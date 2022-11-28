Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Time: 41 Year Old Former WWE Star Set For First Match In Six Years
Welcome back. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have made quite the impact. The interesting thing is that such an impact can be made with or without having a ton of accomplishments. Occasionally you will see a wrestler who stands out without some major push. Now another one of those wrestlers is returning to the ring for a good cause.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Believes He’s Being Built Up To Face Roman Reigns
Everybody knows that a Money in the Bank win can change a wrestler’s career, and earlier this year Austin Theory secured himself a title shot when he won the briefcase. For months Theory teased that he was going to cash in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but ultimately that didn’t happen.
ringsidenews.com
Booker T Warns AEW Could Close Down Because They’re ‘Playing Games’
After being suspended from AEW following the All Out media scrum, The Elite made their return on AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where they were cheered on by eager fans. However, in the following AEW Dynamite episode, they trolled the Chicago fans with CM Punk references, which left a bitter taste in many people’s mouths. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took notice of this behavior and felt that it could mean bad news for AEW down the line.
bodyslam.net
Rumor Killer On Roman Reigns Dropping One World Title Each Night Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns will not drop the WWE World Championships one night at a time this WrestleMania season. Xero News recently tweeted out to discuss some “plans” that WWE is batting around for Roman Reigns. It was said that, “The Titles will be split by the end of the draft latest. (The draft will be after Mania) There is some talks however of Roman dropping both Belts at Mania on Night 1 Second on Night 2.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms
WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
theScore
Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition
UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
PWMania
WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities
WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
ringsidenews.com
MJF’s First Remarks After Destroying William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley with a little help from Mox’s trusted adviser and mentor William Regal. Tonight, the Devil Himself showed his true colors by destroying the veteran. MJF and William Regal unveiled a brand new AEW World Championship during Dynamite this week. Max...
stillrealtous.com
Current AEW Star Expected To Return To WWE Soon
Earlier this year WWE decided to part ways with William Regal and it didn’t take long for Regal to join All Elite Wrestling. However, recently there’s been a lot of speculation about a possible WWE return for the former NXT General Manager. PWInsider reports that although they’ve heard...
wrestlinginc.com
Former OVW Wrestler Clarifies Relationship With 'Uncle' Dolph Ziggler
Andreas John Ziegler offered to "peel the curtain back a little bit" in a recent interview to explain his "relationship" with Dolph Ziggler. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star clarified in a new interview with Solo Wrestling that he's not related to the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion but that it was a joke he made in wrestling school that his WWE "uncle" ultimately gave him the blessing to use.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
PWMania
Rhea Ripley Explains How She Is Like Women’s Wrestling Legend Joanie “Chyna” Laurer
Do you think Rhea Ripley is similar to Joanie “Chyna” Laurer?. The women’s wrestling star recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post for an interview, during which she spoke about getting compared to the aforementioned WWE Hall of Fame legend when talking about being able to rough up the men wrestlers in the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Absent Ex-WWE Women’s Champion Teases Return
A former WWE Women’s Champion that has not been seen in quite some time has teased that she might be on her way back to television. Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history. She is a six-time Raw Women’s Champion, and a six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. In addition to that, she was part of the first women’s WrestleMania main event in 2019 along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.
PWMania
Original Members Considered for WWE’s Damage CTRL Stable Revealed
This year’s WWE SummerSlam saw the return of Bayley, Dakota Kia, and IYO SKY after Bianca Belair retained the WWE RAW Women’s Title over Becky Lynch. Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice since the faction’s inception, and Bayley has challenged for the RAW Women’s Title several times.
wrestlinginc.com
The Miz Was Nearly In WWE Feud With Fellow Reality Star
A feud between The Miz and another network competition show star almost became a "reality" back in the late 2010s, a former member of the "Big Brother" cast recently revealed. In a new interview with PWMania.com, former reality show star and current OVW wrestler Jessie Godderz shared a story about how WWE once tried to get ahold of him for months to set up a feud with Miz, a.k.a. Mike Mizanin.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stevie Ray Says His Biggest Regret In Wrestling Is That Harlem Heat Never Feuded With The Road Warriors
The legendary Stevie Ray was a guest on the Grue Rome Show to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former 10-time WCW tag champion and WWE Hall of Famer discussing the biggest regret of his career, that Harlem Heat never feuded with The Road Warriors. Check out Ray’s thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
ringsidenews.com
Kenny Omega Addresses Fans After AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega made his triumphant return from injury during a previous episode of Dynamite, but the events that transpired during the All Out media scrum put him and The Bucks on the shelf for another several weeks. The Elite returned once again at Full Gear and the rest was history.
