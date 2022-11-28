ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stereogum

Gene Cipriano Dead At 94

The session musician Gene Cipriano passed away earlier this month, as The Hollywood Reporter notes. He was 94. Frequently described as one of Hollywood’s most recorded musicians, the woodwind player worked with Miles Davis, Frank Sinatra, Glen Campbell, Paul McCartney, Olivia Newton-John, and many more over his decades-long career.
