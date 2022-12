Anna LaVerne Bean, age 92, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Liberty, Texas. Visitation of family and friends will be held at Dorman Funeral Home, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at Trout Creek Cemetery, on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM.

