Read full article on original website
Related
States With The Fastest Talkers: Where Does North Dakota Rank?
It's no secret, most people think we talk a "little funny" up here in North Dakota. They'll even go as far as to say we have an accent. I was born and raised in North Dakota and I have only lived outside our state for a very short time in California. People in Cali thought I had an accent. They compared it to Canadians. Yikes. I definitely started watching how I said my "O's".
One Surprising Thing North Dakotans Should Do In The Winter Months
There are so many thing you need to do in the wintertime. You want to clear vents and chimneys, wrap exposed pipes, clean your gutters, look for gaps in windows and door frames, and check your roof for holes that could lead to leaks when the snow melts. Well, I...
MN/ND Fishing Exploits- 100 Already Rescued Off Rogue Ice Floe
Already one hundred people were set adrift as ice fishing gets underway. The Associated Press just broke a pretty frightening story about the perils of being out on the ice especially this early in the season. It all took place Monday in Minnesota... Officials in northern Minnesota said roughly 200...
Heading To Minnesota? Can You Guess The Top 3 Fast Food Places?
Here are a couple of things I know for sure... ...when I'm out and about, traveling on the road, I have my GPS set, my coffee by my side, and I have two things on my mind (1) to get to my destination, AND (2) to let my stomach eventually guide me to a great place to eat. Sure I have all my favorite places staked out here in Bismarck/Mandan, so I'm going to give you a head start if you are planning on heading out to Minnesota in the near future. Now keep in mind I'm no expert on the cuisine out in the Twin Cities, but I can pass on some good delicious expert advice.
North Dakota Country Fest Drops Another Artist
North Dakota Country Fest has made another announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
ND Domestic Violence Victims Await One Crucial Signature
Domestic abuse is a life-or-death situation thousands find themselves facing day after day. It's easy for an outsider to simply say... I think we all like to believe that not one of us would stay in an abusive relationship. But getting out of a situation involves more than simply slamming a door on that chapter of your life. Often there are children involved. Finances also can play a major role in staying with an abuser. Imagine leaving a toxic relationship with nowhere to go and very little to your name. Groups like Bismarck's Abused Adult Resource Center help women and families find a place to land while escaping their abusers. I realize men also need to leave abusive relationships, but I'm going with women as the massive majority living in fear. There are resources available but there need to be more real-world solutions.
Late Season North Dakota Pheasant Hunting Tips
I'm a self-proclaimed pheasant-hunting junkie. "The Flush" is my rush. Just about every weekend I spend at least a portion of it chasing roosters. Along the way, I have learned a few things to do and a few things not to do. When it comes to hunting late-season pheasants that...
North Dakota Deer & Cat Hunting Story That’s Hard To Top
This was a very difficult season to hunt deer in North Dakota. With as much as 2 feet of snow on the ground by the 2nd weekend of the season, many hunters said "screw it". Believe me, I get it. I've been hunting pheasants during this entire period and it's some of the toughest walking I've ever done in all my years of hunting. Even this past weekend on the final weekend of deer hunting I saw very few trucks with orange on their dash milling around. Most deer hunters I know put away their rifles in favor of ice fishing gear.
In ND, Is Bismarck The Most Expensive City To Live in?
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
How To Avoid Getting Your Car Stolen In ND
It seems like it's every other day we see someone posting on Facebook that their car has been stolen. While you might think some of this is common sense, it's never a bad idea to have a check list. Here's what you should keep in mind when it comes to protect your car and property.
Essentials To Hosting A Successful Thanksgiving In North Dakota
The countdown is NO MORE, T-minus 3 days until the kick-off to the holidays. Trying to avoid the stress, we got you. We got your back. After years of being isolated or other hardships, if you are able to gather this year, count your blessings. So stop the stress in its tracks and follow us along, and for hopefully not the first time, but even if so, we hope you will kick back with that glass of wine and be able to look through the chaos and smile.
The Most Affordable Cities To Buy A Home In North Dakota
Are you a homeowner? Maybe you would like to become one. Well, the good news is that we are transitioning from a seller's market into a buyer's market according to several real estate agents I know. It's no secret that interest rates continue to climb and if you are in...
The 5 Ways North Dakotans Say I Love You
North Dakota "Nice" may be a slogan often used when referring to those of us in the last state visited, but how do we actually say more endearment? We're talking about that though we are "nice" we may not be always the type that says, "I love you." Instead, we are more than likely to say it in other ways. We are talking as in "actions" or phrases heard again, and again as you walk out the door. Think about it for a minute, heck take two minutes and we bet that you might come up with more than just these five ways you are repeatedly being "told" or "shown" without even realizing, that "You are loved."
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
ND And MN In Awe Over Beer Keg Christmas Tree Stand
Corporate America is always trying to sell us their wretched wares. Especially during the holidays! Spam, I'm talking about you! Not sure anyone was demanding Figgy Pudding-flavored Spam. Ewww! It's real and you can find the full story here. But every now and again, corporate desire to sell us stuff...
ND Must Have Been Naughty As MN Sends Us Figgy Spam!
Yes Virginia there is a Santa Clause. And he hates you!. Full disclosure, I don't mind Spam. Maybe once every couple of years. But it has to be fried. I'm talking crispy-black kinda fried. I'm pretty sure I currently have a can in my cupboard that's been there from a previous decade. I'm also pretty sure IT DOESN'T HAVE FIGS IN IT!
North Dakota’s Most Popular Reality TV Show In 2022
It's addicting; reality TV is an escape from the reality of our own lives. We get to peer into the chaotic ways others live and see all of their drama unfold. We laugh, we smile, we even cry with some of these reality TV stars. We're invested in reality TV shows, but... ever wonder which shows we are MOST invested in?
New Christmas Themed Pop-Up Bar Open In North Dakota
If you're looking for something merry and bright, you might want to visit this festive bar in North Dakota. It's the FIRST Christmas themed pop-up bar in North Dakota, and hopefully not the last. It's called "Miracle on 10th" -- a play on the "Miracle on 34th Street" movie. Where...
Weather Is Nasty. Travel Safe Today ND
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news North Dakota, but old man winter is here and he is not letting up either. Traveling into Mandan this morning we encountered drifts, blowing snow, and ice patches. Thankful for four-wheel drive and thankful for the crews working non-stop all night to try to keep the main roads cleared. Currently Bismarck Mandan and surrounding communities is in a winter weather advisory from NWS, released at 3:13amCST; "Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes."
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0