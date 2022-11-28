Read full article on original website
Gene Cipriano Dead At 94
The session musician Gene Cipriano passed away earlier this month, as The Hollywood Reporter notes. He was 94. Frequently described as one of Hollywood’s most recorded musicians, the woodwind player worked with Miles Davis, Frank Sinatra, Glen Campbell, Paul McCartney, Olivia Newton-John, and many more over his decades-long career.
John Lennon Never Forgot Ringo Starr’s Reaction to Yoko Ono, and it Was Pure Ringo
John Lennon never forgot Ringo Starr’s reaction to the start of his relationship with Yoko Ono, which was pure Ringo.
Peter Tork Was ‘Mortified’ When He Wasn’t Allowed to Play on The Monkees’ ‘Last Train to Clarksville’￼
Peter Tork realized he didn't understand his band's modus operandi when The Monkees' "Last Train to Clarksville" came together in the studio.
Why The Monkees’ Davy Jones Was There When The Beatles Recorded ‘Revolution 1’
Davy Jones was present for the recording of The Beatles' "Revolution 1" but not because the Fab Four needed him to be there.
Ringo Starr Brought Dave Grohl Onstage Right After He Got Alarmingly High With Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett
Dave Grohl smoked marijuana with Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett. Not long after, he had to get onstage for a performance with Ringo Starr.
Ringo Starr Reportedly Burned John Lennon’s Possessions After Moving Into His Former Home
Ringo Starr bought a home from John Lennon. When builders found some of Lennon's belongings, Starr told them to burn them.
John Lennon Said He Was ‘Not Going to Leave’ His Then-Girlfriend Cynthia When He Learned of Her Pregnancy
John Lennon said he wouldn't leave his then-girlfriend after learning about her expected pregnancy. Here's what we learned from Cynthia Lennon's 'John.'
Linda Ronstadt ‘Struggled’ With Recording ‘Different Drum’ but Glad Producers ‘Didn’t Listen to Me’ About Releasing It
Linda Ronstadt 'struggled' with recording 'Different Drum' but was glad producers 'didn't listen to me' about ultimately releasing the song.
Cynthia Lennon Only Met Ringo Starr After She Was Married to John — and They ‘Got Off on the Wrong Foot’
Cynthia Lennon and Ringo Starr didn't have a great first meeting experience. Here's what we learned from the 2005 memoir 'John.'
Cynthia Lennon Thought Paul McCartney Was the ‘Most Popular [Beatles Member] With Girls’
The Beatles sparked 'Beatlemania' with their music and good looks. According to John Lennon's ex-wife, Paul McCartney was the most popular with the girls.
Paul McCartney Refused to Play 1 ‘Revolver’ Song After Getting in a Fight With the Other Beatles
While The Beatles wouldn’t break up until a few years after ‘Revolver,’ Paul McCartney refused to play one song from the album after arguing with the other members
George Harrison Said He Had a Tendency to Defend Paul McCartney, Despite How His Bandmate Treated Him
George Harrison said Paul McCartney didn't always treat him the best during their time as bandmates, but George always defended his fellow Beatle.
Mike Nesmith Admits The Monkees Were Initially ‘Disastrous’ and ‘Couldn’t Work Together’ as a Musical Group
Mike Nesmith admitted that The Monkees initially couldn't work together and were disastrous as a musical group in their early days,
Ringo Starr and His Wife Lived like ‘Simple People’ According to a Beatles Insider
A Beatles insider once explained how Ringo Starr and his wife lived like simple people even after they purchased a mansion.
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
The Beatles (and Cynthia Lennon) Didn’t Know That Their Manager, Brian Epstein, Was Gay
Brian Epstein appeared as the manager for the Beatles. When they first met, however, the band didn't know that this local business owner was gay.
John Lennon Once Shared His True Feelings Toward Beatles’ First Drummer Pete Best
Pete Best was replaced by Ringo Starr for The Beatles, and John Lennon wasn’t shy about sharing his true feelings about the drummer
The Other Time Ringo Starr Got Replaced on a Song Because He Struggled to Play the Drums
Ringo Starr was replaced during one solo recording session because he struggled to play the drums, and the famous producer at the studio called out his skills.
The 5th Beatle, Billy Preston, Had 2 No. 1 Songs Without the Fab Four
The Fifth Beatle, Billy Preston, wrote a No 1 song based on a joke and started writing another one on a piano in his dressing room.
George Harrison Jokingly Stepped Forward as the Groom at Cynthia and John Lennon’s Wedding
George Harrison was the youngest member of the Beatles. Here's what Cynthia Lennon said about one joke from this guitarist at her wedding.
