during that hearing, the judge could decide what date Fucci’s trial will begin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Comments / 1

Related
WOKV

Motion to move Aiden Fucci’s murder trial

St. Augustine, Fla. — Aiden Fucci’s defense team wants his trial moved out of St. Johns County. A motion filed last week said “pretrial publicity has impaired the ability to secure fair and impartial jurors.”. It’s a common request in high-profile cases. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Learn about plans to change the intersection at Mickler Road at A1A

St. Johns County, Fla. — St. Johns County is hosting an open house for the planned improvements at the intersection of State Road A1A and Mickler Road. Intersection improvements include the addition of two turn lanes from Mickler Road onto A1A North, a left-turn lane from Ponte Vedra Boulevard onto southbound A1A, and a northbound receiving lane along A1A.
WOKV

Florida sues realty company and reality-star founder for ‘swindling’ homeowners across U.S.

The promise of quick cash has landed thousands of unsuspecting homeowners across the country with 40-year liens attached to their homes or lawsuits demanding thousands of dollars, in what Florida’s attorney general now calls a deceptive scheme to swindle customers out of their home equity. Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit Tuesday against MV Realty, a Florida-based company that was the subject of a national collaborative investigation by eight local television news stations in November.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Alex Jones files for bankruptcy after Sandy Hook $1B verdict

NEW YORK — Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy on Friday, less than two months after a Connecticut jury awarded almost $1 billion in damages to plaintiffs who accused Jones of committing defamation when he called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax. Jones, the...
HOUSTON, TX
WOKV

UPS truck catches fire, dangles from bridge

HAMMOND, Ind. — A driver escaped with minor injuries after his truck crashed off a bridge in Indiana and was left upside down and hanging over a river. Photos from the Indiana State Police show the dramatic scene as the UPS truck’s charred trailer stood upright between two overpasses.
INDIANA STATE
WOKV

Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy

Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection Friday in Texas, citing debts that include nearly $1.5 billion he has been ordered to pay to families who sued him over his conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Houston. His...
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

DeSantis 2024 prospects prompt Fla. lawmakers to review law

MIAMI — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may need some help from the state Legislature if he proceeds with a highly anticipated bid for the Republican presidential nomination. A “resign to run” law requires state officeholders to commit to leave their positions if they run for federal...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

'Super Clams' released into the Matanzas River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some of the healthiest shellfish in Florida come from the river that runs through St. Augustine. Commercial fisherman come from around Florida for clams that call the Matanzas River home. In recent years, those clams have been declining in number. But an effort by the community...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

St. Augustine photographer produces 2023 calendar

St. Augustine photographer Jackie Hird has been creating calendars featuring stunning St. Augustine scenery since 2015. Her 2023 calendar is now available, with 12 new photographs and local event details on all 12 months, and there’s even a bonus month with updated events for December 2022. In addition, she...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

Affordable housing complex in St. Johns County will host ribbon-cutting ceremony in December

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County is planning to cut the ribbon on the newly completed San Marcos Heights Affordable Housing Complex. The county says it played a significant role in securing the funding for this project. It was thorough the submission of an application to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for HUD Disaster Relief funds after Hurricane Matthew that the project was made possible.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
104K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy